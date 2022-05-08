2022 Boys basketball honor roll: Meet the top players from around Western New York

All-WNY teams selected by The Buffalo News with input from coaches and talent evaluators. Teams in each league selected by coaches in each league.
ALL-WNY
Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.
LARGE SCHOOLS
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Max Schneider Williamsville East 12
Seth Joba Orchard Park 12
Nick Moore Amherst 11
Justin Glover St. Joseph’s 12
Shane Cercone Canisius 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12
Xander Fletcher Niagara Wheatfield 11
Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12
Dominic McKenzie Niagara Falls 12
Solomon Jackson St. Joe’s 12
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Trey Drake Jamestown 11
Nate Parker CSAT 12
TJ Robinson Niagara Wheatfield 12
Jahodd Martin McKinley 12
TJ Jacobs Hutch-Tech 12
HONORABLE MENTION
Adam Chiacchia, Hamburg, 10; Xavier Benton, Health Sciences, 11; Joshua Schumaker, I-Prep, 12; Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, 12; Joe Harrington, Lancaster, 12; Elijah Whitehead, McKinley, 12; Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12; Alex Crescente, Orchard Park, 12; Jaral Farmer, Jamestown, 12.
SMALL SCHOOLS
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Kevin Thompson Bishop Timon 12
Nick Whitfield Fredonia 12
Massimo Moretti St. Mary’s 12
Lucus Brown Salamanca 10
Tyler Curran Allegany-Limestone 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Jaiden Harrison Timon 10
Jalen Duff Nichols 11
Bryant Rosa Riverside 12
LaMar Matthews Tapestry 12
Caleb Chapman City Honors 12
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Jakye Rainey Nichols 10
Trevin Boling Tonawanda 12
Romeo Bell Tapestry 11
Nahzion James Olean 12
Julienn Clements Lackawanna 11
HONORABLE MENTION
Anthony Borden, East, 12; Blake Frank, Franklinville, 12; Jake Galley, Holland, 12; Jordan Alexander, Maryvale, 10; Chase Welch, Park, 11; Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12; Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12; Drew Hind, Randolph, 9; Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12.
All-CATHOLIC
Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Kevin Thompson Timon 12
Shane Cercone Canisius 11
Jalen Duff Nichols 11
Brendan Reid St. Francis 12
Justin Glover St. Joe’s 12
Massimo Moretti St. Mary’s 12
Luke Granto Canisius 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Jaiden Harrison Timon 10
Solomon Jackson St. Joe’s 12
Jakye Rainey Nichols 10
Connor Schuster Canisius 12
Sam Greco St. Joe’s 11
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Jacob Humphrey Timon 10
Chris Wright Cardinal O’Hara 12
Logan Reaska St. Francis 11
Nasier Starks St. Mary’s 11
All-ECIC
Player of the Year: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Nick Moore Amherst 11
Seth Joba Orchard Park 12
Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12
Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12
Joe Harrington Lancaster 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Trey Drake Jamestown 11
Trevin Boling Tonawanda 12
Jasiah Jarocinski Pioneer 12
Adam Chiacchia Hamburg 10
Julienn Clements Lackawanna 11
Jordan Alexander Maryvale 10
ECIC I
Player of the Year: Seth Joba, Orchard Park, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Joe Harrington Lancaster 12
Adam Chiacchia Hamburg 10
Trey Drake Jamestown 11
Jaylen Butera Jamestown 12
Alex Crescente Orchard Park 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Garrett White Clarence 12
Nate Errington Frontier 10
Grayson White Clarence 10
Benjamin Bill Hamburg 12
Jaral Farmer Jamestown 12
Noah Pohrte Williamsville North 12
HONORABLE MENTION
CLARENCE: Julius Perry-12. HAMBURG: Evan Chaffee-12. LANCASTER: Channing Francis-10. ORCHARD PARK: Kegan Mancabelli-12. WEST SENECA WEST: Justin Piwowarczyk-12. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Brendan Morse-12.
ECIC II
Co-Players of the Year: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12; Nick Moore, Amherst, 11.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Trey Kleitz Iroquois 12
Teddy McDuffie Amherst 12
Dorian Facen Williamsville East 11
Nakhyi Harris Sweet Home 9
Nick Mogavero Iroquois 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Nicco DiGiulio Williamsville South 11
Joe Veal Sweet Home 12
Max Graves Willaimsville South 12
Gary Johnson Amherst 12
Beau Haubeil Amherst 12
Ahmir Dunn Amherst 10
HONORABLE MENTION
AMHERST: Josh Bugiera-11. IROQUOIS: Justus Kleitz-8. STARPOINT: Jackson Griesmer-9, Cohen Vogel-9. SWEET HOME: Jordan Theodore-11, Noah Clifford-12, Josh Goscinski-12. WEST SENECA EAST: Ethan Madge-12. WILLIAMSVILLE EAST: Jake Notaro-12, Mason Evans-10. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Christian Dewer-12.
