 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season
0 comments

10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Support this work for $1 a month
Hamburg-sophomore-pitcher-Evan-Chafee-scholarship-University-Alabama-Scull-Baseball

Hamburg pitcher Evan Chafee after he has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama on, Friday, May 22, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

First-team All-WNY returnees

Evan Chaffee, Hamburg, P/OF, 12: Alabama signee is ranked among the top recruits in the state by Prep Baseball Report. Saw limited work on the mound last season with a 3-2 record and 41 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Bat helped the Bulldogs reach the Class A-1 semifinals. Hit .440 with three homers and had a slugging percentage of .747. Had 33 hits in the abbreviated season. 

Anthony Greco, St. Joe’s, 1B, 11: In first varsity season as a sophomore, he batted .534 and slugged 1.051 with five home runs and nine doubles. On the mound, he had a 1.68 earned run average, and struck out 30 hitters in 16.2 innings. He had committed to William & Mary.

Mike Stellrecht, Williamsville East, SS, 12: Switch-hitter batted .400 in 65 at-bats and helped the Flames to a Section VI Class A-1 championship. Had six doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs. Signed with Binghamton. 

Zach Fike, Medina, P, 12: Posted astounding numbers last spring: 0.82 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 51 innings with four shutouts for the Section VI Class C champions. Batted .467 with 31 RBIs. Intends to play at Niagara County Community College.

William Morris, Lancaster, P, 12: Coming off a historic junior season, he led the Legends to a Class AA title and set the ECIC record for strikeouts in a season (48) and set the Lancaster record for strikeouts in a season (50). Was 6-0 with 2.20 ERA and issued six walks in 34.2 innings. Hit .405 with 19 RBIs. Signed with D’Youville College. 

Dalton Harper, Maryvale, C, 11: Finished his sophomore campaign with a .435 batting average and 26 RBIs. Hit five home runs and enters the season with the school career record of seven.

Owen Silliman, Iroquois, DH, 12: Made the most of his time at bat, with a .652 batting average and six home runs along with six triples and 42 RBIs for the Class A-2 champions. Committed to the University of Albany.

Names to know

Joey Haynes, St. Joe’s, SS, 12: Was third in Monsignor Martin in hits (28), and second in batting average (.483). Committed to Canisius College.

Mason Cisco, Lancaster, C, 12: Also a Canisius College signee, he is coming off a season with a .419 batting average and 26 hits.

Tommy Lynch, Canisius, P, 12: Was eighth in Monsignor Martin in strikeouts (27) and third in wins (3) for the Georgetown Cup champions. Had a 1.85 ERA with three complete games in 34 innings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods could make return at Masters

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch
High School

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

  • Updated

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls
High School

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

  • Updated

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News