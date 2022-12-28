10 players to watch and key dates in WNY girls hockey

With more than six weeks remaining in the regular season, here are some things to know about the Western New York Federation in girls ice hockey:

Name changes

FLOP is now technically FFLOP this season, with Franklinville joining Frontier, Lake Shore and Orchard Park.

HEWS is now HHEWS, as Holland joins the former Hamburg, Eden and West Seneca combination.

Kenmore/Grand Island has added a partnership with Lockport, and is going by KenGI-Port

Alden has joined Lancaster, Iroquois and Depew, so LID is now LIDA.

Players to watch

Molly Martin, Sr., D, Williamsville. Martin, who attended Williamsville North, is the only returning All-Federation first-team selection from last season. Martin has six goals and two assists in six games after eight goals and six assists last season. She is noted, however, for her defensive abilities. Martin is also an All-Western New York-caliber player in field hockey and lacrosse.

Sydney Radecki, Jr., F, LIDA: An All-Fed second-team selection last season with 16 goals and three assists, Radecki is leading the Fed with 15 goals, including two game-winners and three on the power play, in six games.

Sam Latini, Fr., F, Niagara County: Lewiston-Porter freshman has had a sterling start to the season with 12 goals and eight points for a Fed-high 20 points through nine games. Among those nine games for NiCo is a 6-1 start in league games. Lantini had two goals and nine assists in 18 games last season.

Kerrigan McCarthy, Jr., G, FFLOP: Named to the All-Federation third team last season after an 11-5-2 record with three shutouts and a 1.54 goals-against average, McCarthy is again one of the Fed’s busiest goalies. She has already logged 300 minutes and faced 169 shots and has a 2.41 goals-against and .905 save percentage.

Jenny Wild, Fr., D, CASH: An All-Fed selection last season as an eighth-grader for Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home, Wild already has hit the scoring column this season with a goal in a 3-1 loss to NiCo. A defensive player, Wild added two goals and two assists last season.

Bella Jayme, F, Fr., KenGI-Port: Off to a strong start, she has six goals and eight assists for 14 points. Named to the All-Fed second team last season when she led the Section VI champions with 21 goals and 15 assists for a Fed-best 36 points in the regular season and scored two goals with three assists for a team-high five points in five playoff games. Attends Grand Island.

Riley Andzel, F, Jr., HHEWS: With her team off to a 4-0-1-1 start, the West Seneca junior has scored the game-winner in three of the four victories. She has 10 goals and four assists in six games. Named to the All-Fed second team last season with a team-high 19 points (15-4). Among her career highlights is a natural hat trick in a sectional quarterfinal game in 2021.

Carolyn Bourgeault, G, Jr., KenGI-Port: Hard to argue with her numbers so far: Five victories by shutout. One goal allowed in 110 shots and 275 minutes. Goals against of 0.16. Save percentage of .991. Bourgeault was a big reason that Kenmore/GI won the sectional title last season and is a big reason the team is on top of the standings at 7-0. Attends Kenmore West.

Maya Griffin, F, Fr., FFLOP: Orchard Park freshman is tied for second in the Fed with 16 points, on six goals and 10 assists (second in the Fed) in eight games. Had team-high 22 points last season with nine goals and 13 assists.

Emiliana Cassillo, F, Jr., KenGI-Port: As a sophomore on the high-scoring sectional championship team last season, Cassillo might have been a bit overlooked despite her 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points. The Kenmore West junior is now tied for second in the Fed with 12 goals in nine games and third in points with 15.

Key dates

Subject to change)

Feb. 7: Section VI quarterfinals, Northtown Center.

Feb. 9: Section VI semifinals, Northtown.

Feb. 13: Private school championship, Cornerstone.

Feb. 13: Section VI championship, Cornerstone.

Feb. 17-18: NYSPHSAA state tournament, NEXUS Center, Utica. The Section VI winner is expected to be in a play-in game in Utica before the state tournament begins.