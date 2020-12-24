12 players selected for field hockey all-state team

Twelve field hockey players were recently named to represent Section VI as the all-state team, as recognized by the field hockey state committee.

Class A champion Lancaster and Class C champion Akron each had two players selected as did Class B finalist Williamsville East.

Lancaster’s Morganne Dee, a senior attack who had 22 goals and 23 assists, was chosen along with teammate Katelyn Rokitka, a senior midfielder.

Akron sophomore attack Lacey Berghorn, who led the area with 33 goals, was chosen as was teammate Madison Brege, a sophomore midfielder.

Williamsville East was represented by senior attack Cortney Maclay and senior midfielder Haylee Metcalf. Maclay had 12 goals in 12 games.

Senior midfielder Katherine Jacobia was selected from Class B champion Amherst. She had 15 points on the season.

Orchard Park junior midfielder Grace Schmelzinger, one of the top scorers in the area with 16 goals and 18 assists in 11 games for the Class A finalist, made the team.

Sophomore midfielder Natalie Myslinski, who had 16 points in 10 games, represented Clarence.