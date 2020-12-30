2020 Coaches All-Western New York Boys Soccer Team

In the MMHSAA, Nichols completed its personal redemption tour by beating Canisius 2-1 for the championship. Anthony Rambino and Lawton Zacher scored for the Vikings (11-1-1), who finished as the top-ranked small school in the Western New York Coaches poll. The victory quelled any lingering pain left from 2019, when top-seeded Nichols suffered an overtime loss in the final to St. Joe’s.

In the Section VI Tournament, Williamsville North (12-2) won the Class AA title for the first time since 2015 by beating defending champion Lancaster in the final, 2-0. Brock Young and Sam Hepworth scored for North, while Mac Ward recorded the shutout.

In the Class A-1 final, Williamsville East completed an undefeated season by sharing the championship with Grand Island as the teams played to a 0-0 tie. Root made 10 saves for the Flames (14-0-2), while Grand Island counterpart Sam Carpenter made 14 stops, as the Vikings (11-3-2) earned a share of the title for the first time since 2017. They won the Niagara Frontier League title as part of a season-ending five-game unbeaten streak.

In Class A-2, Josh Bird’s goal with 7 seconds left enabled Williamsville South to beat Lewiston-Porter 1-0 to capture its second straight sectional championship. Billies finish 14-1-1 with the loss and tie coming against rival Williamsville East.