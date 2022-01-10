2021 Boys soccer honor roll: Recognizing WNY's best

All-Western New York is selected by a panel of coacches. All-league teams are selected by the coaches in that league.
ALL-WNY
Player of the Year: Max Voyer, Williamsville South
Coach of the Year: Trevor Lawler, Williamsville South
Referee of the Year: Patrick O’Hara
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Victor Mazzara 12 Canisius
F Spencer Raybuck 12 Kenmore East
F Brady Reinagel 12 Hamburg
F Max Voyer 12 Williamsville South
F Robert Woods 12 Lewiston-Porter
M Ryan Bailey 12 Williamsville North
M Luca Buscaglia 11 Williamsville East
M Billy Freeburg 12 Williamsville South
M Euan Reynolds 12 East Aurora
M Kevin Sugg 12 Williamsville North
D Anthony Amato 12 Grand Island
D Owen Christiano 11 St. Joe’s
D Zach Collins 12 Sweet Home
D Sam Eimiller 12 Maple Grove
D Alex Kompson 12 Nichols
GK Jack Root 12 Williamsville East
ALL-WNY LARGE SCHOOLS
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Ermyes Aman 12 Canisius
F Vinny DiBello 11 Niagara Wheatfield
F Haidar Hamed 12 Sweet Home
F Jack Jobes 12 Clarence
F TJ Venti 12 Williamsville South
F Jason Vullo 12 Kenmore West
M Connor Angiel 12 Williamsville North
M Sean Graham 12 Grand Island
M Jay Jezioro 11 Will. East
M Owen Mulderig 11 St. Francis
M Ryan Sand 12 Lancaster
D Andrew Allen 12 St. Francis
D Ryan Buettner 12 Clarence
D Stephen Haven III 11 Cheektowaga
D Sam LaMendola 11 Williamsville South
G Nathan Hohl 10 Frontier
ALL-WNY SMALL SCHOOLS
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Ryan Courtney 12 East Aurora
F Chris Garbo 12 Tonawanda
F Yohanna Maonewa 12 Lafayette
F Peter Martillotta 11 Roy-Hart
F Eric Spring 11 All.-Limestone
M Ibrahim Alberri 12 Lackawanna
M Alex MacCallum 12 Maple Grove
M Kyle Mathes 12 Portville
M Michael McHale 12 Nichols
M Noah Schreiber 12 Maryvale
M McKay Young 12 Southwestern
D Huddy Kwiatkowski 12 All.-Limestone
D Caleb Suckow 11 Akron
GK Zach Fike 12 Med-Lyndon.
GK Alexander Quant 12 Holland
GK Nathan Russell 11 Lew-Port
ALL-CATHOLIC
Player of the Year: Alex Kompson, Nichols
FIRST TEAM
Player Yr. School
Victor Mazarra 12 Canisius
Ermyes Aman 12 Canisius
Ty Warmington 11 St. Mary’s
Anthony Rambino 12 Nichols
Alex Kompson 12 Nichols
Owen Mulderig 11 St. Francis
Daniel Donovan 11 St. Joe’s
Michael McHale 12 Nichols
Daniel Peyser 11 Canisius
Andrew Allen 12 St. Francis
Owen Christiano 11 St. Joe’s
Josh Bentkowski 12 Timon-St. Jude
SECOND TEAM
Player Yr. School
Parker Lees 12 St. Francis
Andrew Herstek 11 St. Joe’s
Thomas Enstice 12 Nichols
Brady Callahan 11 St. Mary’s
Colton Christian 12 Nichols
Adam Staniszewski 12 Timon-St. Jude
Caleb Ross 11 St. Mary’s
Marko Kasiyan 12 St. Francis
Sean Lieberman 12 Canisius
Evan Andrews 11 St. Joe’s
John Scalisi 11 Canisius
ECIC I
Player of the Year: Ryan Bailey, Williamsville North
Coach of the Year: Dan Lamastra, Williamsville North
Team Sportsmanship: West Seneca West
