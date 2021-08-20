 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Western New York soccer players make watch lists for High School All-American Game
0 comments

10 Western New York soccer players make watch lists for High School All-American Game

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Williamsville East Soccer (copy)

Jack Root dives for a ball during practice at Williamsville East High School last fall.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Western New York was well-represented with seven boys and three girls chosen for the watch lists for the High School All-American Game in soccer.

The game, for the nation’s top graduating seniors, is scheduled for Dec. 11 with location to be determined.

In all, 20 boys players and 15 girls players from New York State were selected for the list, which will be updated as the season goes on and organizers get closer to selecting the rosters.

The boys chosen: Midfielders Billy Freeburg of Williamsville South, Kevin Sugg of Williamsville North and McKay Yong of Southwestern; defender Alex Kompson of Nichols; forwards Brady Reinagel of Hamburg and Robert Woods of Lewiston-Porter; and goalkeeper Jack Root of Williamsville East.

Sugg, Woods, Kompson and Root were all selected to the Coaches’ All-Western New York first team last fall as juniors.

The girls chosen: Forward Shae O’Rourke of St. Mary’s, midfielder Gabby Gambino also of St. Mary’s and Lancaster goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch.

O’Rourke was named the state’s girls soccer player of the year and female athlete of the year by USA Today and was the Coach’s All-WNY player of the Year. Vanderbosch, the All-WNY co-player of the year in 2019, was named to the first team last fall. Gambino, who recently committed to Clemson, did not play last fall because of knee surgery.

Nichols star Brigid Molloy had an assist as the East beat the West, 4-1, in the last spring’s edition in St. Louis. With some states moving soccer from its traditional fall spot on the calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic, the All-American game was moved to the spring.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News