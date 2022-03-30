10 softball players to watch entering 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 softball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.
First-team All-WNY returnees
Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East, 11, catcher: Entering her fifth varsity season, she was named the Coaches All-WNY Player of the Year as a sophomore. She hit .500 along with five home runs and 27 runs en route to leading the Flames to a Section VI Class A-1 championship. She was named the state Class A co-player of the year by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports. The Mississippi State commit played in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-America Game in Southern California last August.
Mia Vannelli, Depew, 10, catcher: As a freshman, she set the Depew single-season record for batting average at .610 and was named to the all-state fourth team in Class B. Also hit eight home runs and 11 doubles. Enters her fourth varsity season as the reigning ECIC III Player of the Year.
Julianna Verni, Nardin, 12, pitcher/outfielder: Purdue commit enters her junior season as the reigning Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s pitcher of the year. She had 89 strikeouts and opposing hitters batted to a .135 average in 44 innings. Verni drove in 25 runs, belted four home runs and had a .475 on-base percentage as she helped the Gators reach the league championship game. Named to Class A all-state fourth team.
Elanna Lysiak, Niagara Wheatfield, 12, shortstop: Lysiak was the Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year and hit .508 with seven doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 RBIs. She was named to first-team All-NFL each of the last three seasons. St. John's signee also had a fielding percentage of .931, with 37 assists and 17 putouts. Was a second-team Class A all-state selection. Was named to the all-state Class A first team last fall for volleyball after helping Niagara Wheatfield to the state tournament.
Anna Dovey, St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 12, pitcher: Led St. Mary’s with 23 RBIs and hit seven home runs. Her play led to her being named the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year and first-team All-Catholic. Led St. Mary’s to the Monsignor Martin championship and had a .467 batting average and a .526 on-base percentage. She also had a fielding percentage of .931, with 37 assists and 17 putouts. Named a second-team Class A all-state selection.
Names to know
Madi Balk, Lancaster, 12, P: Had 219 strikeouts in 87.2 innings, a 0.239 earned run average and 12 wins for the Class AA finalists. Walked just two batters and opponents hit .058 against her. Among her highlights was a perfect game with 20 strikeouts against Nardin. Florida State commit plays for a Tennessee-based travel team.
Erin Nuwer, Nardin, 10, P: Named to All-Catholic first team as a freshman after she was third in Monsignor Martin in batting average (.500), second in hits (29), and first in doubles (seven).
Emily Gorman, Nardin, 10, OF: All-Catholic first-team selection led Monsignor Martin in batting average (.603), hits (35) and triples (four), and was second in home runs (five).
Bella Farina, St. Mary’s, 12, CF: The University of Houston commit is coming off a season in which she was eighth in batting average (.477), and third in hits (21). Led the Lancers in runs scored (33) and walks (12) and finished with a .610 on-base percentage.
Bailey Briggs, Starpoint, 12, SS: Rutgers signee named to first team All-WNY large school and ECIC II first team. She hit .438 with 19 runs, 21 hits, 28 RBIs and four home runs.