12 Western New York high schools to participate in new girls flag football pilot program

Twelve Western New York high schools will participate in a girls flag football pilot program, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Wednesday.
The schools are Buffalo Academy of Science, Niagara Falls, Sweet Home, Depew, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, West Seneca West, Frontier, Hamburg High, Amherst, Iroquois and Orchard Park.
The format of the inaugural season will be 6-8 games, spanning from April to May. Games will be 7-on-7 on a regulation field, with rules created by the NYSPHSAA and NFL. It’s optional for sections to have local championships.
The program is for varsity teams only, with a roster limit of 18. Players will be allowed to participate in another spring sport.
The initiative includes 48 schools from six sections across the state and is funded by the Bills, Giants and Jets along with a $100,000 donation from Nike. The Nike money will be divided evenly across the participating six sections for uniforms and other equipment.
“Providing the opportunity for high school student-athletes to participate in girls flag football in our community is something that we are very proud of,” said Preston Teague, the Bills senior director of community relations and youth football.
Exciting news for our Panthers! We will be offering a NEW spring sport -- GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL 👀💯👀💯Who's ready for some football????@SHPantherEye @SHSCentral @SweetHomeHSFB @bufnewspreptalk @PatrickJNagy @MikeGinestre @BuffaloBills https://t.co/KpSW4P5ubW@NYSPHSAA pic.twitter.com/3Gl0RzmC3c— SHCSDAthletics (@SHCSDAthletics) February 2, 2022
The goal is for girls flag football to obtain "emerging sport" status for the 2023 season, meaning at least four sections have at least four teams participating. That could lead to a regional championship if approved by the NYSPHSAA.
“This is a historic day for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as we are able to initiate something in our state that has never been done before thanks to a partnership with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a news release. “We are grateful and excited to partner with the Bills, Giants and Jets to provide beneficial participation opportunities for female high school student-athletes in our state. "