10 boys baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.
First-team All-WNY returnees
Evan Chaffee, Hamburg, P/OF, 12: Alabama signee is ranked among the top recruits in the state by Prep Baseball Report. Saw limited work on the mound last season with a 3-2 record and 41 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Bat helped the Bulldogs reach the Class A-1 semifinals. Hit .440 with three homers and had a slugging percentage of .747. Had 33 hits in the abbreviated season.
Anthony Greco, St. Joe’s, 1B, 11: In first varsity season as a sophomore, he batted .534 and slugged 1.051 with five home runs and nine doubles. On the mound, he had a 1.68 earned run average, and struck out 30 hitters in 16.2 innings. He had committed to William & Mary.
Mike Stellrecht, Williamsville East, SS, 12: Switch-hitter batted .400 in 65 at-bats and helped the Flames to a Section VI Class A-1 championship. Had six doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs. Signed with Binghamton.
Zach Fike, Medina, P, 12: Posted astounding numbers last spring: 0.82 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 51 innings with four shutouts for the Section VI Class C champions. Batted .467 with 31 RBIs. Intends to play at Niagara County Community College.
William Morris, Lancaster, P, 12: Coming off a historic junior season, he led the Legends to a Class AA title and set the ECIC record for strikeouts in a season (48) and set the Lancaster record for strikeouts in a season (50). Was 6-0 with 2.20 ERA and issued six walks in 34.2 innings. Hit .405 with 19 RBIs. Signed with D’Youville College.
Dalton Harper, Maryvale, C, 11: Finished his sophomore campaign with a .435 batting average and 26 RBIs. Hit five home runs and enters the season with the school career record of seven.
Owen Silliman, Iroquois, DH, 12: Made the most of his time at bat, with a .652 batting average and six home runs along with six triples and 42 RBIs for the Class A-2 champions. Committed to the University of Albany.
Names to know
Joey Haynes, St. Joe’s, SS, 12: Was third in Monsignor Martin in hits (28), and second in batting average (.483). Committed to Canisius College.
Mason Cisco, Lancaster, C, 12: Also a Canisius College signee, he is coming off a season with a .419 batting average and 26 hits.
Tommy Lynch, Canisius, P, 12: Was eighth in Monsignor Martin in strikeouts (27) and third in wins (3) for the Georgetown Cup champions. Had a 1.85 ERA with three complete games in 34 innings.