2021 boys lacrosse: Players to watch

Here’s a short list of boys lacrosse players to watch this season. This is not intended to be a ranking of the top players in the area.

Drew Kenney, East Aurora, 12, A: The talented St. Bonaventure signee uses a great set of dodges and does a fine job distributing to others. He set the Section VI record for assists in a game (11) on May 12. He also matched the section record for points in a game (15) during that 17-1 win over West Seneca West.

Conor Murphy, Williamsville North, 12, A: All the offense for the Spartans goes through this fourth-year starter. The Section VI leader in goals and points has a hard shot, but also is strong on drives to the cage. The Bona signee has 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points through Monday's game.

Daylin John, Lake Shore, 10, A: Another strong finisher who can set up teammates, he has two six-goal games and a six-assist, 10-point contest for the unbeaten Eagles. He recently announced that he will transfer to Westtown School in Pennsylvania.

Austin Derx, Lancaster, 12, A: Signee for Division II Davis and Elkins College, Derx is a coachable, hardworking player with a high lacrosse IQ. Derx has 13 goals to lead the Legends and is second in goals in Section VI through Monday's games.