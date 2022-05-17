 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Section VI softball pairings announced

  • Updated
The 2022 Section VI softball playoff bracket was announced Tuesday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins today. Unless otherwise noted, all games will begin at 5 p.m.

Orchard Park is the top seed in Class AA and will play the winner of No. 4 Williamsville North/No. 5 Niagara Falls. Clarence, the reigning Class AA Section VI champion, is the No. 3 seed this year.

In Class A1, Niagara Wheatfield is the top team overall and will start postseason play against No. 8 Hamburg. The Falcons finished first in the Niagara Frontier League with a 17-3 overall record.

In Class A2, Cheektowaga has a bye in the first-round and will be waiting for the winner of No. 8 Amherst/No. 9 Pioneer. In Class B1, Depew will face the winner of No. 8 Tonawanda/No. 9 Maryvale.

Eden is the top team in Class B2 and will play either No. 8 Cleveland Hill or No. 9 Medina. The Raiders went 12-0 in ECIC IV play and ended the season on a nine-game winning streak.

In Class C, Falconer will begin its playoffs against the winner of No. 8 Frewsburg/No. 9 Silver Creek. 

Rounding out the No. 1 seeds is Westfield, which won CCAA West 2 with an overall record of 17-2. Westfield will play the winner of No. 8 Brocton/No. 9 Forestville.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

