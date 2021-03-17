High school hockey notebook: Small schools sectional field filled with contenders

Regardless of the seeding, Grand Island coach Don Pray sees the small schools tournament as wide open.

"There are a legitimate six or seven teams that could win it," Pray said, before he named eight teams.

For example, Lew-Port (5-5-1) is only the fifth seed in its bracket, but Pray said: "Lew-Port has Spameni and he can take over a game."

Peter Spameni, of course, is the Lancers' senior forward who is leading the Federation with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 11 games with one game left in the regular season.

Junior Liam Snyder of Grand Island (15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points in 12 games) and senior Max Ciepiela of Starpoint (16-14-30, 11 games) are others top contenders for the points championship.

However, Pray is not discounting his own team, especially with the scoring potential of Snyder and sophomore Eddie Kwerciak, who has had a breakout season with 13 goals and 14 assists.

"I've been blessed at Grand Island to continue to have one or two really top scorers," Pray said. "Snyder and Kwerciak are two different type players. Liam is the hard-nosed type, aggressive in front of the net and he back-checks like crazy. One minute he will check someone and steal the puck and the next he will make a nice pass.