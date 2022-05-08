 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Boys basketball honor roll: Meet the top players from around Western New York

Declan Ryan

Canisius High School basketball player Declan Ryan, the Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
All-WNY teams selected by The Buffalo News with input from coaches and talent evaluators. Teams in each league selected by coaches in each league.

ALL-WNY

Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.

LARGE SCHOOLS

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Max Schneider Williamsville East 12

Seth Joba Orchard Park 12

Nick Moore Amherst 11

Justin Glover St. Joseph’s 12

Shane Cercone Canisius 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12

Xander Fletcher Niagara Wheatfield 11

Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12

Dominic McKenzie Niagara Falls 12

Solomon Jackson St. Joe’s 12

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Trey Drake Jamestown 11

Nate Parker CSAT 12

TJ Robinson Niagara Wheatfield 12

Jahodd Martin McKinley 12

TJ Jacobs Hutch-Tech 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Adam Chiacchia, Hamburg, 10; Xavier Benton, Health Sciences, 11; Joshua Schumaker, I-Prep, 12; Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, 12; Joe Harrington, Lancaster, 12; Elijah Whitehead, McKinley, 12; Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12; Alex Crescente, Orchard Park, 12; Jaral Farmer, Jamestown, 12.

SMALL SCHOOLS

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Kevin Thompson Bishop Timon 12

Nick Whitfield Fredonia 12

Massimo Moretti St. Mary’s 12

Lucus Brown Salamanca 10

Tyler Curran Allegany-Limestone 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Jaiden Harrison Timon 10

Jalen Duff Nichols 11

Bryant Rosa Riverside 12

LaMar Matthews Tapestry 12

Caleb Chapman City Honors 12

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Jakye Rainey Nichols 10

Trevin Boling Tonawanda 12

Romeo Bell Tapestry 11

Nahzion James Olean 12

Julienn Clements Lackawanna 11

HONORABLE MENTION

Anthony Borden, East, 12; Blake Frank, Franklinville, 12; Jake Galley, Holland, 12; Jordan Alexander, Maryvale, 10; Chase Welch, Park, 11; Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12; Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12; Drew Hind, Randolph, 9; Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12.

All-CATHOLIC

Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Kevin Thompson Timon 12

Shane Cercone Canisius 11

Jalen Duff Nichols 11

Brendan Reid St. Francis 12

Justin Glover St. Joe’s 12

Massimo Moretti St. Mary’s 12

Luke Granto Canisius 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Jaiden Harrison Timon 10

Solomon Jackson St. Joe’s 12

Jakye Rainey Nichols 10

Connor Schuster Canisius 12

Sam Greco St. Joe’s 11

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Jacob Humphrey Timon 10

Chris Wright Cardinal O’Hara 12

Logan Reaska St. Francis 11

Nasier Starks St. Mary’s 11

All-ECIC

Player of the Year: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Nick Moore Amherst 11

Seth Joba Orchard Park 12

Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12

Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12

Joe Harrington Lancaster 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Trey Drake Jamestown 11

Trevin Boling Tonawanda 12

Jasiah Jarocinski Pioneer 12

Adam Chiacchia Hamburg 10

Julienn Clements Lackawanna 11

Jordan Alexander Maryvale 10

ECIC I

Player of the Year: Seth Joba, Orchard Park, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Joe Harrington Lancaster 12

Adam Chiacchia Hamburg 10

Trey Drake Jamestown 11

Jaylen Butera Jamestown 12

Alex Crescente Orchard Park 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Garrett White Clarence 12

Nate Errington Frontier 10

Grayson White Clarence 10

Benjamin Bill Hamburg 12

Jaral Farmer Jamestown 12

Noah Pohrte Williamsville North 12

HONORABLE MENTION

CLARENCE: Julius Perry-12. HAMBURG: Evan Chaffee-12. LANCASTER: Channing Francis-10. ORCHARD PARK: Kegan Mancabelli-12. WEST SENECA WEST: Justin Piwowarczyk-12. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Brendan Morse-12.