Individual Sportsmanship: Abdullah Kamil, West Seneca West
Referee of the Year: Pat O’Hara
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Brady Reinagel 12 Hamburg
M Max Ford 12 Orchard Park
M Jack Jobes 12 Clarence
M Neven Tanveski 12 Hamburg
M Ryan Sand 12 Lancaster
M Ryan Bailey 12 Williamsville North
M Connor Angiel 12 Williamsville North
M Kevin Sugg 12 Williamsville North
D Ryan Buettner 12 Clarence
D Alex Smith 12 Hamburg
D Noah Boling 12 Lancaster
D Jimmy Kasperak 12 Williamsville North
GK Nathan Hohl 10 Frontier
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Evan Webster 10 Clarence
F Jon Oswald 12 Hamburg
F Luke Roberts 11 West Seneca West
F Brock Young 12 Williamsville North
M Zach MacDonald 12 Clarence
M Kai Severson 12 Hamburg
M Antonio Pellegrino 12 Lancaster
M Chase Dade 10 Williamsville North
D Logan Wittman 12 Orchard Park
D Will Mueller 11 Lancaster
D Joseph Illos 12 Williamsville North
GK Ben Gasper 9 Hamburg
GK Rian Burns 12 Williamsville North
HONORABLE MENTION
CLARENCE: Eli Douglas, Primo Giammusso, Isaac Hunter-11. FRONTIER: Joshua Walters, Chase Scarpulla. HAMBURG: Jacob Donner, James Simoncelli-11, Aidan Tanevski, Evan Meader-10. LANCASTER: Gavin Jell, Noah Kuras, Luciano Gallo-10. ORCHARD PARK: Aidan Cloherty, Mikes Haak. WEST SENECA WEST: Timothy Purtill-9. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Chase Gooldy-11, Matt Nyaanga-11, Adriana Altidona, Sam Hepworth.
ECIC II
Player of the Year: Max Voyer, Williamsville South
Coach of the Year: Trevor Lawler, Williamsville South
Team Sportsmanship: West Seneca East
Individual Sportsmanship: Andrew Wolf, West Seneca East
Referee of the Year: Ashley Cedro
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Max Voyer 12 Williamsville South
F TJ Venti 12 Williamsville South
F Aney Djadou 11 Amherst
F Kian Nasrin 12 Williamsville East
M Sam LaMendola 11 Williamsville South
M Haidar Hamed 12 Sweet Home
M Billy Freeburg 12 Williamsville South
M Jay Jezioro 11 Williamsville East
M Luca Buscaglia 11 Williamsville East
D Nate Oehler 12 Williamsville South
D Zach McGowan 11 Sweet Home
D Zach Collins 12 Sweet Home
D Trevor Pollow 12 Starpoint
GK Matt Blair 12 Iroquois
GK Jack Root 12 Williamsville East
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Rodney Garnett 12 Sweet Home
F Kharallah Musaid 10 Williamsville East
F Brady Hathaway 11 Starpoint
M Aidan Feely 12 Iroquois
M Michael Froehlich 12 Amherst
M Santi Rivas 12 Amherst
M Jack Schaefer 12 Williamsville South
D Josh Bird 12 Williamsville South
D Jacob Korte 12 Sweet Home
D Nate Gniazdowski 11 Starpoint
D Josh Daniels 12 Williamsville East
D Luke Weber 12 Williamsville East
GK Travis Pollow 11 Starpoint
THIRD TEAM
AMHERST: Hamzah Azeez. IROQUOIS: Ricky Hess. STARPOINT: Anthony Ginnane. SWEET HOME: Ivan Tymchyshyn, Gianni Pezzino, Matt McGowan. WEST SENECA EAST: Moshen Amini, Alexander Locher. WILLIAMSVILLE EAST: Asher Yonaty-11, Grant Medler. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Simon Bird, Logan Diebold.
