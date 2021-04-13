2021 swimming honor roll: Meet top performers from around WNY

The all-league swim teams for the winter season are provided by the coaches in each league. The Niagara Frontier League contested boys swimming in the winter and girls swimming is ongoing in Fall 2. The Niagara Orleans League contested boys and girls swimming in the winter. The CCAA held boys swimming in winter and girls swimming in the traditional fall season. The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association had boys swimming in the winter and girls swimming is competing in Fall 2, though there will not be an All-Catholic meet. The ECIC does not select all-league teams.