ECIC II

Co-Players of the Year: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12; Nick Moore, Amherst, 11.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12

Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12

Dorian Facen Williamsville East 11

Nakhyi Harris Sweet Home 9

Nick Mogavero Iroquois 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Nicco DiGiulio Williamsville South 11

Joe Veal Sweet Home 12

Max Graves Willaimsville South 12

Gary Johnson Amherst 12

Beau Haubeil Amherst 12

Ahmir Dunn Amherst 10

HONORABLE MENTION

AMHERST: Josh Bugiera-11. IROQUOIS: Justus Kleitz-8. STARPOINT: Jackson Griesmer-9, Cohen Vogel-9. SWEET HOME: Jordan Theodore-11, Noah Clifford-12, Josh Goscinski-12. WEST SENECA EAST: Ethan Madge-12. WILLIAMSVILLE EAST: Jake Notaro-12, Mason Evans-10. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Christian Dewer-12.

ECIC III

Player of the Year: Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Jordan Alexander Maryvale 10

Eric Bailey Cheektowaga 12

Sam Radka Depew 12

Ryan Ensminger East Aurora 12

Kevin Jobity Maryvale 12

Jemery Clarke Depew 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Sam Platt Pioneer 9

Simon Connors Lake Shore 12

Matt Horning East Aurora 11

Chris Taylor Cheektowaga 12

Romel Speaks Cheektowaga 10

Jason Buczek Springville 12

HONORABLE MENTION

DEPEW: Jaden Torres-10. EAST AURORA: Aidan Perry-12. LAKE SHORE: Max Zelonka-11. MARYVALE: Malachi Ladson-11. PIONEER: Walter Bekiel-11. SPRINGVILLE: Maximus Perry-10.

ECIC IV

Player of the Year: Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Juilenn Clements Lackawanna 11

Jake Galley Holland 12

John Watson Alden 12

Henry Anderson Holland 11

Zack Phillips Cleveland Hill 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Jacob Baker Alden 12

Cameron D’Hilly Cleveland Hill 10

Malachi Biles JFK 12

Jordon Rivers Lackawanna 12

Ajiah Turner Lackawanna 12

HONORABLE MENTION

ALDEN: Walker Wrest-12. CLEVELAND HILL: Jordan Mann-12. EDEN: Taesyn Slating-10, Mike Teoro-12. HOLLAND: Bryce Clothier-12. LACKAWANNA: Jesus Alvarez-12, Archie Saeed-12.

NIAGARA FRONTIER

Player of the Year: Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, 11

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

TJ Robinson Niagara Wheatfield 12

Nate Parker CSAT

Dom McKenzie Niagara Falls 12

Bobby Beilein Lew-Port 11

Sean Hargrave Kenmore West 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Jake Kish North Tonawanda 12

Rod Brown Niagara Falls 12

Logan Eoute Lew-Port 12

Kai Tran Lockport 12

Phil Jones Kenmore West 12

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Jason Green Lockport 11

Wyatt Cooper Niagara Wheatfield 12

Carter Krawczyk Lew-Port 12

Greg Sanders CSAT 12

Mario Smith Kenmore West 12

NIAGARA ORLEANS

Player of the Year: Aiden Petrie, Roy-Hart, 12

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Aiden Petrie Roy-Hart 12

Evan Myers Newfane 11

Jamel Johnson Roy-Hart 11

Joe Cecchini Medina 12

Jarin Rhim Medina 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Jahmeek Riley Albion 12

Paul Smith Wilson 12

Brad Cantrell Barker 11

Landon Braman Newfane 10

Vinny Buscarino Roy-Hart 12

HONORABLE MENTION

AKRON: Trace Hill-10, Andrew Romesser-11. ALBION: Tyler Gibson-12, Caleb Fox-11. BARKER: Nate Meza-12. NEWFANE: Ben Dickinson-10, Brady Harrington-12, Connor Gunby-12. WILSON: Matt Fox-11, Mason Branca-12, Jake Austin-10.

CCAA I West

Player of the Year: Nick Whitfield, Fredonia, 12

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Tyler Curran Allegany-Limestone 12

Jack DeRose Olean 12

Zion James Olean 11

Andy Herrick Salamanca 11

Aidan Kennedy Southwestern 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Ethan Fry Fredonia 11

Kamdyn McClain Olean 12

Harley Hoag Salamanca 12

Jason Ni Southwestern 12

Matt Pannes Southwestern 11

HONORABLE MENTION

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Andrew Giardini-11, Huddy Kwiatkowski-12. DUNKIRK: Marcel Carter-12. FREDONIA: Davion White-10. OLEAN: Stephen Hoffman-12, Albert Martin-12. SALAMANCA: Hayden Hoag-12.

