12 Western New York high schools to participate in new girls flag football pilot program

Twelve Western New York high schools will participate in a girls flag football pilot program, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Wednesday.

The schools are Buffalo Academy of Science, Niagara Falls, Sweet Home, Depew, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, West Seneca West, Frontier, Hamburg High, Amherst, Iroquois and Orchard Park.

The format of the inaugural season will be 6-8 games, spanning from April to May. Games will be 7-on-7 on a regulation field, with rules created by the NYSPHSAA and NFL. It’s optional for sections to have local championships.

The program is for varsity teams only, with a roster limit of 18. Players will be allowed to participate in another spring sport.

The initiative includes 48 schools from six sections across the state and is funded by the Bills, Giants and Jets along with a $100,000 donation from Nike. The Nike money will be divided evenly across the participating six sections for uniforms and other equipment.