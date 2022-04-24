2022 All-WNY girls basketball: Shay Ciezki named Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year

After a few minutes in the locker room following a loss in the Monsignor Martin championship game, St. Mary's star Shay Ciezki returned to the court dressed in sweatpants and a school hoodie.

Cardinal O’Hara freshman Kyla Hayes approached her to ask for a picture.

Like many other players, Hayes has looked up to Ciezki and wanted a moment with a player she reveres.

“I’ve always wanted to be like that,” Ciezki said recently. “I know when I was younger, I was looking up to these great girls in Western New York.

"To me, that’s pretty big that I can inspire other girls to become anything they want.”

Her achievements at St. Mary's and the desire she showed should motivate those who follow for a long time to come.

Ciezki is a talent people came to see simply because of how good she is. All-time leading scorer in Monsignor Martin girls basketball history with 2,181 points. All-time leading scorer in St. Mary's history. League record for points in a season with 811.

She caps her scholastic career as the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year in girls basketball, the first time the honor has been won by a St. Mary's girls player, and with a fourth consecutive selection to the All-Western New York first team.

Ciezki's impact extends beyond the Buffalo region. She scored 48 points in St. Mary’s season opener versus Webster Schroeder from Section V. Among those in the stands was the Penfield girls basketball team, which was scheduled to play Webster Schroeder a week later. The Penfield players were back in the gym at 7:30 the next morning.

“My girls were so inspired by Shay, they came in early to get more shots up,” St. Mary’s coach Anthony Ottomano said he was told by Penfield coach Mark Vogt.

Ciezki led Monsignor Martin in scoring by an almost 14-point gap, averaging 34.2 per game, along with 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.2 blocks this season, and was named the league’s Player of the Year. She scored at least 30 points in 21 of 28 games. Numbers that would lead onlookers to widen their eyes became commonplace for Ciezki.

“She could be that generational player for me,” an emotional Ottomano said. “I don’t know if I’ll get another Shay.

"For me, personally, it was amazing to just have a front-row seat to it all. For her, I think this is just a chapter in her life for something bigger.”

The journey for Ciezki to become a once-in-a-lifetime player, as described by her coach, began her freshman year. She had just decided to play basketball. She liked hanging with her friends on the court, enjoyed the training drills that came with practice, and appreciated the competitiveness the sport brings out.

She knew she was good, but the summer entering her sophomore year is when it clicked. Ciezki started to realize just how good she could be and her passion for the game grew. She fell in love with the sport and didn’t look back, as she aspired to be great.

“I could do this until literally the day I die,” Ciezki recalled thinking.

If there’s a crevice during the day, Ciezki is looking to be in the gym. She doesn’t feel like herself if she's not making daily progress in improving her skills.

In late March, following the team’s end-of-season banquet, Ciezki realized she hadn’t done any drills that day. As the auditorium was being cleaned following the event, she made the trek to the car to get her sneakers and changed from dress clothes to a gray “Top 150” shirt with red shorts.

She felt at ease in her second home, and at peace with the presence of her dad, David, assisting her with drills and getting rebounds.

“To me, as a basketball player that wants to get better every day, I don’t feel great if I don’t get a workout in,” she said. “I got to fit any workout in during the day. Even if it’s 10 minutes ball-handling, I got to do it. It makes me less stressed throughout the day.”

The bouncing of the ball and the volume of the music caught Ottomano’s attention, and he made his way toward the gym with a smile. It wasn’t a surprise to him to see the person whom he referred to during the banquet as his second daughter in the gym moments after the event. He took a picture and sent it to Ciezki's future coach at Penn State, Carolyn Kieger.

Like Ottomano, she wasn’t surprised. The picture confirmed exactly why Kieger recruited Ciezki.

“Once you get to know her, what separates her is her drive,” Keiger said. “She’s driven in a way a lot of kids aren’t these days. She lives in the gym; she’s constantly trying to perfect her craft almost to an obsessed state. That’s what it takes to be elite.”

Becoming the elite of a sport or profession requires some form of obsession. Doing what others scoff at and being consistent and patient can fuel a rise to the top. In Western New York, Ciezki was inarguably the best player, and when you watched her, the skills gap was staggering.

Beginning her collegiate career in the Big Ten Conference, that gap will close. Just by how much is up to Ciezki.

She’s committed to showing she’s not just one of the top players on her team, but in the conference.

Goal setting is a big thing for her, and she looks at them before each practice and game. Entering her freshman season, she already has written down a couple of goals: being selected to the Big Ten All-Freshmen team and the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

“You know when you see that kid and you’re like she’s got that ‘it’ factor, she has it,” Keiger said. “She works her tail off and makes everybody else around her better, loves the game and has a burning desire to be as good as she possibly can.”

