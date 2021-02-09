2021 girls basketball preview: 10 players to watch

Here is a look at 10 players to watch this girls basketball season:
Amari DeBerry, Williamsville South, F, 12: The 6-foot-5-inch UConn commit and reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year is coming off a season in which she averaged 21 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.6 assists per game for the defending Section VI Class A champion Billies. She is a three-time first-team All-Western New York selection. She blocks/alters shots and is adept at passing out of a double team.
Aaliyah Parker, Cardinal O’Hara, G/F, 12: The 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists in helping the Hawks win their seventh straight Monsignor Martin playoff championship. The Niagara University commit is a good outside shooter who can use size and speed to get to different spots on court to set up teammates. She has scored more than 1,000 points in her career.
Kyra Wood, City Honors, F, 12: The 6-foot-2-inch Wood is a two-time Canisius Cup Player of the Year. She’s a marked woman in all games but finds a way to be an impact player. The Temple University commit scored more than 30 points seven times last year as she finished with averages of 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.
Shay Ciezki, St. Mary’s, G, 11: Standing 5 feet, 7 inches, this third-year starter is coming off a campaign in which she averaged 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.0 steals per game. The two-time first-team All-WNY selection is one of the best outside shooters in the area, but can score inside. She has scored 1,001 points in her career.
Amelia Strong, Cardinal O’Hara, F, 12: Another talented Lady Hawk who will play in college. This 6-foot-2-inch inside presence is a fearless competitor. The Long Island University commit averaged 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. The Monsignor Martin championship game MVP led O’Hara in total points (373) and rebounds (173) last season.
Ella Wanzer, Amherst, G, 12: The 5-foot-10-inch talent is a multitime All-Western New York selection. She is coming off a season in which she scored 20 or more points 14 times. She led the Tigers in points (449), field goals (171), 3-pointers (52) and free throws (55). Averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The Binghamton commit has scored 1,334 points in her career.
Mia McCarthy, Cardinal O’Hara, G, 12: This 5-foot-8-inch West Alabama commit could be the best 3-point shooter in Western New York. The third-team All-WNY pick shot 42% from beyond the arc and made several clutch threes late in games that helped propel the Lady Hawks to victory. McCarthy averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game. She has scored more than 1,000 points in her career.
Claire Pikett, Holland, F, 11: A strong inside-outside player, the 6-foot Pikett was a double-double machine for the Dutchwomen. She averaged 19.2 points and 15.1 rebounds for Section VI Class C champions. She recorded 20 double doubles. The tenacious defender often sparked her team’s transition game.
Gretchen Dolan, Williamsville South, G, 11: The youngest of the Dolan clan stepped into the limelight last season as she developed into a consistent scorer from the outside and off the dribble. She averaged 17 points and 4.4 assists per game. She's an excellent on-ball defender who averaged 4.2 steals per game. She guarded the opponents’ best offensive player, consistently holding them below their scoring average and creating turnovers.
Cortinea Smith, Hutch-Tech, G/F, 12: Smith is coming off an All-WNY honorable mention season and figures to be one of the top players in the Canisius Cup along with Wood. The Villa Maria commit is a solid, do-it-all-type player coming off a campaign in which she averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.