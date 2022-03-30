10 softball players to watch entering 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 softball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

First-team All-WNY returnees

Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East, 11, catcher: Entering her fifth varsity season, she was named the Coaches All-WNY Player of the Year as a sophomore. She hit .500 along with five home runs and 27 runs en route to leading the Flames to a Section VI Class A-1 championship. She was named the state Class A co-player of the year by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports. The Mississippi State commit played in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-America Game in Southern California last August.

Mia Vannelli, Depew, 10, catcher: As a freshman, she set the Depew single-season record for batting average at .610 and was named to the all-state fourth team in Class B. Also hit eight home runs and 11 doubles. Enters her fourth varsity season as the reigning ECIC III Player of the Year.