ECIC III
Player of the Year: Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Jordan Alexander Maryvale 10
Eric Bailey Cheektowaga 12
Sam Radka Depew 12
Ryan Ensminger East Aurora 12
Kevin Jobity Maryvale 12
Jemery Clarke Depew 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Sam Platt Pioneer 9
Simon Connors Lake Shore 12
Matt Horning East Aurora 11
Chris Taylor Cheektowaga 12
Romel Speaks Cheektowaga 10
Jason Buczek Springville 12
HONORABLE MENTION
DEPEW: Jaden Torres-10. EAST AURORA: Aidan Perry-12. LAKE SHORE: Max Zelonka-11. MARYVALE: Malachi Ladson-11. PIONEER: Walter Bekiel-11. SPRINGVILLE: Maximus Perry-10.
ECIC IV
Player of the Year: Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Juilenn Clements Lackawanna 11
Jake Galley Holland 12
John Watson Alden 12
Henry Anderson Holland 11
Zack Phillips Cleveland Hill 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Jacob Baker Alden 12
Cameron D’Hilly Cleveland Hill 10
Malachi Biles JFK 12
Jordon Rivers Lackawanna 12
Ajiah Turner Lackawanna 12
HONORABLE MENTION
ALDEN: Walker Wrest-12. CLEVELAND HILL: Jordan Mann-12. EDEN: Taesyn Slating-10, Mike Teoro-12. HOLLAND: Bryce Clothier-12. LACKAWANNA: Jesus Alvarez-12, Archie Saeed-12.
NIAGARA FRONTIER
Player of the Year: Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, 11
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
TJ Robinson Niagara Wheatfield 12
Nate Parker CSAT
Dom McKenzie Niagara Falls 12
Bobby Beilein Lew-Port 11
Sean Hargrave Kenmore West 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Jake Kish North Tonawanda 12
Rod Brown Niagara Falls 12
Logan Eoute Lew-Port 12
Kai Tran Lockport 12
Phil Jones Kenmore West 12
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Jason Green Lockport 11
Wyatt Cooper Niagara Wheatfield 12
Carter Krawczyk Lew-Port 12
Greg Sanders CSAT 12
Mario Smith Kenmore West 12
NIAGARA ORLEANS
Player of the Year: Aiden Petrie, Roy-Hart, 12
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Aiden Petrie Roy-Hart 12
Evan Myers Newfane 11
Jamel Johnson Roy-Hart 11
Joe Cecchini Medina 12
Jarin Rhim Medina 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Jahmeek Riley Albion 12
Paul Smith Wilson 12
Brad Cantrell Barker 11
Landon Braman Newfane 10
Vinny Buscarino Roy-Hart 12
HONORABLE MENTION
AKRON: Trace Hill-10, Andrew Romesser-11. ALBION: Tyler Gibson-12, Caleb Fox-11. BARKER: Nate Meza-12. NEWFANE: Ben Dickinson-10, Brady Harrington-12, Connor Gunby-12. WILSON: Matt Fox-11, Mason Branca-12, Jake Austin-10.
CCAA I West
Player of the Year: Nick Whitfield, Fredonia, 12
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Tyler Curran Allegany-Limestone 12
Jack DeRose Olean 12
Zion James Olean 11
Andy Herrick Salamanca 11
Aidan Kennedy Southwestern 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Ethan Fry Fredonia 11
Kamdyn McClain Olean 12
Harley Hoag Salamanca 12
Jason Ni Southwestern 12
Matt Pannes Southwestern 11
HONORABLE MENTION
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Andrew Giardini-11, Huddy Kwiatkowski-12. DUNKIRK: Marcel Carter-12. FREDONIA: Davion White-10. OLEAN: Stephen Hoffman-12, Albert Martin-12. SALAMANCA: Hayden Hoag-12.