CCAA Central

Co-Players of the Year: Drew Hind, Randolph, 9; Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Carson Conley Randolph 11

Jaiden Huntington Randolph 11

Ray Cortes Silver Creek 10

Zach Winters Frewsburg 12

Tucker Fenton Maple Grove 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Matt Woleben Silver Creek 11

Connor Murray Frewsburg 11

Owen Nelson Randolph 12

Maxx Yehl Portville 12

Gavin Smith Frewsburg 10

CCAA II West

Player of the Year: Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Gerald Carris Sherman 12

Cole Holland Westfield 12

Micah Willink Clymer 12

Blake Kopta Clymer 11

Carson Swanson Westfield 9

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Elijah Kioko Sherman 12

Lawson Ormsby Chautauqua Lake 11

Austin White Clymer 11

Bryce Hinsdale Panama 9

Carter Brink Panama 9

HONORABLE MENTION

BROCTON: Ryan Laurito-12. CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Jalen Parkhurst-12, Kalen Miller-12. FALCONER: Jake Swanson-12, Jase Smith-11. PANAMA: Gabe Roth-11, Alex Barmore-9. WESTFIELD: Ethan Weingart-12, Wyatt Schuster-12.

CCAA East

Player of the Year: Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Logan Grinols Ellicottville 12

Blake Frank Franklinville 12

Chris Smith North Collins 12

Bryce Sercu Pine Valley 12

Matt Sweet North Collins 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Kordell Oakes Pine Valley 12

Josh Halterman Catt.-Little Valley 12

Johnny Visnesky Catt.-Little Valley 12

Owen Chgudy Ellicottville 10

Noah Shenk Franklinville 10

HONORABLE MENTION

CATTARAUGUAS-LITTLE VALLEY: Gage Furl-12. ELLICOTTVILLE: Caedon Wyatt-11. FORESTVILLE: Sam Reuben-12, Brayden Smith-11. FRANKLINVILLE: Connor Terwilliger-12, Beau Bielecki-10. NORTH COLLINS: Derek Ebersole-10.

YALE CUP I

Player of the Year: Jahodd Martin, McKinley, 12

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Jahodd Martin McKinley 12

TJ Jacobs Hutch-Tech 12

Anthony Borden East 12

Elijah Whitehead McKinley 12

Javani Rivera South Park 11

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Versi Hawkins I-Prep 11

Joshua Schumaker I-Prep 12

Sajon Beasley McKinley 10

Kevin Borden McKinley 11

Zamar Ashford Middle College 12

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Jahleeio Dowell Hutch-Tech 11

Daryl Allen I-Prep 12

Rashard Perry Bennett 11

Jaykwon Kyle Middle College 9

Antonio Watts South Park 11

HONORABLE MENTION

BENNETT: Jahlilo Alston-11, Jayden Lewis-12. EAST: Mojamed Awali-11, Michael Jackson-11, Cedric Weatherspoon-11. HUTCH-TECH: Isaac Thomas-Hicks-12, David Washington-10. I-PREP: Omarion Arroyo-11, Angel Serrano-11. MCKINLEY: Jordan David-Lewis-11, Leonte Jones-12. MIDDLE COLLEGE: Adrian Anderson-11, Willie Brown-12. SOUTH PARK: Antonio Halton-12, Keyon Dred-11, Jesiel Soto-12.

YALE CUP II

Player of the Year: Bryant Rosa, Riverside, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Caleb Chapman City Honors 12

Hassan Muktar Emerson 12

Dan Maku Riverside 12

Mekhi Samuels Burgard 12

Nassir Williams MST Seneca 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Year

Tre Paulfrey Olmsted 8

Jordan Rodgers Buffalo Arts 11

Otis Bishop Emerson 12

Ezekiel Alexander Olmsted 10

Tyeon Sanford MST Seneca 11

THIRD TEAM

Player School Year

Nassir West Burgard 12

Lamar Purdie Olmsted 12

Desimon Elston Riverside 12

Owait Lan MST Seneca 12

Jermaine Virgil Buffalo Arts 12

HONORABLE MENTION

BUFFALO ARTS: Cinne Sims-12. BURGARD: KiShawn Bibbes-12. CITY HONORS: Bith Deng-11, Charlie Hilway-11. EMERSON: Willie Roeth-12, Emmanual Thomas-11. MST SENECA: Marcelino Long-10. RIVERSIDE: Alexis Maldanando-12, Landon Jaeckle-10.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Player of the Year: LaMar Matthews, Tapestry, 12.

