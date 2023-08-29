As the high school football season draws closer, The Buffalo News takes a look at individual classes. Today: Class A

Class A

Teams: Seven in A1 and six in A2.

A1: West Seneca West, McKinley, Kenmore West, Williamsville North, Niagara Wheatfield, Lockport, and Clarence.

A2: Starpoint, Grand Island, Williamsville East, Sweet Home, North Tonawanda, Hamburg.

Who’s new?: No one.

Who’s gone?: Class A3 is gone and most of those schools are now in Class B, including Amherst, Kenmore East, South Park, Williamsville South, WNY Maritime/Tapestry and Health Sciences/Global Concepts/Buffalo Academy of Science.

Defending champion: Jamestown. After winning two straight Section VI Class A titles, the Red Raiders moved up to Class AA. Prior to the Red Raiders winning a couple sectionals, South Park, West Seneca West and West Seneca East won sectional titles from 2017-20.

Returning All-WNY first teamer: Hezekiah Mercado, Kenmore West, OL.

What to expect: Class A went through a shakeup, slimming from three divisions with 20 teams in 2022 to two divisions with 13 teams in 2023. The biggest change was Jamestown moving up to Class AA after winning consecutive Class A sectional championships. That leaves an opening for a team to step up and not only win the section, but advance to the state tournament. Of the returning programs, Williamsville North, McKinley, and Kenmore West were the only teams to win at least seven games in 2022.

Williamsville North was the Class A runner up, losing to Jamestown. The Spartans will look to win their second sectional championship ever, and first since 2013, by returning five starters on offense and five on defense, with the goal in mind of celebrating at Highmark Stadium. Last year’s team featured All-WNY selections Evan Locke and Kendal Donovan, and who now play at Buffalo State and Central Connecticut State, respectively, along with Mitch Kelly, who’s playing at Mount Union. With those leaders gone, the onus is on the starters and players to step up and achieve that championship goal.

McKinley’s win total of seven was its most since 2019, and the Macks will look to achieve that feat in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013. Fifth-year Macks coach Brian Davis wants teams to know and expect an “explosive and physical” style of play from his team. Leading Davis’ command will be junior Tyrone Hughes, the reigning Class A2 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. As a sophomore, Hughes was sixth in the section in rushing yards with 1,325 and 14 touchdowns.

Williamsville East started the season 4-0, but an injury to former quarterback Sean Sansone changed the trajectory of the Flames’ season; the Flames were 1-4 in their final five games. With Sansone and All-WNY receiver Dorian Facen Jr. having graduated, Williamsville East will look to have the season they were on the verge of a year ago prior to injuries. Coach Michael Torrillo is expecting his team to make the playoffs and to “try and get better and better everyday.” He’s expecting big seasons from senior RB/LB Thomas Orsini, senior MLB/RB Charles Smith, senior WR/DE Calvin Kulik, and junior WR/LB Reid Ciocca. Orsini led the team with 107 carries for 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

North Tonawanda went 1-9 in 2022 and 0-6 against Class A2 competition. Lumberjacks coach Benjamin Bunker has been emphasizing his team to E.A.T., standing for effort, attitude, and team. Bunker says, “there is an emphasis to E.A.T. The student-athletes have bought in and continue to bring it day in and day out.” If the team continues to buy in and become a unit, he’s expecting big seasons from junior RB/DB Christian Earnst, junior QB Jacob Smith, junior RB/DB Demaree Baker, and junior OL/DL Harroun Harrington.

“They gained varsity experience, and we look to build on the athleticism they have,” Bunker said. “We have a new defensive system and the offensive system is revamped and will look different.”

Hamburg had a tough start to the 2022 season, starting 1-3, but would end on a high note, finishing 4-1. Bulldogs coach Jeffrey Tripp described the roster as a “young team with talent and big expectations.” Those expectations, according to Tripp, include winning the division, having the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and winning the section. With Jeffrey Leavell having graduated, the team will have a lot to figure out in terms of a new quarterback and leading rusher.