ECIC III
Player of the Year: Euan Reynolds, East Aurora
Coach of the Year: Kevin Beale, East Aurora
Team Sportsmanship: Pioneer
Individual Sportsmanship: Zach Coppola, Pioneer
Referee of the Year: Graham Harris
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Maxwell Zielonka 11 Lake Shore
F Anthony Ford 11 Lake Shore
F Liam Winters 12 East Aurora
F Ryan Courtney 12 East Aurora
M Noah Schreiber 12 Maryvale
M Tyler Michel 11 East Aurora
M Euan Reynolds 12 East Aurora
M Zach Coppola 12 Pioneer
D Stephen Haven 11 Cheektowaga
D Aiden Ameis 12 Pioneer
D Anthony Fazio 12 Depew
D Ryan Ensminger 12 East Aurora
D Connor Dziulko 12 East Aurora
D Jason Martin 12 Maryvale
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Mohammed Saadi 11 Cheektowaga
F Josh Chityy 11 Pioneer
M Ali Mujamal 11 Maryvale
M JT Carmody 11 Pioneer
M Kyan Mathieu 11 East Aurora
M Jake Wiseman 12 Pioneer
M Ryan Martin 12 Lake Shore
M Cody Freyburger 9 Maryvale
M Abdul Mukbel 12 Depew
D Jack Daily 12 East Aurora
D Robert Lamb 12 East Aurora
D Nathan Jackson 11 Maryvale
D Amir Numan-Ali 12 Cheektowaga
GK Xander Cooper 11 Maryvale
THIRD TEAM
CHEEKTOWAGA: Anthony Raczka. DEPEW: Nathan McDonnell-11, Roland Wenk-9. EAST AURORA: Jack Ervin, Aidan Perry, Sam Evans-10. LAKE SHORE: Brian Guest-10. MARYVALE: Xander Wackenheim-10, Dylan Parsons-10, Meraj Safari-11, Sahmir Ahmad-11. PIONEER: Caden Waite, Braydon Miller, Zander Terhune.
ECIC IV
Player of the Year: Chris Garbo, Tonawanda
Coach of the Year: JJ Gabor, Tonawanda
Team Sportsmanship: Holland
Individual Sportsmanship: Alexander Quant, Holland
Referee of the Year: Yousef Mojowalla
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Nathan Turnbull 12 Alden
F Thomas Strasser 12 Alden
F Mustafa Alfurat 12 Lackawanna
F Ali Al-Haddad 12 Tonawanda
F Jake Galley 12 Holland
F Chris Garbo 12 Tonawanda
M Ibrahim Alberri 12 Lackawanna
M Joey Jenkins 12 Tonawanda
M Hunter Keem 12 Springville
M Christian McCoy 12 Alden
M Daniel Lopez 12 Eden
D Johnny Goeddertz 12 Tonawanda
GK Joseph Ahmed 12 Lackawanna
GK Alexander Quant 12 Holland
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Abdoullaya Ba 11 Lackawanna
M Adam Moshin 12 Lackawanna
M Brendan Gadd 12 Alden
M Walker Wrest 12 Alden
M Connor Hughey 12 Springville
M Noah Howlett 12 Holland
M Kaden Kissell 11 Alden
M Ben Eiss 12 Tonawanda
M Collin Kisloski 12 Tonawanda
D Zachary Keefe 12 Eden
D Ghailan Abdallah 12 Lackawanna
D Lucas Schilling 12 Alden
D Alexsander Tasevski 11 Lackawanna
GK Sammy Baker 12 Tonawanda
NIAGARA FRONTIER
Player of the Year: Spencer Raybuck, Kenmore East
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Robert Woods 12 Lew-Port
F Jason Vullo 12 Kenmore West
F Vinnie DiBello 11 Nia. Wheatfield
F Drew Leardini 10 Lew-Port
M Sean Graham 12 Grand Island
M Ian Wirth 11 Kenmore West
M Henry Morris 11 Kenmore East
M Brandon Gampp 11 N. Tonawanda
D Josh Long 12 Lew-Port
D Anthony Amato 12 Grand Island
D Max Schroeder 12 Nia. Wheatfield
D Frank Manzella 12 Kenmore East
GK Nathan Russell 11 Lew-Port
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Albareq Almahmodi 12 CSAT
F Breandon Kozlowski 10 N. Tonawanda
F Sam Jayme 11 Grand Island
F Jayden Beshaw 9 Lockport
M Aiden Brauer 12 Nia. Wheatfield
M John Kugler 12 Lockport
M Jacob Jayme 12 Grand Island
M Jake Romanow 12 Nia. Wheatfield
D Evan Osetkowski 11 Nia. Wheatfield
D David Hnin 12 Kenmore West
D Anthony Salsavage 10 CSAT
D Kyle Colville 12 Lockport
GK Landon Rees 11 Kenmore East
THIRD TEAM
GRAND ISLAND: Kyto Magee-10, Angelo Aiello. KENMORE EAST: Dylan McDonald-11, Antonio Gullo-11. KENMORE WEST: Sam Leaderstorf. LEWISTON-PORTER: Dominic Massaro-11, Eli Veltri-10. NIAGARA FALLS: Robert Augustino. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Dante DiFiglia-10, Ryan Devald. NORTH TONAWANDA: TJ Marshall, Thomas Polek-10, Mason Gioeli-10.
