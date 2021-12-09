2021-22 girls basketball: Must-see players who will keep you on edge of your seats

Here are some must-see girls basketball players to watch this season.
Shay Ciezki, St. Mary’s, senior: Returning three-time All-Western New York first-team selection and Penn State signee resumes her quest to break the Lancers’ all-time points mark of 1,776. She set school record in season opener with 48 points in win over Webster Schroeder. Averaged 24.6 points, 7.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals last season. Entered season 630 points shy of reaching 2,000 for her career.
Gretchen Dolan, Williamsville South, junior: She’s no longer the secret weapon on the Billies now that she has offers from Power 5 conference program West Virginia. Dolan averaged 27.3 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 steals. Great vision, relentless defender. With Amari DeBerry now at UConn, it’s Dolan’s team.
Madison Francis, Lancaster, freshman: 6-foot-1 athlete is considered the real deal. With the ability to play all five positions on the floor, Francis is coming off a season when she averaged 15.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. She has offers from Ohio State, Syracuse, Rhode Island, Purdue, Clemson, Miami and Penn State.
Jada Rutledge, O’Hara, senior: The future Niagara Purple Eagle is proof the cupboard isn’t bare for the defending Monsignor Martin champion Hawks. Perhaps O'Hara's top defender and rebounder, expect her to chip in more to the scoring department now that the team graduated 1,000-point scorers Aaliyah Parker, Amelia Strong and Mia McCarthy.
Kyla Hayes, O’Hara, freshman: Look for Hayes also to be a scoring factor in her first season with O’Hara. She comes in roughly 400 points away from 1,000 as she played as seventh and eighth grader at Maryvale.
Claire Pikett, Holland, senior: The 6-footer can play inside or outside. She is coming off a season in which she averaged 20.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.7 steals, 5.2 blocks and 5.0 assists. Has surpassed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She has committed to play at Daemen College.
Kaylee Krysztof, Depew, junior: The guard has scored more than 1,300 points during a varsity career that began in seventh grade. Key member of defending Section VI Class B-1 champion averaged 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game last season.
Madison Stephenson, Orchard Park, senior: The future Howard Bison is tough to defend inside at 6-4. She’s also tough to shoot against, as Stephenson enters her fifth season with the Quakers coming off a junior campaign in which she averaged 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Averaged a double-double as sophomore when OP won Section VI Class AA title.
Clara Strack, Hamburg, junior: The 6-3 Strack should continue to be a handful for opposing defenses. A huge contributor to Hamburg’s run to the Class A-1 championship, Strack averaged 19.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.3 steals last season.
Sophie Auer, Lew-Port, junior: Multisport star averaged 20.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 steals last season to help Lancers win first NFL title since 1996.
Morgan Giancaterino, Sacred Heart, senior: There are multiple scoring options on the Sharks, but Giancaterino is coming off a season in which she averaged 14.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.