It’ll be Erik O’Bryan’s second season as Niagara Wheatfield’s coach after leading them to a 3-7 mark a season ago. Although they didn’t make the postseason, the three wins were the program’s most since winning six games in 2018. The team’s focus is to improve, but a highlight during that journey will be when senior Shawn Watson sets the program reception record, as he’s five away. There’s optimism at Niagara Wheatfield and O’Bryan showed he can help the program improve, and that starts with participation, and this season the program will have 96 players across junior varsity and varsity.

Last year was tough for Sweet Home. The Panthers opened the season 2-0, then ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. Their record could be deceptive, because they lost five of those seven games by at least eight points. Sweet Home couldn’t catch the necessary breaks to have what could’ve been a special season. All-WNY selection Jordan Theodore led the team in rushing and receiving and with him now playing at Saint Francis University, the Panthers’ offense will look vastly different and the question that will soon be answered is which players will fill Theodore’s absence.

Starpoint, the Chuck Funke Bowl champions, barely missed the playoffs after finishing 6-4 in 2022. They’ll be a team to watch this season for a possible playoff spot, especially with fewer teams in Class A this year. The team will rely on the backfield duo of senior Joe Richardson (81 carries for 410 yards and six touchdowns) and junior Griffin LaPlante (265 yards on 77 carries and two touchdowns).

Grand Island won seven games two seasons ago and took a step up in 2022, finishing 3-7 overall. They started the season 0-5, before going 3-2 in their final five games. It was a tough season for the Vikings and it may be a little bit of the same, with leading rushers in Peyton Abbott and Gavin Dombrowski having graduated.

West Seneca West finished 6-3 overall and 4-2 in A2, and rode a season-high three-game winning streak before running into eventual Class A sectional champions, Jamestown. The Trojans return senior Cayden Stupak, who was the team’s quarterback with 74 completions, 1,208 passing yards, and 11 touchdowns. Stupak also had 72 rushes, 218 rushing yards, and four touchdowns.

Kenmore West was one of the best teams to end the season, going 6-1 in its final seven games, with the lone loss coming to Jamestown. They got hot at the right time, and there will be intrigue if they can replicate last season’s success. Their top three rushers – Jermaine Atkins, Danny Klein, and Mason Forney – all graduated but Hezekiah Mercado, an All-Western New York offensive lineman, will be a brute force on the line.

For the second consecutive season, Lockport finished 4-5 and struggled against divisional opponents, going 1-4, with its lone win coming against Niagara Wheatfield. A glance at the team’s results tell the story of a club that has no problem scoring, but struggles keeping opponents out of the endzone. A key player for the Lions will be senior running back Tristan Grimball who is coming of a season with 45 carries and 141 rushing yards.

Clarence advanced to the sectional semifinals a season ago against Williamsville North after upsetting South Park in the playoffs. The Red Devils have a lot to work with, knowing they were on the cusp of playing at Highmark Stadium. With Clarence’s leading rushers in Brady Culhane and Dylan Rifenburg having graduated, it’ll be interesting to see who steps up to the occasion with the team having been on the brink of a championship.

Notable games:

Orchard Park at Williamsville North, 7 p.m. Friday

: It’s the start of a new era for both programs. As Orchard Park begins life without quarterback Ben Gocella and wide receiver Dylan Evans, Williamsville North starts a new journey without defensive end Evan Locke, quarterback Mitch Kelly, and running back Kendall Donovan. It’ll also be the start of the Spartans looking to return to the sectional championship game.

Niagara Wheatfield at Kenmore West, 2 p.m. Saturday

: With senior Shawn Watson five receptions away from setting the program record, he may accomplish the feat in the team’s season opener versus Kenmore West.

McKinley at Bennett, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, All-High Stadium

: Two of the best Buffalo Public Schools teams will face each other in a week two matchup, which will also be the home opener for Bennett, the reigning New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champions.

Title time

The Section VI Class AA final is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Highmark Stadium. The Far West Regional will be 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Williamsville South. The state semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 24-25 at Cicero-North Syracuse. The state championship games will be held Dec. 1-3 at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome.