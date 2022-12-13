12 Western New York field hockey players named to all-state team

Akron’s Madison Brege and Clarence’s Natalie Myslinski finished their high school field hockey careers with their third consecutive selections to the all-state team as recognized by the field hockey state committee.

Among the 12 players from Western New York, three are from Nichols and two each are from sectional champions Clarence and Iroquois.

Brege, who will continue her career at Kean University, had 20 goals and six assists to lead the Section VI Class C champions.

Myslinski, who is signed to play lacrosse at Colorado, had 11 goals and 12 assists as the Red Devils made a return trip to the Class A state semifinals.

Clarence teammate Elle Ridge made the all-state team for the second time and led Section VI in scoring with 40 points on 19 goals and a section-best 21 assists.

Nichols, the Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association champion, is represented by sophomore attackers Molly DiGiulio and Ella Murphy and junior attacker Kiersten Smith, who is a Brown University commit.

DiGiulio finished with 31 assists to go along with 18 goals. Murphy totaled 26 assists with her 19 goals to lead the team in points. Smith had a team-high 26 goals and 14 assists. DiGiulio and Murphy were among national leaders in assists, according to MaxPreps.

Iroquois goaltender Hayden Herbold also was selected to her second all-state team as the Chiefs won the Class B championship. Herbold had a 0.63 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, allowing 13 goals in 1,235 minutes.

Junior teammate Alex Robilard was the lone defender from WNY to make the all-state team.

Lancaster senior attack Sara O’Donnell, who had 20 goals and six assists, was named to the all-state team. She was eighth in Section VI in scoring. Barker senior midfielder Mia Herman was ninth in the section in scoring (16-9-25).

West Seneca senior midfielder Aleena Januchowski and Williamsville North senior attack Miranda Burgett were also chosen.

Burgett is the reigning Division I state pentathlon champion and signed last week with Arkansas State for track and field. A four-sport athlete, Burgett lead the Spartans field hockey team with 21 goals and six assists for 27 points.