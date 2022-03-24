2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team in 2021.
All-WNY returnees
Matt Slowinski, Clarence, Attack: Was second on the Section VI Class A champion Red Devils in goals (41) and assists (18) and third in points (59). Committed to St. John Fisher in the fall.
Andrew Bigelow, Nichols, Defense: Only defenseman named to the All-Catholic first team a season ago, and returns for his senior season after committing to powerhouse Johns Hopkins in the summer. Bigelow had 27 ground balls and 11 takeaways in the shortened spring season.
Tyler Smart, St. Joe’s, Midfielder: Second to teammate Noah Snyder in goals scored in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association with 41. Along with being named to All-WNY, he was also named to the All-Catholic first team and was a USA Lacrosse All-American, one of 48 boys players selected from New York State. Junior recently visited Air Force.
Evan Gallo, St. Joe’s, Goaltender: Junior has already committed to St. Bonaventure. Last season, he was the MVP of the Monsignor Martin playoffs as the Marauders won their fifth consecutive league title, He was selected to the All-Catholic first team after a 13-3 season, 8.00 goals-against average and a .637 save percentage.
Brady Kustra, Hamburg, Long stick midfielder: Finished at No. 11 last spring in Section VI in ground balls with 87 and second in caused turnovers with 56 for the Class B sectional champions. Named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American and will attend Robert Morris.
Names to know
Luke Suchyna, Lancaster, Midfielder: Named to All-Section VI and All-Class A first team a season ago. Third on the team with 27 goals, first in assists with 32, and third in points with 59.
Travis Fry, Akron, Attack/Midfield: Leading goal scorer in Section VI last season with 70 goals on 138 shots in 16 games. Had 34 assists and his 104 points were third in the section. Signed with Siena College.
Ryan Len, Lancaster, Attack: Sixth in goals (49) and seventh in points (78) in Section VI in spring 2021. Named to All-Class A first team.
Joiise John, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, Midfielder: Led his team to a Class C sectional title last season. Finished the season with 52 assists, which was second in Section VI, and 73 points, eighth in the section. Named to All-Section VI team.
Luke Osmanski, West Seneca East, Defense: Only freshman named to All-Section VI's first team last season. Had 15 ground balls and led the team in caused turnovers with five.