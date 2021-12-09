2021-22 girls basketball: Must-see players who will keep you on edge of your seats

Kyla Hayes, O’Hara, freshman: Look for Hayes also to be a scoring factor in her first season with O’Hara. She comes in roughly 400 points away from 1,000 as she played as seventh and eighth grader at Maryvale.

Claire Pikett, Holland, senior: The 6-footer can play inside or outside. She is coming off a season in which she averaged 20.5 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.7 steals, 5.2 blocks and 5.0 assists. Has surpassed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She has committed to play at Daemen College.

Kaylee Krysztof, Depew, junior: The guard has scored more than 1,300 points during a varsity career that began in seventh grade. Key member of defending Section VI Class B-1 champion averaged 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game last season.

Madison Stephenson, Orchard Park, senior: The future Howard Bison is tough to defend inside at 6-4. She’s also tough to shoot against, as Stephenson enters her fifth season with the Quakers coming off a junior campaign in which she averaged 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Averaged a double-double as sophomore when OP won Section VI Class AA title.