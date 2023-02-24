The 2023 Section VI football alignments have been set, and as usual, there are some changes:
- Class A3 and Class C North will no longer exist. Class B3 has been added.
- Jamestown, the reigning Class A sectional champions, moves up to AA from A1, as does Frontier.
- McKinley, West Seneca West and Kenmore West move to A1 after spending last season in A2.
- Starpoint and Grand Island, which were in the now-defunct A3, move to A2.
- South Park, Amherst, Williamsville South and Kenmore East move to B1 after previously playing in A3. Cheektowaga moves to B1 from B2. The newly formed program of Health Sciences, Buffalo Academy of Science and Global Concepts will play in B1.
- Lake Shore, Burgard and Lewiston-Porter move from B1 to B2, as does defending Class B sectional champion Iroquois.
- The new B3 has East Aurora/Holland and Olean moving from B2; Depew, Springville, Alden and Class C state semifinalist Lackawanna moving from C Central; and Tonawanda moving from C North. The new merger of Western New York Maritime and Tapestry also will play in B3.
- Eden/North Collins and JFK move to C North from C Central.
- Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove joins C South from B2 and Portville joins C South from Class D.
- Frewsburg will compete in 8-man after spending last season in Class D.
Class AA
Hutch Tech
Bennett
Niagara Falls
Lancaster
Jamestown
Orchard Park
Frontier
Class A1
Lockport
Williamsville North
Clarence
Niagara-Wheatfield
McKinley
West Seneca West
Kenmore West
Class A2
Sweet Home
North Tonawanda
Hamburg
Williamsville East
Starpoint
Grand Island
Class B1
West Seneca East
Health Sciences/Global Concepts/Buffalo Academy of Science
Cheektowaga
Pioneer
South Park
Amherst
Williamsville South
Kenmore East
Class B2
Maryvale
Iroquois
Dunkirk
Albion
Lake Shore
Burgard
Lewiston-Porter
Class B3
East Aurora/Holland
Olean
Lackawanna
Tonawanda
Depew
Springville
Alden
WNY Maritime/Tapestry
Class C North
Roy-Hart/Barker
Medina
Akron
Eden/North Collins
Newfane
Cleveland Hill
JFK
C South
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove
Fredonia
Southwestern
Salamanca
Portville
Silver Creek/Forestville
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton
Class D
Gowanda/Pine Valley
Wilson
Randolph
Franklinville/Ellicottville
Cattaraugus Little Valley
CSP
8-man
Allegany-Limestone
Frewsburg