FIRST TEAM

Player School Year

Romeo Bell Tapestry 12

Xavier Benton Health Sciences 11

Kobe Torres Global Concepts 10

Tyreke Hopkins Health Sciences 12

Jimmie Green Health Sciences 12

HONORABLE MENTION

GLOBAL CONCEPTS: Antwan Threeths-11. TAPESTRY: Ricky Washington-12.

IAC

FIRST TEAM

Player School Grade

Tomas Cuesta Gow 12

Jerell Green Park 10

Timothy Hutter NLCS 12

Jeff Norcutt CCA 12

Chase Welch Park 11

Russell Maine Walsh 12

SECOND TEAM

Player School Grade

Marc Burris Gow 11

Jake Ciffa CCA 12

Trey Darlington Park 10

Aaron Hicks CCA 9

Prince Terrison NLCS 12

Emeka Wajed Park 12

ALL-STATE

Selected by New York State Sportswriters Association

Class AA

Second team: Seth Joba, Orchard Park, 12

11th team: Dominic McKenzie, Niagara Falls, 12

13th team: Trey Drake, Jamestown, 11

15th team: Joe Harrington, Lancaster, 12

18th team: Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, 12

Honorable mention: Alex Crescente, Orchard Park, 12; Jaral Farmer, Jamestown, 12.

CLASS A

Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.

First team: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12.

Third team: Shane Cercone, Canisius, 11.

Fifth team: Justin Glover, St. Joe’s, 12.

Sixth team: Nick Moore, Amherst, 11.

Seventh team: Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, 11.

Eighth team: Teddy McDuffie, Amherst, 12.

Ninth team: Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, 11.

10th team: Solomon Jackson, St. Joe’s, 12.

12th team: T.J. Robinson, Niagara-Wheatfield, 12; Nate Parker, CSAT, 12.

14th team: TJ Jacobs, Hutch-Tech, 12.

15th team: Adam Chiacchia, Hamburg, 10.

18th team: Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12.

Honorable mention: Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East, 11; Brendan Reid, St. Francis, 12; Jahodd Martin, McKinley, 12; Joshua Schumaker, International Prep, 12.

CLASS B

First team: Kevin Thompson, Timon, 12.

Second team: Massimo Moretti, St. Mary’s, 12.

Fourth team: Jalen Duff, Nichols, 11; Jakye Rainey, Nichols, 10.

Fifth team: Bryant Rosa, Riverside, 12.

Seventh team: LaMar Matthews, Tapestry, 12.

Eighth team: Tyler Curran, Allegany-Limestone, 12.

Ninth team: Jaiden Harrison, Timon, 10; Nick Whitfield, Fredonia, 12.

10th team: Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, 12.

15th team: Romeo Bell, Tapestry, 12.

17th team: Caleb Chapman, City Honors, 12.

18th team: Jordan Alexander, Maryvale, 10.

Honorable mention: Chris Wright, Cardinal O’Hara, 12; Aidan Kennedy, Southwestern, 12; Julienn Clements, Lackawanna, 12; Bobby Beilein, Lew-Port, 11; Dane Maku, Riverside, 12; Anthony Borden, East, 12.

CLASS C

First team: Lucus Brown, Salamanca, 10.

Third team: Jake Galley, Holland, 12

Fourth team: Drew Hind, Randolph, 9.

Fifth team: Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12.

Sixth team: Ray Cortes, Silver Creek, 10.

Eighth team: Hayden Hoag, Salamanca, 12; Harley Hoag, Salamanca, 12.

Ninth team: Nassir Williams, MST, 12.

Honorable mention: Andy Herrick, Salamanca, 11; Zach Winters, Frewsburg, 12; Tucker Fenton, Maple Grove, 12; Jaiden Huntington, Randolph, 11; Maxx Yehl, Portville, 12; Henry Anderson, Holland, 11; Carson Conley, Randolph, 11; John Visnesky, Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 12; Kobe Torres, Global Concepts, 11.

CLASS D

First team: Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12.

Third team: Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12; Blake Frank, Franklinville, 12.

Fourth team: Gerald Carris, Sherman, 12.

Fifth team: Carson Swanson, Westfield, 9.

Sixth team: Micah Willink, Clymer, 12.

Seventh team: Kordell Oakes, Pine Valley, 12.

Honorable mention: Logan Grinols, Ellicottville, 12; Blake Klopta, Clymer, 11; Bryce Sercu, Pine Valley, 11; Matt Sweet, North Collins, 11; Carter Brink, Panama, 9; Bryce Hindsale, Panama, 9.

