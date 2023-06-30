The rosters for the Buffalo boys and girls Basketball Coaches Association of New York teams have been announced, with All-Western New York talent spread across both rosters.

The teams will compete in the 11th annual BCANY Summer Hoops Festival from July 28-30 in Johnson City.

The girls roster is headlined by Lancaster's Madison Francis and Emily McDonald of St. Mary's. Both hold multiple Division I offers.

According to ESPN’s Class of 2025 Hoop Gurlz rankings, Francis is a five-star recruit and ranks No. 7 nationally in her class. Francis is a two-time All-Western New York large school first-team selection, and a two-time all-state first-teamer in Class AA.

Some of Francis’ offers include Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgetown, Syracuse and Ole Miss, and that list will continue to grow as she heads into her junior year.

McDonald, a sophomore in the fall, has offers from Purdue, Dayton, Cleveland State and the University at Buffalo, among others. She was named to the All-WNY second team for large schools.

The girls team will be coached by Nate Beutel of Niagara County Community College.

The boys roster features All-Western New York small school stars Lucus Brown from Salamanca and Drew Hind from state Class C champion Randolph.

The boys team will be coached by Brandon Woods, who coaches for Sweet Home.

Girls roster

Alexys Neckers, Clymer, 12; Skylar Herington, Randolph, 9; Macey Kovach, St. Mary’s, 11; Aliza Whitehead, Lewiston-Porter, 12; Molly Mescall, Iroquois, 11; Emily McDonald, St. Mary’s, 10; Grace Caterina, Sacred Heart, 12; Aliviya Russell, Cardinal O’Hara, 12; Leah Khuu, Hamburg, 12; Brittany Day, Cardinal O’Hara, 12; Annabelle Day, Cardinal O’Hara, 10; Madison Francis, Lancaster, 11.

Boys roster

Antonio Andrews, Amherst, 11; Lucus Brown, Salamanca, 12; Nate Errington, Frontier, 12; Drew Hind, Randolph, 11; Justus Kletiz, Iroquois, 10; Matt LaRusch, Frontier, 12; Chris McDonald, Orchard Park, 12; Sam Platt, Pioneer, 11; Parker Rey, Nichols, 11; Gionni Zelasko, St. Joseph’s, 11; Channing Francis, Nichols, 12; Sean Gilmartin, Clarence, 12.