10 players to watch in WNY high school boys basketball

Here are 10 players to watch in the 2022-23 high school basketball season in Western New York.

Shane Cercone, 12, Canisius: One of two returning players from the All-Western New York large school first team, the 6-foot-3 guard enters his senior season as the top player for the defending Manhattan Cup and Catholic state champions following the graduation of Declan Ryan, the Allen Wilson Player of the Year last season. He averaged 20 points and nine rebounds last season and was named to the Class A all-state third team. Currently, Canisius is 2-1, heading into a Friday matchup with Bishop Timon in a rematch of the Manhattan Cup final. The Crusaders had their 17-game winning streak snapped by St. Joseph’s on Tuesday. Cercone has offers from Albany and Fairfield.

Nick Moore, 12, Amherst: Another All-WNY large schools first-team returnee, the 6-1 guard is coming off a season in which he averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. Moore was one of Amherst’s leaders as the Tigers went 23-3 and advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinals.

Lucus Brown, 11, Salamanca: Brown, a 6-1 guard, might be the best shooter in Western New York. His ability to shoot from way beyond the arc, come off screens for either a catch-and-shoot or a drive to the basket is immaculate. The way he was able to dismantle defenses as a sophomore is what led him to an All-WNY small schools first-team selection, after averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and four steals, and leading Salamanca to its first Class C state semifinal in school history and first sectional title since 1968. The bigger the moment, the better Brown played, as he averaged 29.3 points in the team’s final three playoff games, which helped him earn Class C all-state first-team recognition.

Xander Fletcher, 12, Niagara Wheatfield: The reigning Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year averaged 16.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals during a special season for the Falcons, who won their first NFL championship by going 16-0 in the league and capturing the team’s first sectional title since 1973. A 6-1 guard, Fletcher was named to the All-WNY large schools second team.

Jaiden Harrison, 11, Bishop Timon: The 6-4 forward is the leader of the Tigers after averaging 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals as a sophomore, which ended up with the team reaching the Manhattan Cup final. Harrison was named to the All-WNY small schools second team. Bishop Timon is off to a 3-0 start with Harrison averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Harrison holds offers from Fairfield and Albany.

Trey Drake, 12, Jamestown: Drake lived a dream during his junior season in leading the Red Raiders to the Class AA state semifinal and experiencing Glens Falls with his father and coach, Ben. Jamestown was one of the best teams in the state because of Drake, and Drake again will look to lead the team to Glens Falls. A North Dakota State football commit at quarterback who was named to the All-WNY first team in football, the 6-3 Drake averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago and was named to the All-WNY large schools third team.

Jordan Alexander, 11, Amherst: Transferring from Maryvale and coming off a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Flyers, the 6-3 Alexander should be able to alleviate the ballhandling duties of Moore, and can do much of the same as Moore when needed. With Alexander and Moore, Amherst has one of the better backcourts in Western New York.

Nakhyi Harris, 10, Bishop Timon: As a freshman at Sweet Home, Harris averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks and was named to the ECIC II first team. Harris is off to a strong start at Timon, averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Jalen Duff, 12, Lewiston-Porter: After spending one season in the Monsignor Martin at Nichols and leading the league in scoring (24.3) and assists (6.0), Duff returns home to the Lancers. Duff also collected 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals last season and was named to the All-WNY small schools second team. Back at Lewiston-Porter, the 5-10 guard will look to lead the Lancers to a sectional title.

Jakye Rainey, 11, Nichols: Three-year varsity player could have a bigger role with Duff's departure. Last season, the 5-9 guard averaged 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.9 assists and was named to the All-WNY small schools team.