NIAGARA ORLEANS
Player of the Year: Peter Martillotta, Roy-Hart
Coach of the Year: Greg Martillotta, Roy-Hart
Team Sportsmanship: Albion
Individual Sportsmanship: Jeffrey Brown, Albion
Referee of the Year: Rich Fisher
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Peter Martillotta 11 Roy-Hart
F Trent Choate 12 Roy-Hart
F Cole Flemming 10 Akron
M Collin Rehwalt 11 Akron
M Elijah Giroux 12 Roy-Hart
M Owen Cloy 12 Wilson
M Keegan Herrmann 9 Wilson
D Jack Whipple 12 Med./Lyndon.
D Caleb Suchow 11 Akron
D Patrick Hemming 12 Wilson
D Aiden Guild 11 Roy-Hart
GK Zach Fike 12 Med./Lyndon.
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Sean O’Shaughnessy 12 Akron
F Joey Moote 12 Wilson
F Jackson Moreland 11 Med./Lyndon.
M Ty Williams 12 Newfane
M Noah Kurial 12 Wilson
M Zaric Boyce 12 Med./Lyndon.
M Andrew Uderitz 11 Albion
D Christian Lates 12 Roy-Hart
D Connor Gunby 12 Newfane
D Charles Clemente 11 Wilson
D Josh Hilobuk 12 Med./Lyndon.
GK Brady Harrington 12 Newfane
HONORABLE MENTION
ALBION: Carson Bader, Ulises Ledesma-11, Corleone Plain-11, Joshua Martin. AKRON: Sean Brennan, Bryce Cayea, Justin Syroczynski, Trey Trzenski. MEDINA-LYDONVILLE: Cole Callard-9, Evan Harris, Cole Seefeldt, Sam Kingsbury. NEWFANE: Adam Huntington, Max Czekaj, Jacob Miller. ROY-HART: Landen Guild-10, Zach Livergood, Brandin Masters. WILSON: Jake Austin-10, Jack Schultz, Blake Simpson-10.
D’YOUVILLE CUP
Player of the Year: Yohanna Moanewa, Lafayette
Coach of the Year: Brad Bodnicki, Lafayette
Team Sportsmanship: McKinley
Individual Sportsmanship: Nathan Garr, McKinley
Referee of the Year: David Rousseau
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Yohanna Moanew 12 Lafayette
F Abdullah Mohamed 12 Hutch Tech
F Anas Mohamad 10 McKinley
M Max Colca 12 Olmsted
M Sajan Dhimal 12 Lafayette
M Rajabu Esube 12 Lafayette
M Sunday Munguikonasi 11 IPrep
M Declan Johnston 12 City Honors
D Ka Rae Say 12 IPrep
D Lwe Wah 12 Riverside
GK Jeronimo Silva 12 City Honors
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F George Boucher 11 City Honors
F Baw Reh 11 Hutch Tech
M Nguzo Taleshiwe 12 IPrep
M Nga Reh 12 IPrep
M Yah Yah 11 McKinley
D Hamadi Somo 12 Lafayette
D Bayombe Fikiria 12 Lafayette
D Gabriel Kandolo 12 Lafayette
D Zachary Ruggiero 11 Olmsted
GK Mahabub Mim 11 Lafayette
THIRD TEAM
LAFAYETTE: Juan Marin-10, Chaku Lubanda-10, Eyouel Zermarium-11. IPREP: Carl Mazikou-11, Ah Yu Khan. CITY HONORS: Balin Mayhook-10, Owen Sauvenger-10. HUTCH TECH: Tu Reh. MCKINLEY: Abdirahmen Mohamud-11. OLMSTED: Noah Cerone-11.
