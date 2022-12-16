10 storylines and more for girls basketball season in WNY

With the 2022-23 girls basketball season underway, here’s a look at some of the top storylines to follow, key dates and more.

1. Will Lancaster repeat?

Given how dominant the Legends were last season and with two All-Western New York first-teamers returning, any Section VI team will face a tall task in trying to beat them.

Lancaster has the most-high profile player in the area in 6-foot-1 sophomore Madison Francis, who is ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2025 by ESPN Hoop Gurlz and has multiple Power 5 offers. But don't overlook the importance of Rachel Kamrowski, a 5-4 point guard who is a four-year starter. She also can score, averaging 15.8 points per game last season.

The Lancers have started 2-0 and are on a 23-game winning streak against Section VI competition. They are averaging 64.5 points and winning by 36 points. Lancaster faces Depew on Tuesday and then begins ECIC I play Thursday against Williamsville North.

2. Hamburg for four?

Hamburg is a young team, but has the great equalizer that many teams don't have, and that's senior Clara Strack.

Strack, a Virginia Tech signee, averaged almost 27 points and 17 rebounds last season, and it's difficult for any team to stop her. But the attention she draws helps her create opportunities for her teammates.

A fourth consecutive Class A1 championship will be a challenge but also would serve as the perfect exclamation point on the Strack era at Hamburg.

3. More from the Billies

Williamsville South had won seven consecutive sectional titles before the streak was halted in 2021, with help from a Covid outbreak. The Billies resumed their run of success last season, winning the overall Class A title.

Gretchen Dolan, a first-team all-state and All-WNY guard, is playing her final season before she continues her career at Illinois and no doubt wants to continue the championship legacy.

The Billies are 2-0 and Dolan has games of 54 and 37 points, respectively, heading into an intriguing game against Nichols on Monday.

4. O'Hara to continue dominance?

Generally regarded as the best team in Western New York, and at times the best squad in the state, Cardinal O'Hara is never short of talent.

The Hawks are led by sophomore Kyla Hayes, who currently has offers from Niagara and Canisius, and recently eclipsed 1,000 career points.

With the 6-foot Hayes as the focal point, the team added Annabella and Brittany Day from North Tonawanda.

Annabella, an All-WNY large schools honorable mention and first-team Niagara Frontier League selection a season ago, averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. Brittany, a junior, averaged 8.1 points a season ago.

Cardinal O'Hara, which won nine consecutive Monsignor Martin championships, plays a difficult nonleague schedule against teams from out of the area, so don't be fooled by the 2-3 start. O'Hara entered league play at 2-2 last season and finished 20-4, going 20-0 against Buffalo-area teams.

5. Will Sherman return to state championship game?

Sherman got hot at the right time last season and narrowly lost in the NYSPHSAA Class D state championship game.

The Wildcats could be in a prime position to repeat, with the return of leading scorers Paige Gratto and Hayden Fisher and coach Emily Eckwahl's defensive emphasis. Sherman started 4-0 and has not allowed an opponent more than 32 points.

Gratto, known during last year's championship run as "Prime Time Paige," already has 14 three-pointers through four games and Fisher made seven in a state semifinal victory last season.

6. Youth rising at Randolph?

The Cardinals went 18-4 last season, and did so with freshman Payton Morrison and Quinn Pence and seventh-grader Skylar Herrington among the team's top five in scoring.

With another year together, they could put together a deep playoff run, led Morrison, an all-WNY small schools third-team selection last season. She averaged 19.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while leading the Cardinals to a CCAA West I championship.

7. Life after Shay

Shay Ciezki was a must-see talent during her time at St. Mary's. The leading scorer in the history of Monsignor Martin girls basketball is now a freshman at Penn State.

Lancers coach Anthony Ottomano has said Ciezki "could be that generational player for me." While that might be true, his team could still be a contender.

Freshman Emily McDonald will be asked to handle some of the duties Ciezki had. Five games into her St. Mary's career, McDonald is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists, 3.2 steals as the Lancers are off to a 4-1 start.

8. Depew three-peat?

Depew has won the last two ECIC III championships, and that's mainly been because of senior and Binghamton signee Kaylee Kryzstof. Her ability to score is so smooth, and as a junior, the 5-foot-10 guard scored 508 points, which was fourth in Section VI.

Along with Kryzstof, the Wildcats have junior Mia Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit who was the All-WNY player of the year in softball last spring. Last season, Vannelli averaged 19.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. She was fourth in Section VI in total rebounds with 255 and reached 1,000 career points last season.

At 4-0, Depew is the only undefeated team among ECIC III and should be a contender in a talented Class B1, with returning champion Lewiston-Porter and City Honors, among others.

9. What's next for North Tonawanda?

With Annabella and Brittany Day now at O'Hara, North Tonawanda will need to fill the voids in its rotation. The Lumberjacks went 18-2 a season ago, which included a 10-0 record in the NFL.

While losing the Day sisters is challenging, North Tonawanda will be returning All-WNY large schools second-teamer Emily Zander. She averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals last season and was named to the all-state fifth team in Class A.

The Lumberjacks also add another Day sister, in seventh-grader Lilly. She is averaging 11 points per game in her first four varsity games as NT started 3-1.

10. Can Sweet Home do it again?

Last season was special for Sweet Home, as a program that's struggled over the last few years got things right, going 20-3 for its best record since 1993-94 and appearing in the Class A1 sectional final. Can the Panthers do it again?

They return All-WNY talents in small schools second-teamer Lauren Hubert, who averaged 11.6 points and 18.5 rebounds, along with third-teamer Amber Murak, the team's point guard who averaged 15.6 points.

Reigning champions

Class AA: Lancaster.

Class A overall: Williamsville South.

Class A1: Hamburg.

Class A2: Williamsville South.

Class B overall: Lewiston-Porter.

Class B1: Lewiston-Porter.

Class B2: Eden.

Class C overall: Frewsburg.

Class C1: Portville.

Class C2: Frewsburg.

Class D: Sherman.

Monsignor Martin: Cardinal O'Hara.

Key dates

Feb. 18: Section VI seeding meeting.

Feb. 20-21: Section VI play-in/pre-quarterfinals. Feb. 23-25: Section VI quarterfinals. Feb. 27 or 28: Monsignor Martin semifinals

Feb. 28-March 2: Section VI semifinals March 2: Monsignor Martin final at Hilbert.

March 4: Section VI finals at Jamestown Community College. March 5: Section VI finals at Buffalo State.

March 8: Section VI crossovers at Buffalo State.

March 11: Far West Regionals at Buffalo State.

March 17-19: NYSPHSAA final four at Hudson Valley Community College.