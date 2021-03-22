High school playoff extra: Niagara Falls boys avoid upset from Orchard Park

Both defending Class AA champion Lancaster and last year's runner-up, Orchard Park, were eliminated Monday night from the Section VI boys basketball playoffs in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Niagara Falls rallied from a six-point halftime deficit and edged visiting Orchard Park 55-53.
Orchard Park outscored the Wolverines 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead into halftime. However, the Wolverines evened things at 37 after three quarters and grinded out the victory. Faybion Prather converted the game-winning layup off a steal by Malachi Williams. Jalen Bradberry had 28 points.
No. 6 seed Lancaster lost 54-40 at No. 3 Lockport. A year ago, the Legends captured the program's first sectional boys basketball title since 1959 by knocking out top-seeded Niagara Falls and then beating Orchard Park in the championship game.
Lockport rode a 33-point performance by senior forward Imario Douglas on Monday. The Lions led 35-29 after three quarters.
In Jamestown, the No. 1 seeded Red Raiders barely avoided an upset, defeating Health Sciences 50-47. Elijah Rojas led the Red Raiders with 16 points. Demarri Jones had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Jamestown will move on to face Clarence – a 58-44 winner against Frontier – in one semifinal Wednesday. Niagara Falls and Lockport will meet for the third time this season in the other. The Falls won both regular season games against Lockport in the Niagara Frontier League, 77-55 at home and 62-55 in Lockport.
In Class A-2, Max Schneider, Williamsville East's dynamic guard, had 27 points in leading the No. 4 seed Flames over Williamsville South 72-59 in the quarterfinals. Williamsville East, the fourth seed, will meet top-seeded Cheektowaga on Wednesday. West Seneca East had to withdraw due to Covid-19 protocols, moving Cheektowaga into the semifinals.
Girls basketball
Claire Pikett scored 30 points, took down 13 rebounds and had 11 steals, and Kaylin Kline scored 21 and Ava Linder had 13 rebounds for No. 1 seed Holland's 58-49 win over Falconer in Class C.
Depew's Kyla Hayes had 32 points and 25 rebounds in the No. 2 Wildcats' 49-34 triumph over Maryvale in Class B-1.
A number of girls quarterfinals were nail biters, as Hutch-Tech downed Grand Island 53-52 in Class A-1, and Springville-Griffith rallied to beat No. 3 seed Emerson 40-39 in Class B-1.
Boys hockey
St. Joe's continued its late season surge, defeating Bishop Timon-St. Jude 4-0 at LECOM Harborcenter to reach the semifinals in the Private/Catholic Schools division playoffs.
Owen Smith scored the game's first goal with just 1:21 left in the first period. Mark Greene, Matthew Croll and Sean Deakin scored in the third for the Marauders, who will face No. 1 seed St. Francis in the semifinals Wednesday. No. 2 Canisius plays No. 3 St. Mary's in the other semifinal.
In the Section VI large playoffs, Orchard Park moved on to a semifinal date with Williamsville North after Lockport/Niagara Falls went on pause because of Covid-19 protocols and was unable to play in Monday night's scheduled game.
In the small schools, Williamsville East, which won its first-round game, had to withdraw after the program was put on pause. Based on plans agreed upon before the tournament started, Hamburg will re-enter in Williamsville East's spot based on the best regular season divisional win percentage among the teams that lost in the first round. They will face Grand Island on Tuesday.