CCAA Central
Co-Players of the Year: Drew Hind, Randolph, 9; Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Carson Conley Randolph 11
Jaiden Huntington Randolph 11
Ray Cortes Silver Creek 10
Zach Winters Frewsburg 12
Tucker Fenton Maple Grove 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Matt Woleben Silver Creek 11
Connor Murray Frewsburg 11
Owen Nelson Randolph 12
Maxx Yehl Portville 12
Gavin Smith Frewsburg 10
CCAA II West
Player of the Year: Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Gerald Carris Sherman 12
Cole Holland Westfield 12
Micah Willink Clymer 12
Blake Kopta Clymer 11
Carson Swanson Westfield 9
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Elijah Kioko Sherman 12
Lawson Ormsby Chautauqua Lake 11
Austin White Clymer 11
Bryce Hinsdale Panama 9
Carter Brink Panama 9
HONORABLE MENTION
BROCTON: Ryan Laurito-12. CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Jalen Parkhurst-12, Kalen Miller-12. FALCONER: Jake Swanson-12, Jase Smith-11. PANAMA: Gabe Roth-11, Alex Barmore-9. WESTFIELD: Ethan Weingart-12, Wyatt Schuster-12.
CCAA East
Player of the Year: Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Logan Grinols Ellicottville 12
Blake Frank Franklinville 12
Chris Smith North Collins 12
Bryce Sercu Pine Valley 12
Matt Sweet North Collins 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Kordell Oakes Pine Valley 12
Josh Halterman Catt.-Little Valley 12
Johnny Visnesky Catt.-Little Valley 12
Owen Chgudy Ellicottville 10
Noah Shenk Franklinville 10
HONORABLE MENTION
CATTARAUGUAS-LITTLE VALLEY: Gage Furl-12. ELLICOTTVILLE: Caedon Wyatt-11. FORESTVILLE: Sam Reuben-12, Brayden Smith-11. FRANKLINVILLE: Connor Terwilliger-12, Beau Bielecki-10. NORTH COLLINS: Derek Ebersole-10.
YALE CUP I
Player of the Year: Jahodd Martin, McKinley, 12
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Jahodd Martin McKinley 12
TJ Jacobs Hutch-Tech 12
Anthony Borden East 12
Elijah Whitehead McKinley 12
Javani Rivera South Park 11
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Versi Hawkins I-Prep 11
Joshua Schumaker I-Prep 12
Sajon Beasley McKinley 10
Kevin Borden McKinley 11
Zamar Ashford Middle College 12
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Jahleeio Dowell Hutch-Tech 11
Daryl Allen I-Prep 12
Rashard Perry Bennett 11
Jaykwon Kyle Middle College 9
Antonio Watts South Park 11
HONORABLE MENTION
BENNETT: Jahlilo Alston-11, Jayden Lewis-12. EAST: Mojamed Awali-11, Michael Jackson-11, Cedric Weatherspoon-11. HUTCH-TECH: Isaac Thomas-Hicks-12, David Washington-10. I-PREP: Omarion Arroyo-11, Angel Serrano-11. MCKINLEY: Jordan David-Lewis-11, Leonte Jones-12. MIDDLE COLLEGE: Adrian Anderson-11, Willie Brown-12. SOUTH PARK: Antonio Halton-12, Keyon Dred-11, Jesiel Soto-12.
YALE CUP II
Player of the Year: Bryant Rosa, Riverside, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Caleb Chapman City Honors 12
Hassan Muktar Emerson 12
Dan Maku Riverside 12
Mekhi Samuels Burgard 12
Nassir Williams MST Seneca 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Year
Tre Paulfrey Olmsted 8
Jordan Rodgers Buffalo Arts 11
Otis Bishop Emerson 12
Ezekiel Alexander Olmsted 10
Tyeon Sanford MST Seneca 11
THIRD TEAM
Player School Year
Nassir West Burgard 12
Lamar Purdie Olmsted 12
Desimon Elston Riverside 12
Owait Lan MST Seneca 12
Jermaine Virgil Buffalo Arts 12
HONORABLE MENTION
BUFFALO ARTS: Cinne Sims-12. BURGARD: KiShawn Bibbes-12. CITY HONORS: Bith Deng-11, Charlie Hilway-11. EMERSON: Willie Roeth-12, Emmanual Thomas-11. MST SENECA: Marcelino Long-10. RIVERSIDE: Alexis Maldanando-12, Landon Jaeckle-10.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
Player of the Year: LaMar Matthews, Tapestry, 12.
FIRST TEAM
Player School Year
Romeo Bell Tapestry 12
Xavier Benton Health Sciences 11
Kobe Torres Global Concepts 10
Tyreke Hopkins Health Sciences 12
Jimmie Green Health Sciences 12
HONORABLE MENTION
GLOBAL CONCEPTS: Antwan Threeths-11. TAPESTRY: Ricky Washington-12.
