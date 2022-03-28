2022 girls lacrosse players to watch

Here’s a look at some of Western New York's girls lacrosse players to watch entering the 2022 season. Players are listed in no particular order, starting with the six returning coaches All-WNY first-team selections from last spring.

First team All-WNY returnees

Madison Maciag, Lancaster, 12, A: On a Legends team that went 17-1 and won the Section VI Class A championships, Maciag impressed. She was second in Section VI in goals with 69 and was the only non-senior in the top five. She was also fifth in points with 91 and has signed with Division I Youngstown State University. She has been on the varsity team since midway through her eighth-grade season and is a well-rounded player.

Emilee Josker, Frontier, 12, A: The Falcons won the Class B title and Josker is a big reason why. She had three goals in the championship game victory against Hamburg to cap a season in which she scored 54 goals – 12th in the section. She also had 12 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and 29 draws. She will attempt to be part of her third sectional championship team in four years.