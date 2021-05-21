2021 high school baseball: Players to watch

Anthony Greco, St. Joe’s, 10, OF/P: Coach Paul Nasca calls Greco the real deal. He is hitting .640 with three homers and 19 RBIs in his first season with the Marauders. He has a 1.66 ERA in four appearances on the mound and has recorded 24 Ks in 12 innings.

Vincent Mauro, Canisius, 12, 3B: The Niagara University signee is back after missing a month due to mono and belted a homer as part of a two-hit, five-RBI day in his first game back versus Orchard Park. He followed with three hits in win over rival St. Joe’s. Mauro hits for power to all fields and has a strong arm.

Peyton Consigli, St. Francis, 12, P/OF: The 6-foot-4 Canisius College commit can sling it and crush it. Per Prep Baseball Report, he has recorded an exit velocity of 90 mph when batting. He throws in the mid-80s but seems faster due to release point. Consigli mixes in solid off-speed pitches and a curve, too. For the season, he has hit two home runs and struck out six in four innings of work, yielding no hits.

Maxx Yehl, Portville, 11, P: This 6-5 lefty is ranked eighth among Class of 2022 pitchers in the state. He can throw near the high 80s, but has a great curveball that serves as his out pitch, according to Prep Baseball Report. He has verbally committed to West Virginia.