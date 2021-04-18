2021 All-WNY girls basketball: O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker earns Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year

She achieved it during a season many weren’t sure would happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel honored to be chosen as the player of the year,” Parker said. “I really worked hard for it, and I’m just really grateful that I got it. … I wanted to follow in Angel’s footsteps so I’m really happy I got it.”

Parker gets the nod for Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year over Shay Ciezki of St. Mary’s of Lancaster and last year’s player of the year, Amari DeBerry of Williamsville South.

The All-WNY teams and player of the year are selected by The Buffalo News in consultation with area coaches and basketball aficionados. Only those selected to the first team are considered for the player of the year honor.

Parker’s selection means there hasn’t been a girls player to earn the player of the year award in consecutive seasons since Pioneer’s Joelle Connelly in 2007 and 2008. Niagara Wheatfield’s Angela Tylec was the only other back-to-back player of the year in 1997 and 1998.

Cardinal O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil considers Parker’s versatility as her best skill. It’s something even he didn’t anticipate until watching her develop before his own eyes into a tall girl who could handle the rock and shake off pressure.