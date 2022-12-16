10 players to watch in WNY high school girls basketball

Here are 10 players to watch in the 2022-23 high school basketball season in Western New York.

Gretchen Dolan, 12, Williamsville South: The 5-foot-11 guard had one of the greatest scoring seasons in Western New York history as a junior. She led Section VI in scoring (38.4 points per game), 40-point games (10) and 50-point outings (three) and was named to the all-state first team in Class A, the All-Western New York large schools first team and the All-ECIC large schools first team. She led the Billies to the overall Class A championship. Dolan signed with Illinois during the early period.

Madison Francis, 10, Lancaster: The 6-foot-1 forward is only a sophomore, but has joined recent WNY stars such as Amari DeBerry (UConn) and Shay Ciezki (Penn State) in garnering a national ranking. She is a four-star recruit and listed at No. 14 on the ESPN HoopGurlz list for the Class of 2025. She holds offers from the likes of Florida State, Villanova, North Carolina and many more. A season ago for the Legends, Francis averaged 17 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 2.6 blocks and was named to the Class AA all-state team and the All-WNY large schools first team. She holds Lancaster single-season records for points (375), rebounds (246) and blocks (58) in a season.

Clara Strack, 12, Hamburg: The Virginia Tech signee was second in Section VI in scoring at 26.5 points per game and first in rebounds with 16.9 per game and was named to the Class A all-state first team and the All-WNY large schools first team. The 6-3 forward is closing in on becoming the school's all-time leading scorer, as she entered the season 148 points shy from passing Adam Zoeller, class of 2001, and had 17 in a season-opening victory against Iroquois. Strack has led Hamburg to three consecutive Class A-1 titles.

Kyla Hayes, 10, Cardinal O'Hara: A varsity player since the eighth grade, she's eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone early in her sophomore season. The 6-foot forward just knows how to score. As a freshman, Hayes was selected to All-WNY large schools first team, the All-Catholic first team and the all-state second team in Class AA after averaging 20.5 points (second in Monsignor Martin), 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Sophie Auer, 12, Lewiston-Porter: The 5-8 guard led the Lancers to an overall Section VI Class B title in a season in which she averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.6 assists. The Daemen University signee is the reigning Niagara Frontier League Co-Player of the Year and was named to the all-state first team in Class B and the All-WNY small schools first team.

Kaylee Kryzstof, 12, Depew: The 5-11 guard just became Depew's career leading scorer regardless of gender (the previous record was 1,858 points) and is on the cusp of becoming the 16th WNY girls player to hit 2,000 points. A season ago the Binghamton commit led the Wildcats to an ECIC III championship with averages of 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.9 steals per game. She is the reigning All-ECIC Small Schools Player of the Year and ECIC III Player of the Year and was named to the All-WNY small schools first team and the all-state first team in Class B.

Quinn Benchley, 12, Nichols: An All-WNY large schools third team selection a season ago, the 5-9 guard did a little bit of everything for Nichols. She averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Her versatility at the guard spot established her as one of the better guards in Monsignor Martin and also as the team’s MVP.

Reece Beaver, 11, Southwestern: At the end of her sophomore season, Beaver had established herself as one of the best in program history, holding the team record for career points with 1,201. Beaver averaged 23.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals in her fourth varsity season, which led her to an All-WNY small schools first-team selection and CCAA West I Player of the Year honors. The 5-7 guard is off to a good start, including 11 3-pointers in a game against Falconer in the Maple Grove tournament.

Lauren Hubert, 12, Sweet Home: The 5-10 forward averaged 11.6 points and 18.5 rebounds per game, and corralled 369 boards, which were second in Section VI. An injury ended her season prematurely as the Panthers went 20-3 and advanced to the Class A1 final. Hubert was named to the All-WNY large schools second team and is a multiple All-WNY selection in volleyball.

Miranda Burgett, 12, Williamsville North: Despite going Division I to Arkansas State in track and field, Burgett was a dominant force on the basketball court for the Spartans, averaging 19.8 points and 15.1 rebounds. She was selected to All-WNY large schools second team and All-ECIC large schools first team.