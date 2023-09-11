With the 2023 girls soccer season underway, here are 12 players to watch. The list is compromised of returning Coaches All-WNY first- and second-team selections or league players of the year.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Rosalie Bandura, 12, Mount Mercy: Two-time All-Catholic B Player of the Year has 37 goals and 17 assists for 91 points in three seasons. Mercyhurst University verbal commit had 20 goals last season.

Ava Jimerson, 11, Frewsburg: An All-WNY second-team selection who also was named to the CCAA West 2 first team, Jimerson had 29 goals, 20 assists and a team-high 78 points a season ago as the Bears started 18-0 and reached the Far West Regional in Class C. Frewsburg is off to a solid start with a 2-1-1 record, and Jimerson has two goals and two assists through four games.

Kaitlin Mettler, 11, Roy-Hart: Niagara Orleans Player of the Year last season and two-time N-O first-teamer also was named to All-WNY second team and selected to all-state fourth team in Class B. Had 30 goals and 69 points last season for the Rams, who went 13-2-1.

Kristin Middaugh, 12, St. Mary’s: Led St. Mary’s to its second consecutive Catholic state title game after the young Lancers repeated as Monsignor Martin champions and won their third title in four years. In her first season at St. Mary's, Middaugh had nine goals, 10 assists and 28 points and was named most valuable player of the Martin A final. She was selected to All-WNY and All-Catholic A second teams and Class C all-state first team, and is a Providence College verbal commit.

Sammie Jo Payne, 12, Clarence: Has started her senior season by surpassing the 100-point mark. Through two games, Payne has seven points and three goals. Last season, Payne, a University of South Florida verbal commit, was named to Class AA all-state second team and to All-WNY first team. Led the Red Devils in points (49) and goals (23), as Clarence went 19-2 overall and reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA final.

Ava Plezia, 11, Williamsville South: Definition of a goal-getter. In each of her three varsity seasons, Plezia scored at least 20 goals, including a career-high 29 as a sophomore, along with 11 assists. She was named to All-WNY first team and Class A all-state team last season. The Billies are off to a 3-0 start this season and Plezia is tied for first on the team with six goals. Verbal commits to the University of Kentucky.

Sophie Rourke, 11, Amherst: All-WNY first-team selection and Class A all-state third team choice scored 13 goals with a couple of hat tricks, four assists and a team-high 30 points as the Tigers reached the sectional quarterfinals. Also an ECIC II first team selection. Has been a varsity starter since eighth grade.

Paige Szymanski, 11, Williamsville South: Named to the All-WNY second team as a sophomore, Szymanski notched 55 points on 19 goals and a team-high 17 assists.

Gianna Tuzzolino, 12, Williamsville East: Named to Class A all-state second team, she is a two-time All-WNY selection. Posted 16 goals and 12 assists, with three multigoal games (two hat tricks) and two four-game goal streaks. She was a reliable source of offense for the Flames, leading them to a 15-3 overall record and a sectional championship, the program's first since 2018. Will continue her soccer career at Kentucky.

Linda Ullmark, 11, Nichols: The reigning Gatorade New York Girls Soccer Player of the Year, Ullmark was named the Class B state Player of the Year and selected to All-WNY first team. She scored 42 goals and had 12 assists for 96 points on the season. She scored in 15 of the 16 games she played in and had 11 multigoal games. Entering this season, she has scored 76 goals in 42 games over three seasons. North Carolina verbal commit already has 11 goals 24 points in five games this season.

Claire Woolingham, 12, Williamsville East: A leader of the Flames’ defense that was one of the area's best, Woolingham was named to the Class A all-state fourth team a season ago and the All-WNY and ECIC II first teams. Helped Williamsville East to a 15-3 record last season. Flames are off to a 3-1 start this season as she and sister Emily both return.

Emily Woolingham, 12, Williamsville East: Led Williamsville East win its first sectional title since 2018 and was named to the All-WNY second team. Scored in 15 consecutive games to end the season, including the only tally in a 1-0 victory against Niagara Wheatfield in the overall Class A final. Finished with 65 points on 27 goals and 11 assists.