BUFFALO DIVISION 2
Player of the Year: Suze Fundi, LBJ Bennett
Coach of the Year: Mary Delsignore
Referee of the Year: Graham Harris
Team Sportsmanship: Bennett
Individual Sportsmanship: Muhammad Rashid-Ahmad, Bennett
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Suze Fundi 12 Bennett
F Confident Nglo 12 Bennett
F Ndayishmye Nzabinesha 12 Burgard
F Marcus Luper 11 Burgard
M Ar Mae Chan 12 MST
M Muhammad Rashid-Ahmad 11 Bennett
D Muhammad Hussein 11 Bennett
D Naing Kee 12 Burgard
Keone Wiggins 11 MEC
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Ahmed Badawi 11 Bennett
M Vital Baunda 12 Bennett
M Brishant Gurung 12 Bennett
M Brhane Kidane 12 Burgard
M Faud Abdi Adan 11 MST
D Prince Kiruhura 11 Bennett
D MD Tahsin 12 Burgard
D Bakar Mohamud 12 Burgard
Thang Thang MEC
HONORABLE MENTION
BURGARD: Shakil Ahmed, Hubert M’Munga, Abidiaziz Abidiaziz-11. MST: Bikash Biswa. MIDDLE EARLY COLLEGE: Parcia Mizigha.
CCAA EAST
Player of the Year: Kyle Mathes, Portville
Offensive MVP: Michael Cole, Portville
Defensive MVP: Todd Stone, Portville
Coach of the Year: J.J. McIntosh
Team Sportsmanship: Randolph
Individual Sportsmanship: Ben Hitchcock, Randolph
Referee of the Year: Grant Vincent
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Michael Cole 11 Portville
F Wayne Libby 12 PV/Gowanda
M Kyle Mathes 12 Portville
M Sam Edwards 10 Ellicottville
M Christian Garipey 12 Portville
M Ethyn Gilbert 10 Falconer/CV
D Todd Stone 12 Portville
D Thomas Carls 12 Portville
D Finley Pavlock 10 Falconer/CV
D Noah Frontuto 9 Falconer/CV
G Troy VanSickle 10 Portville
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Nick Harmon 12 Portville
F Darwin Westlund 11 PV/Gowanda
F Haydn Myers 11 Falconer/CV
M Griffin Nelson 9 Randolph
M Adam Dossey 11 Falconer/CV
M Brady German 9 Portville
M Matthew Hostetter 11 PV/Gowanda
D Brendon Butcher 12 PV/Gowanda
D Nathan Petryszak 12 Portville
D Aiden Harrington 10 Ellicottville
D Austin Main 10 Falconer/CV
G Carson Olson 11 Falconer/CV
HONORABLE MENTION
ELLICOTVILLE: Caedon Wyatt-11, Ignacio DeOrbe, William Benatovich-11, Evan Bauer-10. FALCONER/CASSADAGA VALLEY: Alex Reynolds-11, Coleson Barber-11. PINE VALLEY/GOWANDA: George Kruszka-11, Christopher King, Owen Ward. PORTVILLE: Cole Faulkner-11. RANDOLPH: Drew Hind-9, Cooper Freeman-8, Clayton Crouse. SALAMANCA/CATTARAUGUS-LV: Jordan Ambuske-11, Andy Herrick-11, Kendell Valvo, Lucas Barber.
CCAA CENTRAL
Player of the Year: Sam Eimiller, Maple Grove
Coach of the Year: Spyros Kolivas, Frewsburg
Team Sportsmanship: Frewsburg
Individual Sportsmanship: Trent Bjork, Frewsburg
Referee of the Year: Jordan Angie
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Eli Moore 11 Maple Grove
F Devin Putney 12 Chaut. Lake
F Max Warsaw 9 North Collins
M Cole Holland 12 West./Brocton
M Darien Swanson 12 West./Brocton
M Trent Moore 12 Maple Grove
M RJ Helt 12 Maple Grove
M Alex MacCallum 12 Maple Grove
M Carson D’Anthony 12 Chaut. Lake
D Trent Bjork 12 Frewsburg
D Sam Eimiller 12 Maple Grove
D Wyatt Golembieski 11 S.C../Forestville
GK Brenden Klossner 9 Chaut. Lake
GK Connor Murray 11 Frewsburg
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Keegan Rishel 10 Maple Grove
F Elias Quintero 11 Chaut. Lake
F Lucas Eckman 11 Frewsburg
F Carson Swanson 9 West./Brocton
F Derek Ebersole 10 North Collins
M Jalen Parkhurst 12 Chaut. Lake
M Zack Carr 11 Frewsburg
M Alex Procknal 11 S.C./Forestville
D Josh Barresi 12 West./Brocton
D Paxton Faulk 12 Maple Grove
D Luis Gradewald 11 Maple Grove
D Ian Riedesel 12 Chaut. Lake
GK Andrew Auer 12 Maple Grove
HONORABLE MENTION
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Jeff Bajdo, Clayton Fairbank-10, Nathan Henry-9. FREWSBURG: Brayden Lobb-11, Gavin Smith-10. MAPLE GROVE: Trey DeMink-10, Gavin Rodgers-10, Matt Trim-10. NORTH COLLINS: Daniel Downes-10, Austin Kehr-11, Ryan Lynch. SILVER CREEK/FORESTVILLE: Joel Dolce-10, Owen Lewis-10. WESTFIELD/BROCTON: Aiden Gatto-10, Ethan Weingart.
