10 baseball players to watch during 2022 season

Here’s a look at 10 baseball players to watch entering the 2022 season, listed in no particular order, led by seven underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

First-team All-WNY returnees

Evan Chaffee, Hamburg, P/OF, 12: Alabama signee is ranked among the top recruits in the state by Prep Baseball Report. Saw limited work on the mound last season with a 3-2 record and 41 strikeouts in 22.1 innings. Bat helped the Bulldogs reach the Class A-1 semifinals. Hit .440 with three homers and had a slugging percentage of .747. Had 33 hits in the abbreviated season.

Anthony Greco, St. Joe’s, 1B, 11: In first varsity season as a sophomore, he batted .534 and slugged 1.051 with five home runs and nine doubles. On the mound, he had a 1.68 earned run average, and struck out 30 hitters in 16.2 innings. He had committed to William & Mary.

Mike Stellrecht, Williamsville East, SS, 12: Switch-hitter batted .400 in 65 at-bats and helped the Flames to a Section VI Class A-1 championship. Had six doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs. Signed with Binghamton.