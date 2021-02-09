2021 girls basketball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 players to watch this girls basketball season:

Amari DeBerry, Williamsville South, F, 12: The 6-foot-5-inch UConn commit and reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year is coming off a season in which she averaged 21 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.6 assists per game for the defending Section VI Class A champion Billies. She is a three-time first-team All-Western New York selection. She blocks/alters shots and is adept at passing out of a double team.

Aaliyah Parker, Cardinal O’Hara, G/F, 12: The 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in helping the Hawks win their seventh straight Monsignor Martin playoff championship. The Niagara University commit is a good outside shooter who can use size and speed to get to different spots on court to set up teammates. She has scored more than 1,000 points in her career.

Kyra Wood, City Honors, F, 12: The 6-foot-2-inch Wood is a two-time Canisius Cup Player of the Year. She’s a marked woman in all games but finds a way to be an impact player. The Temple University commit scored more than 30 points seven times last year as she finished with averages of 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.