IAC
FIRST TEAM
Player School Grade
Tomas Cuesta Gow 12
Jerell Green Park 10
Timothy Hutter NLCS 12
Jeff Norcutt CCA 12
Chase Welch Park 11
Russell Maine Walsh 12
SECOND TEAM
Player School Grade
Marc Burris Gow 11
Jake Ciffa CCA 12
Trey Darlington Park 10
Aaron Hicks CCA 9
Prince Terrison NLCS 12
Emeka Wajed Park 12
ALL-STATE
Selected by New York State Sportswriters Association
Class AA
Second team: Seth Joba, Orchard Park, 12
11th team: Dominic McKenzie, Niagara Falls, 12
13th team: Trey Drake, Jamestown, 11
15th team: Joe Harrington, Lancaster, 12
18th team: Jaylen Butera, Jamestown, 12
Honorable mention: Alex Crescente, Orchard Park, 12; Jaral Farmer, Jamestown, 12.
CLASS A
Player of the Year: Declan Ryan, Canisius, 12.
First team: Max Schneider, Williamsville East, 12.
Third team: Shane Cercone, Canisius, 11.
Fifth team: Justin Glover, St. Joe’s, 12.
Sixth team: Nick Moore, Amherst, 11.
Seventh team: Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, 11.
Eighth team: Teddy McDuffie, Amherst, 12.
Ninth team: Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, 11.
10th team: Solomon Jackson, St. Joe’s, 12.
12th team: T.J. Robinson, Niagara-Wheatfield, 12; Nate Parker, CSAT, 12.
14th team: TJ Jacobs, Hutch-Tech, 12.
15th team: Adam Chiacchia, Hamburg, 10.
18th team: Jasiah Jarocinski, Pioneer, 12.
Honorable mention: Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East, 11; Brendan Reid, St. Francis, 12; Jahodd Martin, McKinley, 12; Joshua Schumaker, International Prep, 12.
CLASS B
First team: Kevin Thompson, Timon, 12.
Second team: Massimo Moretti, St. Mary’s, 12.
Fourth team: Jalen Duff, Nichols, 11; Jakye Rainey, Nichols, 10.
Fifth team: Bryant Rosa, Riverside, 12.
Seventh team: LaMar Matthews, Tapestry, 12.
Eighth team: Tyler Curran, Allegany-Limestone, 12.
Ninth team: Jaiden Harrison, Timon, 10; Nick Whitfield, Fredonia, 12.
10th team: Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, 12.
15th team: Romeo Bell, Tapestry, 12.
17th team: Caleb Chapman, City Honors, 12.
18th team: Jordan Alexander, Maryvale, 10.
Honorable mention: Chris Wright, Cardinal O’Hara, 12; Aidan Kennedy, Southwestern, 12; Julienn Clements, Lackawanna, 12; Bobby Beilein, Lew-Port, 11; Dane Maku, Riverside, 12; Anthony Borden, East, 12.
CLASS C
First team: Lucus Brown, Salamanca, 10.
Third team: Jake Galley, Holland, 12
Fourth team: Drew Hind, Randolph, 9.
Fifth team: Gabe McCoy, Randolph, 12.
Sixth team: Ray Cortes, Silver Creek, 10.
Eighth team: Hayden Hoag, Salamanca, 12; Harley Hoag, Salamanca, 12.
Ninth team: Nassir Williams, MST, 12.
Honorable mention: Andy Herrick, Salamanca, 11; Zach Winters, Frewsburg, 12; Tucker Fenton, Maple Grove, 12; Jaiden Huntington, Randolph, 11; Maxx Yehl, Portville, 12; Henry Anderson, Holland, 11; Carson Conley, Randolph, 11; John Visnesky, Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 12; Kobe Torres, Global Concepts, 11.
CLASS D
First team: Darien Swanson, Westfield, 12.
Third team: Wayne Libby, Pine Valley, 12; Blake Frank, Franklinville, 12.
Fourth team: Gerald Carris, Sherman, 12.
Fifth team: Carson Swanson, Westfield, 9.
Sixth team: Micah Willink, Clymer, 12.
Seventh team: Kordell Oakes, Pine Valley, 12.
Honorable mention: Logan Grinols, Ellicottville, 12; Blake Klopta, Clymer, 11; Bryce Sercu, Pine Valley, 11; Matt Sweet, North Collins, 11; Carter Brink, Panama, 9; Bryce Hindsale, Panama, 9.