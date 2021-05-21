2021 high school baseball: Players to watch

Here are 11 baseball players to watch this season. Note: This isn’t a ranking of the area’s top players.
Joe Mack, Williamsville East, 12, C: While this isn’t meant to be a listing of only the top talents, Mack could very well be one of the all-time greats to come out of Western New York. The power-hitting catcher with a canon for a throwing arm is a projected first-round pick in July’s MLB Draft.
Evan Chaffee, Hamburg, 11, P: A key member of the first Bulldogs team in 68 years to win a Section VI boys basketball title, the athletic Chaffee is a lefty pitcher who can sling it 90 mph. The verbal commit to Alabama could join the list of WNY high school players drafted by a big league team.
Joe Tobia, St. Joe’s, 12, P: University of Albany commit has struck out 32 in 18 innings for a Marauders team that’s 10-3 overall with nonleague wins over Clarence, McQuaid and Cathedral Prep (Pa.). Tobia has faced 66 batters, yielding just six hits and four walks. He topped out at 88 mph this spring.
Brian Fry, Medina, 12, SS: If not for the pandemic wiping out spring sports in 2020, this would be the Toledo commit’s sixth season with the Mustangs. His last was quite memorable as he hit .514 in leading Medina to the state final four. He has 80 hits and a .365 batting average in 76 career games.
Anthony Greco, St. Joe’s, 10, OF/P: Coach Paul Nasca calls Greco the real deal. He is hitting .640 with three homers and 19 RBIs in his first season with the Marauders. He has a 1.66 ERA in four appearances on the mound and has recorded 24 Ks in 12 innings.
Vincent Mauro, Canisius, 12, 3B: The Niagara University signee is back after missing a month due to mono and belted a homer as part of a two-hit, five-RBI day in his first game back versus Orchard Park. He followed with three hits in win over rival St. Joe’s. Mauro hits for power to all fields and has a strong arm.
Peyton Consigli, St. Francis, 12, P/OF: The 6-foot-4 Canisius College commit can sling it and crush it. Per Prep Baseball Report, he has recorded an exit velocity of 90 mph when batting. He throws in the mid-80s but seems faster due to release point. Consigli mixes in solid off-speed pitches and a curve, too. For the season, he has hit two home runs and struck out six in four innings of work, yielding no hits.
Maxx Yehl, Portville, 11, P: This 6-5 lefty is ranked eighth among Class of 2022 pitchers in the state. He can throw near the high 80s, but has a great curveball that serves as his out pitch, according to Prep Baseball Report. He has verbally committed to West Virginia.
Josh Milleville, Starpoint, 12, INF/P: A returning honorable mention All-Western New York pick from 2019, the Fairleigh Dickinson commit is powerful. Exit velocity on his swings registered as high as 98 mph, according to Prep Baseball Report. He reportedly topped out throwing at 89 mph in February.
Conner Hoehman, Williamsville North, 12, 3B/SS: Earned second team All-WNY as a sophomore after hitting .433 with three home runs and eight doubles. He has a quick bat through the zone, and he’s off to a great start in 2021, sporting a .476 average with 11 RBIs through five games.
Nate Milk, Williamsville East, 11, 3B/OF: Niagara commit is another solid hitter for the Flames with plenty of pop in his bat. He is also solid defensively as he can play centerfield or third base.