With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News featured 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year. Here are 20 honorable mentions:

Sammie Jo Payne

School: Clarence.

Sport: Soccer.

Need to know: Named to the Class AA all-state second team, Payne led the Red Devils in points (49) and goals (23). Clarence finished 19-2, 9-1 in ECIC I and advanced to its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA final. Last season Payne, a University of Southern Florida commit, had six multiscore games and had a hat trick in consecutive games. She enters her final season with 98 career points.

Mira Keller

School: Niagara Wheatfield.

Sport: Swimming.

Need to know: Ranked as the third-best swimmer in the state in the class of 2024, according to Swim Cloud, Keller won the NYSPHSAA 200-meter individual medley state championship in 2:03.75. She finished second in the 100 freestyle in 51.59 seconds. In March, she won the 200 backstroke at the Speedo Sectionals in 2 minutes, 15.49 seconds. Keller will continue her swimming career at Minnesota.

Logan Diebold

School: Williamsville South.

Sport: Soccer.

Need to know: The All-Western New York selection helped Williamsville South to a 16-2 record and had 11 clean sheets and nine goals against. Diebold also had five goals and is entering his fourth varsity season. When he’s not playing for the Billies, he competes for the WNY Flash.

Ava Haynes

School: Portville.

Sports: Volleyball.

Need to know: A member of the back-to-back reigning NYSPHSAA Class C state champions, Haynes enters her senior year looking for a three-peat. During the team’s run to a title a season ago, she was named to the Class C all-state first team with 444 digs, 355 kills and 116 aces.

Gianna Tuzzolino

School: Williamsville East.

Sport: Soccer.

Need to know: The two-time All-WNY selection had 16 goals and 12 assists for Williamsville East. She’s a three-year starter and is a reigning Class A all-state second team selection. Tuzzolino had three multigoal games and two hat tricks last season. She also had two four-game goal streaks. With her leadership as a scorer and playmaker, the Flames finished with a 15-3 record and helped them win their first sectional championship since 2018. Tuzzolino will continue her career at Kentucky.

Lucus Brown

School: Salamanca.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: Brown’s light frame and agile footwork, his ability to run around screens, cut to the basket and move without the ball is a conditioning workout for his defender. He became a two-time All-WNY small schools first-team selection last season after he averaged 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. With 1,295 points he’s Salamanca’s boys basketball all-time leading scorer and is 189 points shy of breaking 1990 graduate Kath Carroll’s school record of 1,484 points.

Reece Beaver

School: Southwestern.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: Southwestern relies heavily on the 5-foot-6 guard, who averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 3.4 threes per game. She was named the CCAA West 1 Co-Player of the Year, an All-WNY small schools selection and led the Trojans to the Section VI Class B2 championship.

Jordyn Williams

School: Cardinal O’Hara.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: Williams does a little bit of everything for Cardinal O’Hara. Coach Nick O’Neil trusts her to guard the opposing team’s best player, Williams can initiate the team offense or find a way to score herself. Williams averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game, and is committed to Niagara.

Hezekiah Mercado

School: Kenmore West.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: Standing 6-3, 300 pounds, Mercado was named All-WNY first-team offensive lineman. He also played defense for the Blue Devils and had 36 tackles, five for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Jacob Reese

School: Hamburg.

Sport: Baseball.

Need to know: Reese was selected ECIC II first team a season ago and led Hamburg to the Section VI Class A1 final. He batted .425 and had a program record of 21 stolen bases. As a sophomore, he helped the Bulldogs reach the NYSPHSAA Class A final.

Hailey Cooper

School: Eden.

Sport: Hockey.

Need to know: Cooper was a first-team selection to the All-Federation team as a defensive player after helping Holland/Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca go 11-3-1-0-1, which was third in the league. She had two assists and is an athlete who loves “defending our zone and limiting the top players on the opposing team.”

Luke Osmanski

School: West Seneca East.

Sport: Lacrosse.

Need to know: Osmanski was named All-Western New York first team for the second time and earned the distinction as a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American last season. He won the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the third consecutive season and is a three-year captain. Osmanski had 50 ground balls and 41 caused turnovers.

Evan Hernandez

School: Orchard Park.

Sport: Volleyball.

Need to know: Hernandez is the only returner from last season’s 2022 All-WNY boys volleyball first team. As a junior, he had a .279 hitting average with 275 kills, 45 blocks and 32 aces. He led the Quakers to a 17-2 record and helped Orchard Park three-peat as sectional champion.

Tyler Delisanti

School: Williamsville East.

Sport: Golf.

Need to know: Delisanti represented Section VI at the NYSPHSAA boys golf championship, finishing tied for 29th with a two-day total with 159 (81-78). During the summer, Delisanti won the 2023 Buffalo District Golf Association’s Junior Match Play Championship.

Gage LaPlante

School: Starpoint.

Sport: Wrestling.

Need to know: LaPlante, who wrestles at 160 pounds, ended his junior season as Section VI Class A and ECIC champion. He led the Spartans to their first NYSPHSAA Division I dual meet title. LaPlante is ranked No. 6 in armgrag.com’s Section VI pound-for-pound rankings. He was named an All-American at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va., finishing fifth among juniors. LaPlante will wrestle at Army.

Roosevelt Mitchell III

School: Medina.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: The 6-3, 325-pound left tackle helped the Mustangs to an 8-2 record, including 5-0 against Class C North competition. He also played defense for Medina, with 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Roosevelt’s play led him to be named to the Class North first team. Roosevelt is the No. 12 recruit in New York State, according to 247 Sports, and is an Akron verbal commit.

Mya Bush

School: Depew.

Sport: Volleyball.

Need to know: The two-time All-WNY selection was named to the first team last season after racking up 425 assists, 134 digs, 88 aces, 56 kills and 17 blocks. She has surpassed 1,000 assists through her four-year varsity career. Bush was named to the Class B all-state third team.

Emily Gorman

School: Nardin.

Sport: Softball.

Need to know: Gorman has been named All-Catholic for the last three seasons. Last season, she batted .515 with 35 RBIs, 34 hits, 32 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and four home runs. She ended her junior campaign on the Class A all-state third team. She will play at University at Buffalo.

Evelyn Wozniak

School: Orchard Park.

Sport: Softball.

Need to know: Wozniak has been Orchard Park’s leadoff hitter throughout her career. She’s coming off a season with a .511 batting average, 27 runs, 20 RBIs, 16 walks and 10 stolen bases. She was selected Class AA all-state fourth team and is a Fairfield University verbal commit.

Noah Willoughby

School: South Park.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: Willoughby might be the area’s best quarterback entering the 2023 football season. He was named to the All-Western New York second team after passing for 2,303 yards on 153 completions with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.