As the high school football season draws closer, The Buffalo News takes a look at individual classes. Today: Class AA.

Class AA

Teams: Orchard Park, Bennett, Niagara Falls, Lancaster, Hutch Tech, Jamestown, and Frontier.

Who’s new?: Frontier and Jamestown.

Who’s gone?: None.

Defending champion: Bennett. The Tigers throttled Lancaster 36-10 to repeat as the Section VI Class AA champions.

Returning All-WNY first-teamers: Ja’Meer Thomas, Bennett, utility.

What to expect: Bennett enters the season as the reigning New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA champion, and has advanced to the last two state championship games. Can the Tigers make it a third straight appearance? Gone are reigning Dick Gallaher Buffalo News Co-Players of the Year Rashard Perry and Jayden Lewis, who are continuing their careers at Syracuse and the University at Buffalo, respectively. The team also said goodbye to Demari Clemons, a sophomore with multiple Power Five offers, who transferred to a high school in Georgia.

With members of the state championship having graduated, who from Bennett will step up to continue the program’s success? In addition to Thomas, Shamier Land, Aaron Roseboro, Noah McDuffie and Khamari Cook are some of the notable returners looking to help the Tigers repeat. Bennett will look to join Randolph 2012-2014 as the only Section VI programs to advance to three straight state championship games.

After winning back-to-back Class A championships, Jamestown returns to Class AA with the goal of winning its first sectional title in the highest classification since its state championship run in 2014. The last time the Red Raiders three-peated as sectional champions was 1993-1995, and won they back-to-back state championships in 1994 and 1995. Winning is an expectation at Jamestown and entering a 2023 season with players such as Trey Drake (North Dakota State), Sean O’Brien (Cortland) having graduated, others will need to fill the holes.

Orchard Park is entering a new era, as Ben Gocella (Brockport) and Dylan Evans (New Hampshire) graduated and are playing college football. This season is about players proving they can handle the moment, whether that’s quarterback Carson Hayek, running back/defensive back Carter Switek, wide receiver/defensive back Chris McDonald, or someone else. Switek was the team’s leading rusher with 72 carries for 529 yards and eight touchdowns. The Quakers went 7-2 a season ago and the future of the program has coach Mike Cieslik excited because seventh-grade modified and freshman teams have been added, making him optimistic of his future varsity players. “Honor the past, attack the future,” Cieslik said. “Guys have worked hard and have focused on the process and that’s most important.”

When asked about Frontier’s hopes and expectations for the season, coach Richard Gray kept it simple, saying, “pride and punish.” It’s the handle for the team’s X/Twitter account and the theme it intends to play with. The program will look to bounce back from a 5-4 finish a year ago in Class A. A player to watch is junior running back Rob Kibler. Last season, he was second on the team in rushing yards (509), carries (57) and rushing touchdowns (nine).

For the last two seasons, Lancaster advanced to the sectional championship game, but ran into the same problem: Bennett. It’s a question teams around Western New York have been trying to solve for the last couple of years, and maybe Lancaster has the answer after becoming so familiar with the Tigers over the years. In the backfield, seniors Jayden Colon and Chris Gill will be asked to fill the massive gap left behind by Micah Harry, who graduated and was a two-time All-WNY running back. Lancaster is the program that keeps on producing All-WNY players and continuously is one of the best programs in the area. It will be a team to watch as it looks to claim another sectional title.

Niagara Falls is looking to find a path to winning. The Wolverines have gone 2-16 over the last two seasons with their lone victories coming versus Hutch Tech. Over the last three seasons, Niagara Falls is 3-19.

In Year One under former Marine Corps veteran Micah Harris, Hutch Tech went 0-9 and has gone winless the past two seasons. Over the last four years, the Engineer are 1-31. The key will be small steps toward the goal of posting more wins.

Notable games

McKinley at Bennett, 7 p.m., Sept. 8 : The first home game for the defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champion will come against McKinley, a team that went 7-2 a season ago.

: The first home game for the defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champion will come against McKinley, a team that went 7-2 a season ago. Orchard Park at Lancaster, 7 p.m . , Sept. 22: It’s the matchup that never gets old between two of the best programs in Western New York. Orchard Park and Lancaster combined have won six of the last eight sectional championships.

. It’s the matchup that never gets old between two of the best programs in Western New York. Orchard Park and Lancaster combined have won six of the last eight sectional championships. Lancaster at Bennett, 7 p.m., Sept.29 : A rematch of the last two sectional finals, which Bennett has won. Matchups between Lancaster and the Tigers seem to always be interesting because both teams could end up seeing each other in the playoffs. Bennett has beaten Lancaster by an average of 18 points over the last two seasons in three games.

: A rematch of the last two sectional finals, which Bennett has won. Matchups between Lancaster and the Tigers seem to always be interesting because both teams could end up seeing each other in the playoffs. Bennett has beaten Lancaster by an average of 18 points over the last two seasons in three games. Canisius at Lancaster, 7 p.m., Oct. 13: For the second consecutive year, Western New York will be treated to the rare large school public vs. private matchup. Last year’s meeting between Canisius and Lancaster was a success as patrons showed up hours before the event, and the game came down to the last play with the Legends pulling off the 24-20 win.

Title time

The Section VI Class AA final is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Highmark Stadium. The Far West Regional will be 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Williamsville South. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 24-25 at Cicero-North Syracuse. The state championship games will be held Dec. 1-3 at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome.

Outlook: Many of the notable programs in Class AA – Jamestown, Bennett, Lancaster, Orchard Park – will depend on players to step into bigger roles. All will be starting a new quarterback and will need reliable receivers to emerge.

Bennett is the hunted by every team across the state and is coming off a season with nine players being named All-Western New York.

There are question marks for each program, but entering the season, the sectional championship should feature a combination of Jamestown, Bennett, Lancaster and Orchard Park.