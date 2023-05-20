With another flag football season near its end, the playoffs are on the horizon and a sectional champion will be crowned.

Last year, there were two sectional champions, with North Tonawanda winning in Division I and Sweet Home winning in Division II. The Lumberjacks enter the postseason as the No. 8 seed, while the Panthers are No. 6.

This season, there will be only one sectional champion from a 15-team bracket after a three-division regular season.

Clarence (6-1) won Division I, while Pioneer (7-0) was victorious in Division II and Lackawanna (6-0) was atop Division III. The Panthers and Steelers are the only teams in the playoffs without a loss, and Pioneer will have a first-round bye.

Pre-Quarterfinals

Wednesday

9-Williamsville East at 8-North Tonawanda, 5 p.m.

13-JFK at 4-Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.

12-Dunkirk at 5-Amherst, 5 p.m.

15-Niagara Wheatfield at 2-Lackawanna, 5 p.m.

10-Depew at 7-Orchard Park, 7:30 p.m.

14-Williamsville South at 3-Clarence, 5 p.m.

11-Buffalo Academy of Science at 6-Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

May 30

At higher seed

Williamsville East-North Tonawanda winner at 1-Pioneer, 5 p.m.

Williamsville North-JFK winner vs. Dunkirk-Amherst winner, 5 p.m.

Lackawanna-Niagara Wheatfield winner vs. Orchard Parker-Depew winner, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South-Clarence winner vs. Sweet Home-Buffalo Academy of Science winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 2

At higher seed

WE/NT-Pioneer winner vs. WN/JFK-Dunkirk/Amherst winner, 5 p.m.

Lackawanna/NW-OP/Depew winner vs. WS/Clarence-SW/BAS winner, 5 p.m.

Final

June 7

At Sweet Home

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.