With the 2023 boys soccer season underway, here are 10 players to watch. The list is comprised of returning Coaches All-WNY first- and second-team selections, league players of the year and players on the rise.

Drew Leardini, 12, Lewiston-Porter: He led Section VI in scoring with 99 points and led Lewiston-Porter to a Class B championship. In his junior season, he was named an All-American, All-WNY and all-state small schools first team by United Coaches. Leardini had 39 goals and had a section-high 21 assists. Leardini, a 5-foot-10 forward, enters the season with 59 career goals. Leardini’s ability to score and create for others helped the Lancers reach the state semifinals for the first time in 29 years.

Logan Diebold, 12, Williamsville South: Named to All-Western New York last season, Diebold’s led the Billies to a 16-2 overall record. As the team had success, he was able to have some personal shine as well, with 11 clean sheets and nine goals against. Diebold had five goals a season ago and enters this season as a four-year varsity player. He plays his club ball for WNY Flash.

Kharallah Musaid, 12, Williamsville East: Selected to All-WNY large schools and ECIC II first team a season ago. With Musaid in the lineup last season, the Flames advanced to the Section VI Class A semifinals. The Flames finished the season 14-4 overall and 8-2 against ECIC II competition. Four games into the 2023 season, Musaid has a goal and an assist as Williamsville East is 4-0.

Evan Webster, 12, Clarence: The senior captain for the Red Devils has two goals thus far into the season with the team posting a 3-1 record. Webster was an All-WNY large school and ECIC I first-team selection a season ago. Clarence will look to repeat as sectional champions since three-peating from 2016 to 2018.

Kyto Magee, 12, Grand Island: It’s been a hot start for Magee, leading the Vikings in goals (four) and assists (six). After starting the season 0-2, Grand Island won two straight games, including an 11-0 victory against CSAT. Last season Magee was named to All-WNY large schools and to the Niagara Frontier League first team.

Connor Young, Southwestern, 11: As a sophomore, Young was named to All-WNY small schools and was selected as the CCAA West 1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year. His junior season has been a repeat of his performance a season ago as he already has eight goals and two assists with Southwestern being undefeated at 4-0.

Chuck Meyer, 12, East Aurora: East Aurora is off to a 4-0 start and senior captain Chuck Meyer has scored two goals in the early season. Last season, Meyer was an All-WNY small school and ECIC III first-team selection. He plays his club soccer for the WNY Flash.

Sam Edwards, 12, Ellicottville: The reigning CCAA East Player of the Year, Edwards was an All-WNY small school selection. He’s off to a torrid start with 13 goals and five assists with Ellicottville boasting a 4-1 record.

Cooper Freeman, 10, Randolph: His sophomore season has him on pace to make an All-WNY team. In four games, Freeman already has 12 goals and 10 assists with Randolph being a perfect 4-0. Freeman is part of Randolph lore for hitting a crucial free-throw to help the basketball team win its first state championship back in March.

Nico Buscaglia, 10, Williamsville East: The sophomore captain is the team’s leading playmaker with four assists and is coming off a freshman season that ended with him being named to the ECIC II first team. Williamsville East is 5-0.