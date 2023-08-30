Teams: Six in two divisions of three.

A Division: Canisius, St. Francis. St. Joseph’s.

B Division: Bishop Timon, Cardinal O’Hara, St. Mary’s.

Defending champions: St. Francis beat Canisius, 50-20, to repeat as Monsignor Martin A Division champions. Bishop Timon won the Class B championship, beating St. Mary’s, 28-7.

Retuning All-WNY first teamers: Marcus Harrison, St. Francis, OL; Jahyden Clark, Canisius, DB.

What to expect: Every year it’s the same conversation: Why don’t large school Section VI teams face Monsignor Martin teams? It’s a timeless issue that would benefit the private schools because it would keep them local. Reigning league champion St. Francis will travel to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts for non-league games. The Red Raiders arguably have been the best team in Western New York, with seven players being selected to All-Western New York over the last two seasons.

As the Red Raiders go for the three-peat, they also aim to win their first state title after losing out on the right to call themselves state champions in consecutive seasons.

Asked for his thoughts and expectations for the season, coach Jerry Smith kept it brief, saying, “unfinished business.”

The Red Raiders are also home to Georgia verbal commit and All-WNY first team selection offensive lineman Marcus Harrison.

As for St. Francis’ opponent in the last few Monsignor Martin championship games, Canisius, the Crusaders enter Year Two of coach Kraig Kurzanski’s tenure. After going 5-6 a season ago, Kurzanski’s message to the team is to “be the hammer,” and he believes the Crusaders “should be improved.” The team has a lot to be excited for, whether it’s senior quarterback Vincent Zimmerman leading the offense, junior Jahyden Clark making plays on offense and defense, or senior Kevin Walker coming up with a big tackle. Someone will need to step up in the absence of senior defensive end/running back Dyrell Howard-Dolson, who is out indefinitely due to an ACL injury.

What a season it was for St. Joseph’s a year ago. It started 3-0 for the first time since 2013 and ended the season with six victories, the most for the program since 2019. Can they be as competitive as they were a season ago? That will be the storyline of the season, because they went 3-2 against Monsignor Martin foes last season.

St. Mary’s went for the three-peat as B Division playoff champions but fell short of the goal, losing to Bishop Timon in the championship game. The Lancers will have junior quarterback Sherrad L. Bennard, who had a 60.6 completion percentage, and senior running back Marcus Johnson, who emerged as a reliable rusher for the team with 186 carries for 1,296 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bishop Timon’s 2022 season was special. The Tigers won the Monsignor Martin B Division championship, beating St. Mary’s 28-7, to end the season 6-3, the most wins by the program since 2015. After that game, coach Matt Weiser made it known his goals for the program exceed a B division championship.

“It feels great to be the B league champions, but, as a competitor, I always want to go bigger,” Weiser said. “We got some talented kids, and if we keep doing what we’re doing, I think we can eventually compete with those guys again. That’s always been my goal since I took over Timon. I’m not here to win B league championships, I’m here to restore Timon to what it once was.”

Title time: The A and B Division playoff finals are tentatively schedule Nov. 10 and 11 at the higher seed. The A Division champion advances to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game against the New York City Catholic champion.

The Tigers are a young team, returning sophomore quarterback Dominic Anzalone, who ended his frosh season with 97 completions and 10 touchdowns. A Bishop Timon player to watch is senior James McNeil Jr. On 56 carries, he had 493 yards and seven touchdowns. He currently holds offers from the University at Buffalo, Fordham, Merrimack and Colgate.

Cardinal O’Hara went 1-6 last season and has a 1-12 record the past two seasons. As a freshman, the Hawks trusted Kalaugn Ford, and he held his own with 68 completions and nine touchdowns.

Notable games

St. Joe’s at Canisius, Sept. 23: Latest ren ewal in one of the region’s most epic rivalries. Canisius at Lancaster, Oct . 12: The rare large school public vs. private matchup takes place for a second consecutive season between two of the top programs in the area. Lancaster won last year’s meeting, 24-20. Canisius at St. Francis, Oct. 21 : A rematch of the last few Monsignor Martin A Division championship games, and a possible preview of this year’s game. SCHEDULE Week 1, Sept. 1-2 Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Canisius Kennedy Catholic at St. Joe’s Cleveland Benedictine (Ohio) at St. Francis Greece Olympia/Odyssey at Bishop Timon Medina at St. Mary’s Cardinal O’Hara at Catt.-Little Valley Week 2, Sept. 8-9 Walsh Jesuit (Ohio) at Canisius Erie (Pa.) at St. Joe’s St. Francis at Chardon (Ohio) St. Francis Prep at Bishop Timon St. Andrew’s (Ontario) at St. Mary’s Wilson at Cardinal O’Hara Week 3, Sept. 15-16 Canisius at LaSalle (Ohio) St. Andrews (Ontario) at St. Joe’s St. Francis at Cathedral Prep (Pa.) St. Michael’s (Ontario) at Bishop Timon Randolph at St. Mary’s Cardinal O’Hara at Upper Canada (Ontario) Week 4, Sept. 22-23 St. Joe’s at Canisius St. Francis at Catholic Memorial (Mass.) Palmyra-Macedon at Bishop Timon Greece Olympia/Odyssey at St. Mary’s Gowanda at Cardinal O’Hara Week 5, Sept. 29-30 Canisius at Cleveland Benedictine (Ohio) Erie (Pa.) at St. Francis St. Mary’s at Eden Cardinal O’Hara at Mynderse Week 6, Oct. 6-7 Huron Heights (Ohio) at Canisius St. Francis at St. Joe’s Bishop Timon at Cardinal O’Hara St. Mary’s at Gowanda Week 7, Oct. 13-14 Canisius at Lancaster Huron Heights (Ohio) at St. Joe’s Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) at St. Francis Bishop Timon at St. Andrew’s (Ontario) St. Mary’s at Upper Canada (Ontario) Week 8, Oct. 20-21 Canisius at St. Francis St. Joe’s at St. Michaels (Ontario) St. Mary’s at Bishop Timon Cardinal O’Hara at Chaut. Lake Week 9, Oct. 27-28 Canisius at Erie (Pa.) Timon at St. Joe’s Bishop McDowell (Pa.) at St. Francis Cardinal O’Hara at St. Mary’s

