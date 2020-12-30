2020 Field hockey honor roll: Top players from across Western New York

Selected by WNY coaches
Coaches All-Western New York Field Hockey Team
Co-Players of the Year: Morgan Dee, Lancaster, and Katherine Jacobia, Amherst
First team
Listed by position, name, school and grade
A – Lacey Berghorn – Akron – 10
A – Morganne Dee – Lancaster – 12
A – Courtney Maclay – Williamsville East – 12
A – Caroline Roll – Orchard Park – 12
A – Paige Gross – Nichols – 11
M – Emma Cooper – Eden – 12
M – Madison Gancasz – Barker – 12
M – Katherine Jacobia – Amherst – 12
M – Madison Brege – Akron – 10
M – Haylee Metcalf – Williamsville East – 12
M – Natalie Myslinski – Clarence – 10
M – Katelyn Rokitka – Lancaster – 12
M – Grace Schmelzinger – Orchard Park – 11
G – Abby Neitch – Holland – 11
Second Team
A – Lilli Adimey – Amherst – 12
A – Lexiss Diel – Roy-Hart – 12
A – Lyla Allen – Nichols – 11
A – Elizabeth Jackson – Williamsville South – 12
A – Elle Ridge – Clarence – 10
M – Madison Chodkowski – West Seneca – 12
M – Megan DelRegno – Sacred Heart – 12
M – Katie Dougherty – Orchard Park – 11
M – Jenelle Kieffer – Akron – 11
M – Julia Patti – Iroquois – 12
M – Sophia Vadnais – Sacred Heart – 11
M/D – Lena Fazzolari – Barker – 12
D – Bridget Galvin – Amherst – 12
G – Grace Burker – Williamsville East – 12
Honorable mention (seniors unless noted)
Barker: Ashlin Cole. Iroquois: Hannah Larson, Ashley Pitz. Kenmore: Avery Vogt – 10. Lancaster: Kristen Kessler, Sara O’Donnell. Nichols: Emily Allen – 11, Alexa Suda. Williamsville East: Vanessa Willick – 11. Williamsville North: Molly Martin – 10. Williamsville South: Lauren Montgomery – 11. West Seneca: Hope Abramowski.
ECIC I
First team
Listed by position, name, school and grade
A – Morganne Dee – Lancaster – 12
A – Sara O’Donnell – Lancaster – 10
A – Elle Ridge – Clarence – 10
A – Caroline Roll – Orchard Park – 12
M – Hope Abramowski – West Seneca – 12
M – Madison Chodkowski – West Seneca – 12
M – Katie Dougherty – Orchard Park – 11
M – Kristen Kessler – Lancaster – 12
M – Holly Martin – Williamsville North – 10
M – Natalie Myslinski – Clarence – 10
M – Katelyn Rokitka – Lancaster – 12
M – Grace Schmelzinger – Orchard Park – 11
G – Grace Cojnacki – Orchard Park – 12
Second team (seniors unless noted)
Clarence: Emma Muchow – 11, Brooke Tangelder. Lancaster: Tiffany Andres. Orchard Park: Caroline Calpin, Hannah Hartung – 11. West Seneca: Brooke Highway. Williamsville North: Sara Bielinski, Madeline Flynn.
ECIC II
First team
Listed by position, name, school and grade
A – Lilli Adimey – Amherst – 12
A – Elizabeth Jackson – Williamsville South – 12
A – Courtney Maclay – Williamsville East – 12
A – Vanessa Willick – Williamsville East – 11
M – Katherine Jacobia – Amherst –12
M – Haley Metcalf – Williamsville East – 12
M – Lauren Montgomery – Williamsville South – 11
M – Sophie Vadnais – Sweet Home – 11
D – Tessa Fabiniak – Williamsville East – 12
D – Bridget Galvin – Amherst – 12
G – Jaiden Barnes – Hamburg – 12
G – Grace Burker – Williamsville East – 12
Second team (seniors unless noted)
Amherst: Katelyn Banning – 11, Natalie Riedy – 11. Hamburg: Lana Brogan – 11, Sydney Gordon. Starpoint: Lindsey Blount – 11, Morgan Kramer. Sweet Home: Megan Rude – 11. Williamsville East: Brianna Willick. Williamsville South: Olivia Lorenzo – 11, Olivia Ruggerrio – 11.
ECIC III
First team
Listed by position, name, school and grade
A – Ashley Pitz – Iroquois – 11
M – Emma Cooper – Eden – 12
M – Adriona Halford – Pioneer – 10
M – Julia Patti – Iroquois – 12
D – Grace Dubel – Iroquois – 12
D – Kyler Ferber – Pioneer – 10
D – Hannah Larson – Iroquois – 12
D – Abby Siener – East Aurora – 11
D – Allie Welch – Pioneer – 12
G – Abby Neitch – Holland – 11
Second team (seniors unless noted)
East Aurora: Aubrey Roden – 10, Paige Siener – 11. Eden: Lydia Kobia – 11, Casey Wach. Holland: Brianna Cotrell – 10, Taylor Thomson – 10. Iroquois: Cam Augustine, Samantha Current – 9. Pioneer: Michelle George, Olivia George – 10.
Overall ECIC Coach of the Year: Crystal Schunke, Lancaster.
Overall ECIC Team Sportsmanship: East Aurora.
Niagara Orleans
Player of the Year: Madison Gancasz, Barker.
Individual Sportsmanship: Anna Meyers, Wilson.
Team Sportsmanship: Wilson.
First team
Listed by position, name, school and grade
A – Lacey Berghorn – Akron – 10
A – Lexiss Diel – Roy-Hart – 12
A – Justine Laverty – Roy-Hart – 11
A – Jessica Botham – Kenmore/City Honors – 12
M – Madison Brege – Akron – 10
M – Madison Gancasz – Barker – 12
M – Jenelle Kieffer – Akron – 11
M – Olivia Mocarski – Wilson – 12
M – FaithAnn Vanderwalker – Medina – 12
M/D – Kaylee Christy – Newfane – 12
M/D – Lena Fazzolari – Barker – 12
D – Ashlin Cole – Barker – 10
Second team (seniors unless noted)
Akron: Laicy Karczewski – 11, Emerson Polkowski – 11, Alexandria Roland – 11. Barker: Natalie Bruning, Ella Gooding, Mia Herman – 10. Kenmore/City Honors: Rachel Rumschik. Medina: Hannah Kenward, Marah Sheehan. Roy-Hart: Rebecca Berner, Miah Glena. Wilson: Anna Meyers.
Honorable mention
Akron: Lydia Blueye, Isabella Jones – 10, Sophia Jones – 10, Olivia McClaine – 9, Ashley Reiner. Barker: Courtney Hillman, Kaedynce Schumacher – 11, Aaliyah Wheat – 10. Kenmore/City Honors: Avery Vogt – 10. Medina: Dakota Alexander – 11, Abigail Blount. Newfane: Roxy Smith – 7. Roy-Hart: Amanda Hill – 11, Claire Halstead – 11, Cheyenne Stillwell – 10. Wilson: Alycia Thompson, Gianna Marchetti.