CCAA WEST
Player of the Year: Huddy Kwiatkowski, Allegany-Limestone
Offensive Player of the Year: Eric Spring, Allegany-Limestone
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Conroy, Allegany-Limestone
Coach of the Year: Jon Luce, Allegany-Limestone
Team Sportsmanship: Fredonia
Individual Sportsmanship: Cameron Crowell, Fredonia
FIRST TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Thomas Bates 11 Olean F Connor Young 9 Southwestern
F Eric Spring 11 All.-Limestone
F Salvatore Tabone 11 Fredonia
M Tyler Curran 12 All.-Limestone
M Zach Luce 11 All.-Limestone
M Andres Pacheco 10 Jamestown
M Quintin Allen 11 Olean
M McKay Young 12 Southwestern
D Huddy Kwiatkowski 12 All.-Limestone
D James Pirrello 11 Southwestern
D Spencer Bell 11 Southwestern
GK Jack Conroy 11 All.-Limestone
GK Ashton Witkowski 12 Dunkirk
GK Trevor Persch 12 Fredonia
SECOND TEAM
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Stephen Hoffman 12 Olean
F Andrew Lindell 12 Southwestern
F Cooper Wilczewski 8 All.-Limestone
F Josh Reynolds 12 Fredonia
M Brady Corbett 11 Dunkirk
M Sean Conroy 10 All.-Limestone
M Nolan Froah 11 Southwestern
D Gabe Schrader 12 Fredonia
D Tyler Maloney 10 Jamestown
D Dominik Kahle 12 Olean
D Tucker Gesing 12 Southwestern
D Maddox DeLong 12 All.-Limestone
D Logan Andrus 12 All.-Limestone
D Josh Truver 12 Southwestern
HONORABLE MENTION
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Henry Brairton-11, Anthony DeCapua-11, Mason Deming-11, Ryan Roulo-11. DUNKIRK: Anthony Piede-9, Nick Thompson-11. FREDONIA: Jayden Yerico-11, Kameron Mages, Carson Cain. JAMESTOWN: Collin Knisley-11, Jeremiah Miranda, Noah Rivera-10, Evan Sharpe-11. OLEAN: Aaron Aiello, Bryce Franklin-10, Andre Fratercangelo-10, Josh Gardner-11. SOUTHWESTERN: Jonas Gesing-10, Oliver Hagel, Neves Hoose-10, Spencer Kane.
IAC
Pos. Player Yr. School
F Winston Martey 11 CCA
F Daric Frech 12 Gow
F Emeka Wajed 12 Park
F Brett Kanowski 12 O’Hara
M Ethan Zink 10 Central Baptist
M Sam McCoy 12 WSCS
M Tomas Cuesta 12 Gow
M Oliver Grant 12 Park
M Jake Liebzeit 11 O’Hara
D Tyler Charland 12 CCA
D Nathan Hunt 12 Central Baptist
D Jake Kanowski 12 O’Hara
GK Ben Maxian 12 Park
HONORABLE MENTION
CARDINAL O’HARA: Mateo Curtis, Holden Cenczyk. CENTRAL BAPTIST: Lincoln Hess, Caleb Mersemann. CHRISTIAN CENTRAL: Dan Humphrey, Myles Samuel. GOW: Wyatt Keady, Ewan McGuigan. PARK: Noah Benzinger, Jack Benzinger. WSCS: Zach Spiegel, Andy Miller.
ALL-STATE
Selected by United Soccer Coaches
LARGE SCHOOLS
First team: Max Voyer, Williamsville South.
Second team: Ryan Bailey, Williamsville North.
Fourth team: Brady Reinagel, Hamburg.
Fifth team: Jack Root, Williamsville East.
Sixth team: Kevin Sugg, Williamsville North, Billy Freeburg, Williamsville South.
SMALL SCHOOLS
First team: Alex Kompson, Nichols.
Second team: Euan Reynolds, East Aurora.