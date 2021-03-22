High school playoff extra: Niagara Falls boys avoid upset from Orchard Park

Both defending Class AA champion Lancaster and last year's runner-up, Orchard Park, were eliminated Monday night from the Section VI boys basketball playoffs in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 seed Niagara Falls rallied from a six-point halftime deficit and edged visiting Orchard Park 55-53.

Orchard Park outscored the Wolverines 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 24-18 lead into halftime. However, the Wolverines evened things at 37 after three quarters and grinded out the victory. Faybion Prather converted the game-winning layup off a steal by Malachi Williams. Jalen Bradberry had 28 points.

No. 6 seed Lancaster lost 54-40 at No. 3 Lockport. A year ago, the Legends captured the program's first sectional boys basketball title since 1959 by knocking out top-seeded Niagara Falls and then beating Orchard Park in the championship game.

Lockport rode a 33-point performance by senior forward Imario Douglas on Monday. The Lions led 35-29 after three quarters.

In Jamestown, the No. 1 seeded Red Raiders barely avoided an upset, defeating Health Sciences 50-47. Elijah Rojas led the Red Raiders with 16 points. Demarri Jones had 11 points and 14 rebounds.