10 storylines and more for boys basketball season in WNY

With the 2022-23 boys basketball season underway, here’s a preview of the top storylines, key dates and more:

10 storylines

1. Who will win Monsignor Martin?

Canisius, the reigning Class A catholic state champions, had their 17-game winning streak snapped by St. Joseph's on Tuesday, 48-45. Even though it's very early, the game could be a sign the Crusaders will have some stiff competition to repeat as Manhattan Cup champions.

The Marauders are led by Isaiah Odom (19.0 points per game) and Sam Greco (10.3) and faces McQuaid Jesuit on Friday.

Not only is St. Joe's a legitimate contender to dethrone Canisius, so is Bishop Timon, which reached the final last season and faces Canisius on Friday night.

Three games into the season, the Tigers have four players averaging in double figures: Nakyhi Harris (20.7), Jaiden Harrison (20.7), Jacob Humphrey (13.7) and Jacob Thompson (12.3).

The Manhattan Cup champions will represent Monsignor Martin in the state Catholic Class A playoffs, but any of the top four teams in the regular season standings are eligible in the Class A field if they have more than eight wins.

Another intriguing team is the Park School, which returns to Monsignor Martin play after two years as an independent. The Pioneers are led by Chase Welch, who had 24 points and five rebounds against Poly Prep in the NYSAIS Class B playoffs.

2. What about St. Mary's?

The reigning Class B state Catholic champion Lancers are 1-1 thus far. St. Mary's is led by guards Nasier Starks (21.5 points) and Will Lindstrom (18 points) and will look to replace All-WNY large schools first-team selection Massimo Moretti. The 6-foot-9 Moretti led the Monsignor Martin in rebounds (359) and double-doubles (19).

To determine the Class B representative for the state Catholic tournament, teams will be designated as Class B if they finished with seven or less victories in league play. If a designated Class B team reaches the second round of the Manhattan Cup tournament and is eliminated, it will then enter the tournament for the Class B representative.

One team expected in the picture will be Nichols, as Parker Rey is averaging 20 points and returning All-WNY small schools third-team Jakye Rainey is averaging 19.3 points. Nichols will be without Jaylen Duff, who transferred back to Lewiston-Porter, but adds transfers Channing Francis from Lancaster and Tre Paulfrey from Olmsted.

3. Can Amherst repeat?

The Tigers were phenomenal last season and went 23-3. They were practically unbeatable against Western New York competition, and were a few key plays away from being in the Class A state championship game.

This year's version might have to change its attack compared to how it struck opposing teams last season. They no longer have the size and athleticism from a year ago but do have strong guard play with returning All-WNY large schools first-teamer Nick Moore and Maryvale transfer Jordan Alexander.

Class A2 doesn't look as deep as it has been, but a team that could give the Tigers trouble is South Park, which drops from Class A1. The Sparks are 5-0 and are led by All-WNY third team football player Javani Rivera's 20.2 points, along with Antonio Watts' 14.2 points and Robert Carlock's 12.6 points.

4. How good will Niagara Falls be?

The Wolverines are coming off a 17-6 season and an appearance in the Section VI Class AA championship. Niagara Falls is always a contender to win the Section VI title. The roster is boosted by the return of 6-foot-5 wing James Robinson, now a senior who has been out of the area for three years. He's an athletic player who's been a key piece to a 3-0 start and leads the team in scoring at 16 points.

This is the last year for Niagara Falls in Class AA before the state adds a sixth classification. For now, Niagara Falls and Lancaster are the lone Class AAA teams from Western New York.

It is also worth noting the Niagara Frontier League will return to two divisions. The Niagara Division is Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield, Lockport, North Tonawanda and Kenmore West. The Frontier Division is Lewiston-Porter, CSAT, Kenmore East and Grand Island.

5. Will the Falcons fly again?

Last season was historic for Niagara Wheatfield on many fronts, including its first sectional title since 1973, but the Falcons lose some key pieces due to graduation. They return reigning NFL Player of the Year and All-WNY large school second-team choice Xander Fletcher, who is averaging 22.2 points, and he's receiving help from Shawn Watson's 10.3 points and Luke Walck's 11.8 points during a 2-2 start.

