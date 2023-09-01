Teams: 14 teams in two divisions.

C North: Roy-Hart/Barker, Newfane, Medina, Cleveland Hill, Akron, Eden/North Collins and JFK.

C South: Portville, Southwestern, Silver Creek/Forestville, Salamanca, Fredonia, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton and Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove.

Who’s new?: Portville moves up from Class D. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove moves down from Class B.

Who’s gone?: Allegany-Limestone went to eight-man. Depew, Lackawanna and Springville moved up to Class B.

Defending champion: Lackawanna beat Fredonia 22-20 at Highmark Stadium. With the Steelers moving up to Class B, there will be a new champion.

Returning All-WNY first teamers: Samuel Atzrott, Fredonia, DE.

What to expect in C North

Roy-Hart/Barker is introducing coach C.J. Knight after going 4-5 in 2022 and 2-4 versus C North opponents. From day one, Knight let it be known he wants to reach the state tournament, a feat that the program has never accomplished. The program also is introducing a new name: Bulls.

“We all have one common goal, to win sectionals,” Knight said. “To go as far as we can and reach states. This team has the utmost potential, and the only thing standing in our way is ourselves. This team has been working endlessly since December of 2022. With the 5 days a week lifts and practices, into the spring and summer camps. There has been no shortage of effort and time given to this program. The coaching staff has dedicated everything to these kids, and the kids have bought in to what we are trying to accomplish.”

Knight, the junior varsity coach last year, adds, “Be on the lookout for big nights from Wyatt Sherman, and a relentless tenacious defense.”

Newfane’s 2-6 record last season after a 4-5 record in 2021 was a step back for the program, but coach Chuck Nagel is optimistic of what this year’s group can accomplish.

“We hope the players consistently work every practice and motivate each other to keep grinding to get better,” Nagel said. “We expect to compete for the C North division title. This team is full of athleticism. If we can put all the pieces of the puzzle together, it will be a fun year in Newfane.”

The Panthers return their key offensive cogs in quarterback Nate Snow (11 touchdowns) and wide receivers Landen Bramen and Ben Dickinson (five touchdowns each).

Medina is the reigning C North champion after going 5-0 against league competition last season, finishing with an 8-2 overall record. Since dropping from Class B to Class C, the Mustangs have won three consecutive league championships and two sectional titles. They have been dominant. We’ll see if last year was a one-year sabbatical was from being in the sectional final. Medina will need to replace running back Noah Skinner and quarterback Aidan Pitts. The Mustangs open the season against St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

“We have a solid core of returners that we will rely on heavily to help our younger players up to speed,” longtime coach Eric Valley said. “We are looking to compete for a league and, hopefully, a sectional championship.”

Cleveland Hill enters its 70th varsity season, and 20th led by Glen Graham. The Golden Eagles were 5-4 last season and 4-1 against C North competition. Graham has high expectations for London Thomas, who had 224 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns last season, and Aiden Lyons.

“Our rebuilding post-Covid continues with a good young nucleus that has gained a great amount of experience the last two seasons,” Graham said.

Eden/North Collins went 4-5 last season and 3-2 in C Central. The Raiders will look to improve off last year, despite having a limited number of returning players. Former Dunkirk coach Mike Sarratori, who had worked with the modified program, takes over as head coach.

Akron is looking to build off its 6-4 season in 2022. Questions exist on who will step up for the team, with its leading receiver (Donny Kreher) and top two rushers (Chris Bergman and Alex Wik) having graduated. “I’m excited to see what this group can accomplish this season,” coach Andrew Clouse said. Junior Coy Patterson is expected to take over at quarterback.

JFK named Mark Benton its new coach after going 1-7 last season. Quarterback Trenton Shaw returns for his sophomore season after throwing 25 completions for 494 yards and seven touchdowns. Benton expects the team “to be competitive each week and build a solid program ... we have an experienced line and a young group of talented skill players.”

What to expect in C South

Fredonia has advanced to the sectional final in back-to-back years, but has come up short in each appearance. Coach Jordan Sherlock is aiming for third time to be the charm, saying, “We hope to reload this season and return to Highmark Stadium.” But the Hillbillies did say goodbye to its senior core of Ethan Fry, Micah Davis, Keegan Whitfield and Jay Hawk.

Fredonia returns All-WNY first team selection Samuel Atzrott, who led Section VI in sacks with 20, and had 117 tackles, 24 for losses.

The Hilbillies’ season opens against Class D power Randolph on Saturday

After going 7-3 in Class D, Portville has moved up to Class C after joining forces with Section V’s Cuba-Rushford. The offense relies on senior Kaedon Holomb, who had team-highs in rushing yards (826), carries (147) and rushing touchdowns (12). Holcomb shared the offensive load with senior quarterback Luke Petryszak, who threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Petryszak rushed 91 times for 495 yards and six touchdowns.

Southwestern went 6-3 a season ago, and has not advanced to the sectional final for two straight seasons after making five consecutive trips. It is the expectation coach Jake Burkholder has every season, saying, “As always, our expectation is to be competing for not only a league title, but also a sectional title year in and year out.” Burkholder had an interesting summer as a coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Trojans return senior Jameson Walsh, who’s coming of a season with 104 carries for 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Silver Creek/Forestville went 2-6 last season and 3-13 over the last two seasons. The team’s rushing game relived heavily on junior Giavannie Kuppel, who was the only member of the team with at least 20 carries. Kuppel rushed the ball 40 times for 301 rushing yards and three touchdowns for veteran coach Sean Helmer.

Salamanca, the reigning C South champion, went 4-1 in league play with an overall 7-3 record. To continue the team’s winning ways, junior running back Maddox Isaac should have an increased role after rushing for 399 yards and six touchdowns on 55 carries. He also served as the team’s quarterback, with 44 completions for 933 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton wants this season to be about development, but also has its eye on a playoff appearance. Ryan Gibbs is entering his fourth season as the coach, and says, “The hope for the season is to continue to develop our depth, and the expectation is to compete for a spot in the Section VI playoffs.” The team went 4-5 last year.

Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove went 5-4 a season ago in Class B. Coach Curt Fischer is looking to take a week-to-week approach with the team. “Every week presents a difficult challenge with the likes of Fredonia, Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake, Portville, and so on,” he said.

Title time

The Section VI final is Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Far West Regional will be Nov. 18 at noon at Williamsville South. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 24-25 at Cicero-North Syracuse in Cicero. The state championship games will be held Dec. 1-3 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.