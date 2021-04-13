2021 swimming honor roll: Meet the top performers from around WNY

The all-league swim teams for the winter season are selected by the coaches in each league. The Niagara Frontier League contested boys swimming in the winter and girls swimming is ongoing in Fall 2. The Niagara Orleans League contested boys and girls swimming in the winter. The CCAA held boys swimming in winter and girls swimming in the traditional fall season. The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association had boys swimming in the winter and girls swimming is competing in Fall 2, though there will not be an All-Catholic meet. The ECIC does not select all-league teams.
All-Catholic boys
200 freestyle relay: Canisius (Maxim Kruglov, Maynard Evans, Christian Wilson, Henry Weimer).
200 freestyle: Jude Strittmatter (St. Francis).
200 individual medley: Maxim Kruglov (Canisius).
50 freestyle: Christian Wilson (Canisius).
100 butterfly: Jude Strittmatter (St. Francis).
100 freestyle: Jaxon Bruzgul (Canisius).
500 freestyle: Marshall Adams (Canisius).
200 freestyle relay: Canisius (Jaxon Bruzgul, Henry Weimer, Joseph Dietrich, Marshall Adams).
100 backstroke: Maxim Kruglov (Canisius).
100 breaststroke: Jaxon Bruzgul (Canisius).
400 freestyle relay: Canisius (Maxim Kruglov, Marshall Adams, Jaxon Bruzgul, Christian Wilson).
CCAA boys
200 freestyle relay: Jamestown (Conner Dean, Kyle Dean, Joseph Roehmholdt, Jacob Anderson), Frewsburg (Gannon Moore, Brady Lindstrom, Logan Hren, Jacob Stearns).
200 freestyle: R.J. Helt (Panama), Zachary Gifford (Frewsburg).
200 individual medley: Gannon Moore (Frewsburg), Adam Fred (Dunkirk).
50 freestyle: Kyle Dean (Jamestown), Brady Lindstrom (Frewsburg).
Diving: David Marshall (Panama), Jacob Lawton (Frewsburg).
100 butterfly: R.J. Helt (Panama), Joseph Roehmholdt (Jamestown).
100 freestyle: Kyle Dean (Jamestown), Zachary Gifford (Frewsburg).
500 freestyle: Logan Hren (Frewsburg), Conner Dean (Jamestown).
200 freestyle relay: Jamestown (Jacob Anderson, Joseph Roehmholdt, Aidan McCleery, Kyle Dean), Panama (R.J. Helt, Zachary Lindquest, Milton Sventantics, David Marshall).
100 backstroke: Gannon Moore (Frewsburg), Adam Fred (Dunkirk).
100 breaststroke: Brady Lindstrom (Frewsburg), Ethan Luce (Frewsburg).
400 freestyle relay: Frewsburg (Zachary Gifford, Logan Hren, Gannon Moore, Brady Lindstrom), Jamestown (Aidan McCleery, Jacob Anderson, Joseph Roehmholdt, Conner Dean).
Niagara Orleans boys
200 medley relay: Medina (Michael Marker, Isaac Pace, Bryan Costich, Xander Payne).
200 freestyle: Carter Green (Roy-Hart).
200 individual medley: Ryan Santarsiero (Barker).
50 freestyle: Isaac Pace (Medina).
100 butterfly: Michael Marker (Medina).
100 freestyle: Noah Stern (Roy-Hart).
500 freestyle: Carter Green (Roy-Hart).
200 freestyle relay: Roy-Hart (Charles Richard, Noah Stern, Carter Green, Andrew Ossont).
100 backstroke: Dawson Stone (Akron).
100 breaststroke: Isaac Pace (Medina).
400 freestyle relay: Roy-Hart (Carter Green, Jacob Hagen, Andrew Ossont, Noah Stern).
Niagara Frontier League boys
First team
200 medley relay: Lewiston-Porter (Jude Violante, Justin Pavan, Jake Lauzonis, Lucas Heffler).
200 freestyle: Aidan Morgan (Lockport).
200 individual medley: Paul Wissel (Niagara-Wheatfield).
50 freestyle: Ryan Wagoner (Niagara-Wheatfield).
Diving: Carter Scofield (Niagara-Wheatfield).
100 butterfly: Jake Lauzonis (Lewiston-Porter).
100 freestyle: Aidan Morgan (Lockport).
500 freestyle: Aidan Morgan (Lockport).
200 freestyle relay: Niagara-Wheatfield (Ryan Wagoner, Chris Congi, Cole Scofield, Paul Wissel).
100 backstroke: Drew Kauffman (Lockport).
100 breaststroke: Jake Lauzonis (Lewiston-Porter).
400 freestyle relay: Niagara-Wheatfield (Cole Scofield, Nate Guldin, Jackson James, Paul Wissel).
Second team
200 medley relay: Niagara-Wheatfield (Cole Scofield, Paul Wissel, Chris Congi, Ryan Wagoner).
200 freestyle: Lucas Heffler (Lewiston-Porter).
200 individual medley: Parker Marshall (North Tonawanda).
50 freestyle: Chase Harding (Grand Island).
Diving: Cameron Scull (Niagara-Wheatfield).
100 butterfly: Parker Marshall (North Tonawanda).
100 freestyle: Lucas Heffler (Lewiston-Porter).
500 freestyle: Brady Garcia (Kenmore).
200 freestyle relay: Lewiston-Porter (Lucas Heffler, Justin Pavan, Josh Wisto, Jake Lauzonis).
100 backstroke: Izack Shamrock-Hansen (North Tonawanda).
100 breaststroke: Justin Pavan (Lewiston-Porter).
400 freestyle relay: Lockport (Aidan Morgan, Drew Kauffman, Logan Ramos, Luke Menges).
Third team
200 medley relay: North Tonawanda (Izack Shamrock-Hansen, Hayden Litten, James Johnson III, Parker Marshall).
200 freestyle: Hayden Litten (North Tonawanda).
200 individual medley: Justin Pavan (Lewiston-Porter).
50 freestyle: Andrew Hildreth (Lockport).
Diving: Nicholas Paszt (Niagara-Wheatfield).
100 butterfly: Victor Fritsch (Grand Island).
100 freestyle: Cole Scofield (Niagara-Wheatfield).
500 freestyle: Joshua Lauzonis (Lewiston-Porter).
200 freestyle relay: Lockport (Aidan Morgan, Andrew Hildreth, Logan Ramos, Luke Menges).
100 backstroke: Jude Violante (Lewiston-Porter).
100 breaststroke: Ryan Wagoner (Niagara-Wheatfield).
400 freestyle relay: North Tonawanda (Parker Marshall, Hayden Litten, James Johnson III, Izack Shamrock-Hansen).
Niagara Orleans girls
200 medley relay: Akron (Shea Massee, Mayah Harris, C.C. Morey, Alex Roland).
200 freestyle: Akron (Marisa Maggiore).
200 individual medley: Amanda Hill (Royalton-Hartland).
50 freestyle: Rachel PeQueen (Akron).
100 butterfly: C.C. Morey (Akron).
100 freestyle: Amanda Hill (Royalton-Hartland).
500 freestyle: C.C. Morey (Akron).
200 freestyle relay: Akron (C.C. Morey, Marisa Maggiore, Alex Roland, Rachel PeQueen).
100 backstroke: Lauren Enderton (Newfane).
100 breaststroke: Mayah Harris (Akron).
400 freestyle relay: Akron (Alex Roland, Marisa Maggiore, Shea Massee, Rachel PeQueen).