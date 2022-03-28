2022 girls lacrosse players to watch

Here’s a look at some of Western New York's girls lacrosse players to watch entering the 2022 season. Players are listed in no particular order, starting with the six returning coaches All-WNY first-team selections from last spring.
First team All-WNY returnees
Madison Maciag, Lancaster, 12, A: On a Legends team that went 17-1 and won the Section VI Class A championships, Maciag impressed. She was second in Section VI in goals with 69 and was the only non-senior in the top five. She was also fifth in points with 91 and has signed with Division I Youngstown State University. She has been on the varsity team since midway through her eighth-grade season and is a well-rounded player.
Emilee Josker, Frontier, 12, A: The Falcons won the Class B title and Josker is a big reason why. She had three goals in the championship game victory against Hamburg to cap a season in which she scored 54 goals – 12th in the section. She also had 12 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and 29 draws. She will attempt to be part of her third sectional championship team in four years.
Natalie Myslinski, Clarence, 11, M: Entering her junior season, Myslinski has already cemented herself as one of the best to put on a Red Devils uniform and has been honored in multiple sports. She is a two-time All-WNY first team selection in field hockey and will aim to do the same in lacrosse. Last season, she was in the top 10 in numerous Section VI categories in lacrosse: seventh in goals (58), ninth in assists (26), eighth in points (84), fourth in ground balls (64), seventh in turnovers (25), first in interceptions (25) and first in caused turnovers (55) and was named a USA Lacrosse All-American.
Ella Koslowski, Grand Island, 12, M: Koslowski had 40 goals and 16 assists on a team that went 12-4-1. When it came to fielding, she was 15th in Section VI in ground balls with 38 and second in interceptions with 22. She also had 53 draw controls.
Ava Plata, Nichols, 12, M: A USA Lacrosse All-American, she was named MVP of a Nichols team that won its first Monsignor Martin championship and went 12-1. Plata scored three goals in the 13-11 victory in the championship game against Sacred Heart, including the game-winner with 1:10 remaining that broke an 11-11 tie. She was fourth in the league in goals with 44 and committed to the University of Connecticut.
Lyla Allen, Nichols, 12, M: Allen was named the team’s MVP last season and was first team All-Catholic in her first season since moving to the Buffalo area. She was third in the league in goals with 65, third in points with 75, and 11th in ground balls with 28. She also was selected a USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team.
Names to know
Caroline Baldwin, Nardin, 11, M: Baldwin was named to the All-Catholic first team a season ago. She was fifth in Monsignor Martin in ground balls (45), ninth in points (44) and eighth in goals (39).
Maria Salvo, Sacred Heart, 11, M: She was selected to the All-Catholic first team after a season in which she finished fifth in goals (40), eighth in points (48) and sixth in ground balls (42) as the Sharks reached the Monsignor Martin championship game.
Olivia Fox, Grand Island, 11, A: She led Section VI in assists (59) and was third in points (96). She was named to the All-WNY second team and All-Conference 2 first team.
Helene Olsen, Williamsville East, 12, M/D: She had 21 goals and nine assists on a Williamsville East team that went 15-1-1 and captured the school's first Section VI title in girls lacrosse, by winning the Class C crown. She was selected to the USA Lacrosse All-Academic Team.