2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team in 2021.

All-WNY returnees

Matt Slowinski, Clarence, Attack: Was second on the Section VI Class A champion Red Devils in goals (41) and assists (18) and third in points (59). Committed to St. John Fisher in the fall.

Andrew Bigelow, Nichols, Defense: Only defenseman named to the All-Catholic first team a season ago, and returns for his senior season after committing to powerhouse Johns Hopkins in the summer. Bigelow had 27 ground balls and 11 takeaways in the shortened spring season.

Tyler Smart, St. Joe’s, Midfielder: Second to teammate Noah Snyder in goals scored in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association with 41. Along with being named to All-WNY, he was also named to the All-Catholic first team and was a USA Lacrosse All-American, one of 48 boys players selected from New York State. Junior recently visited Air Force.