10 Western New York soccer players make watch lists for High School All-American Game

Western New York was well-represented with seven boys and three girls chosen for the watch lists for the High School All-American Game in soccer.

The game, for the nation’s top graduating seniors, is scheduled for Dec. 11 with location to be determined.

In all, 20 boys players and 15 girls players from New York State were selected for the list, which will be updated as the season goes on and organizers get closer to selecting the rosters.

The boys chosen: Midfielders Billy Freeburg of Williamsville South, Kevin Sugg of Williamsville North and McKay Yong of Southwestern; defender Alex Kompson of Nichols; forwards Brady Reinagel of Hamburg and Robert Woods of Lewiston-Porter; and goalkeeper Jack Root of Williamsville East.

Sugg, Woods, Kompson and Root were all selected to the Coaches’ All-Western New York first team last fall as juniors.

The girls chosen: Forward Shae O’Rourke of St. Mary’s, midfielder Gabby Gambino also of St. Mary’s and Lancaster goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch.