Here are 10 players to watch in Western New York high school football:

Tyler Baker, Canisius, QB, 11: Everyone likes watching a quarterback who can make plays with his legs and arm. Baker is a highlight reel, coming off the 2019 state Catholic championship season in which he passed for 1,830 yards, rushed for 925 and finished with 26 total touchdowns. He has a wealth of talented receivers and running backs, including Joe Dixon, a returning first-team All-Western New York selection who plays running back and in the secondary. Baker completed 9 of 13 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as Canisius beat St. Joe’s, 63-0, in last Saturday's opener.

Addison Copeland, Maritime/Health Sciences, WR/DB, 11: One of the best athletes in the area, lightning-fast runner is a playmaker whenever he touches the ball – scoring on rushing attempts, receptions and via punt returns for the reigning Section VI Class B champions. Notre Dame is among the many schools who have made him an offer. Honorable mention All-Western New York selection as a sophomore.