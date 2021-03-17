High school hockey notebook: Small schools sectional field filled with contenders

Amherst Northtown Center will be the focal point for the load of hockey fireworks in the next four days to get the Western New York high school postseason started.
Thursday night at Northtown, the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation playoffs begin with three first-round games, starting at 4:30. Six of the seven teams will be in action with No. 1 seed Williamsville drawing a bye until Tuesday's semifinal round.
Missing, of course, will be the Monsignor Martin combined team, which is not eligible for sectional play. However, Monsignor Martin, under first-year coach Matt Brownschidle, already has wrapped up its fifth Federation Cup and first in five years with a with a 6-1 record. The only loss was to LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew). Monsignor Martin earned the title on tiebreaker, based on a 3-2 win over Williamsville.
Action on the boys front will really heat up Saturday with Section VI Federation small schools division games involving the No. 1 seed in each of the brackets -- Starpoint (9-1-1) and Grand Island (7-3-2). Starpoint, the defending sectional small schools champion, will open its title defense against Depew at noon and GI goes up against West Seneca East at 2:30.
Just six of of the planned eight games will be played because West Seneca West and North Tonawanda dropped out due to Covid-19 contacts. That moved Williamsville East (7-3) and Williamsville South (9-3) on to the next round.
Regardless of the seeding, Grand Island coach Don Pray sees the small schools tournament as wide open.
"There are a legitimate six or seven teams that could win it," Pray said, before he named eight teams.
For example, Lew-Port (5-5-1) is only the fifth seed in its bracket, but Pray said: "Lew-Port has Spameni and he can take over a game."
Peter Spameni, of course, is the Lancers' senior forward who is leading the Federation with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 11 games with one game left in the regular season.
Junior Liam Snyder of Grand Island (15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points in 12 games) and senior Max Ciepiela of Starpoint (16-14-30, 11 games) are others top contenders for the points championship.
However, Pray is not discounting his own team, especially with the scoring potential of Snyder and sophomore Eddie Kwerciak, who has had a breakout season with 13 goals and 14 assists.
"I've been blessed at Grand Island to continue to have one or two really top scorers," Pray said. "Snyder and Kwerciak are two different type players. Liam is the hard-nosed type, aggressive in front of the net and he back-checks like crazy. One minute he will check someone and steal the puck and the next he will make a nice pass.
"Kwerciak is one of the best I've had for vision on the ice. He just sees the ice so well. He is one of our finesse players. He plays so good on the power play because he able to set people up."
Pray has veteran forwards who blend in with the two juniors. They are seniors Joseph Christiano (9-8-17), Cam Davis (3-14-17) and Billy Wieberg (4-11-15).
At 6-feet-4, Wieberg is unusual in that he combines hockey with being a top player on Grand Island's state Division 2 championship volleyball team. Wieberg was the most valuable player of the state tournament.
Pray believes Wieberg, with his size, had the potential to play college hockey at the Division III level if he had not decided to specialize in volleyball. Wieberg will play volleyball at Daemen College.
Grand Island has one experienced pair of defensemen in seniors Marty Castner and Jack Dlugokinski and a younger pairing with sophomores Connor Morrow and Ryan Smith.
Juniors Mike Foglia (seven games) and Evan Smith (five games) have split the goaltending.
"Evan had to go on contact pause for 10 days. That's why Foglia has played more," Pray said.
One of Grand Island's three losses was to large school St. Joe's. Two others, though, were to small school division Williamsville South and Iroquois/Alden. The Vikings tied against Kenmore West and Lockport/Niagara Falls.
The two No. 1 seeds, Grand Island and Starpoint, did not meet in the regular season. That could happen in the small school final but only if each is able to survive play in their brackets.
More playoffs
Large schools sectional play gets rolling next week with games scheduled for 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday at Northtown. Orchard Park is scheduled to face Lockport in the first game, followed by Frontier against Clarence.
No. 1 seed Lancaster and No. 2 Williamsville North will have byes into the semifinal round.
Frontier and Lancaster are currently on pause because of Covid issues. Frontier is scheduled to return Monday, Section VI hockey chairman Rick Brooks said. Lancaster's pause is expected to end Monday, meaning the Legends will be able to play in the semifinals.
The Private/Catholic schools playoffs will open Monday with St. Joe's facing Bishop Timon in the lone quarterfinal at 7 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter.
Stats races
Although neither is among the points leaders, Williamsville South senior Liam Wicks with 18 in 12 games and Amherst junior Andrew Fortune with 17 in 10 games are battling for the goals crown.
Lew-Port's Peter Spameni is the assist leader with 19 in 11 games. Wicks leads with three short-handed goals while Spameni is No. 1 with six power-play tallies.
The leaders in goalie stats are more difficult to discern because only a few have started more than five games. Max Pelino of Kenmore West and Joel Ryndak of Starpoint each has three shutouts. Pelino has a 1.51 goals-against average for 10 games. Ryndak has achieved his 0.96 GAA in only four starts.
St. Joe's on a roll
When St. Joe's started 0-4 and endured a two-week Covid pause, the temptation might have been to write off the perennial powerhouse, which has won four of the last five Fed championships.
Since going 0-4, coach Rich Crozier's team has won seven in a row, heading into Saturday's finale against Canisius at Niagara University's Dwyer Arena.
The Marauders defeated two tough opponents last weekend to keep their streak alive. First, senior Anthony Ciancosa scored the winner with 2:22 left for a 3-2 triumph over Williamsville North. Then, senior Sean Deakin scored twice in a 3-2 win over St. Francis. Deakin leads the Marauders with 10 goals and 26 points in 11 games.
Dramatic finishes
Sunday featured a pair of dramatic finishes. Hamburg trailed Williamsville East, 8-4, late in the game at Harborcenter and by two goals in the last 30 seconds. Then the Bulldogs pulled off a comeback to remember.
Ryan Steiner scored his second goal of the game with five seconds left in regulation to tie it. Five minutes of scoreless overtime left the team's deadlocked.
Jacob LaDuca of Canisius scored with 58 seconds left to tie the game, and the Crusaders ended up with a 2-2 overtime decision against Orchard Park. So far, Monsignor Martin teams are 10-4-1 against Section VI public schools in Fed games this season.
Nichols moves on
Nichols will open play Friday against the Maine Nordiques in the Columbus Showcase in Dublin, Ohio.
The Vikings faced the Rochester Coalition Prep team Wednesday. Last weekend, Nichols had a 1-1 tie and 6-4 win against the Jr. Sabres 18U team in qualifying for the Showcase. Joe Blackley of Nichols and Zack Friol of the Jr. Sabres scored in the first game. Cameron Kuntar of the Jr. Sabres had 30 saves. Lawton Zacher made 22 stops for Nichols.
Dom Derenda and Gabe Lunn each scored twice and Alex Musielak had 41 saves in the 6-4 Nichols victory.