A team in Class A1 that's been steamrolling opponents has been McKinley. The Macks have been dominant with a 51-point win vs. JFK, a 40-point win against Hutch-Tech and a 52-point win over Middle Early College. It's early in the season, but McKinley has dominated the teams it's supposed to. Leading them in scoring is Mekhi Williams with 15.7 points per game and Sajon Beasley's 12.3 points.

6. Class AA is loaded

There's a lot of parity in the glamour class, especially with Health Sciences being added to the mix.

The Falcons made the Class A2 sectional championship game a season ago, and this season have a tall task to make another sectional final. Three games into the season, they're 3-1, and are led by Amir Moye's 22.3 points per game and Jaylin Gadley's 11.2 points.

The Falcons lost to Canisius, 58-55, in the opener but rallied late to make the Crusaders nervous. That could serve as a barometer that regardless of the opponent, Health Sciences will be ready.

The reigning Section VI Class AA champions Jamestown looks vastly different this year. They are a young team and have only played one game thus far.

Lockport also moves to Class AA.

7. Allegany-Limestone starts strong

The Gators are coming off a special season advancing to the Class B state semifinals. While it's uncertain if they have the talent to do it again, they have started the season strong by beating opponents by an average of 27 points per game. Anthony DeCapua (17 points) and Carson Kwiatkowski (11.5 points) have led the team on offense.

However, it will be a challenge for any team to navigate Class B. Joining B1 this season are Pioneer, Cheektowaga and Iroquois from A2 and Alden from B2. Class B2 adds Class C champion Salamanca, along with Tapestry, Burgard and Springville, which is coached by Al Monaco, who won more than 300 games in 24 seasons at Williamsville South.

Those were stacked classes already, and it just gets harder.

8. Can Salamanca do it again?

Salamanca was a feel-good story from a season ago, with the team winning its first sectional title since 1968 and then advancing to its first state final four. As noted above, the move to Class B will be difficult.

The Warriors are led by Lucus Brown, possibly the best shooter in Western New York, who averaged 21.2 points a season ago as a sophomore. This season, they are off to a 3-0 start. Andy Herrick, another floor spacer for the team, is averaging 19 points per game.

Salamanca's move to Class B could benefit Randolph, which returns sophomore Drew Hind, who averaged 16.4 points per game last season, and Jaiden Huntington.

Randolph hosts Salamanca on Friday night in one of the season's marquee regular season games.

9. Jalen Duff's presence

The minute Jalen Duff's paperwork was accepted for him to transfer back to Lewiston-Porter, he already won the Class B1 Player of the Year award. He's just that good. Barring injury, he is without a doubt the best player in that class.

The Lancers have started out 5-0 with Duff averaging 28.2 points per game. Sharpshooter Bobby Beilein is averaging 19.2 points per game, and Vinny Carlo is at 15.8.

10. Skills training coaches

This past offseason there was slight trend of skills training coaches being hired as varsity head coaches with Rod Middleton (Park), Bryan Legge (Cardinal O'Hara) and Tony Watson (Lancaster). It should be a long-term approach with those coaches to see if they give their teams a distinct advantage. Being able to help athletes become better played a role in the three being named the coaches of programs with great recent success. Park and Cardinal O'Hara are 2-2, while Lancaster is 2-0.

Defending champions

Class AA: Jamestown.

Class A overall: Amherst. Class A1: Niagara Wheatfield. Class A2: Amherst.

Class B overall: Allegany-Limestone. Class B1: Olean. Class B2: Allegany-Limestone.

Class C: Salamanca.

Class D: Westfield.

Manhattan Cup: Canisius.

Key dates

Feb. 18: Section VI seeding meeting.

Feb. 21: Section VI playoffs begin.

Feb. 23: Manhattan Cup semifinals.

Feb. 24-25: Section VI quarterfinals.

Feb. 26: Manhattan Cup final at Canisius College.

Feb. 27-March 2: Section VI semifinals at Buffalo State.

March 3-4: Section VI finals at Buffalo State.

March 7: Section VI crossovers at Buffalo State.

March 11: Far West Regionals at Section V.

March 17-19: NYSPHSAA final four at Glens Falls.