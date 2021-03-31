High school football preview: Ten players to watch

Tyler Baker, Canisius, QB, 11: Everyone likes watching a quarterback who can make plays with his legs and arm. Baker is a highlight reel, coming off a state-championship season in which he passed for 1,830 yards and rushed for 925. Finished with 26 total touchdowns. He has a wealth of talent to pass the ball to at receiver.

Addison Copeland, Maritime/Health Sciences, WR/DB, 11: One of the best athletes in the area, lightning fast runner is a playmaker whenever he touches the ball -- scoring on rushing attempts, receptions and via punt returns for the reigning Section VI Class B champion. Notre Dame is among the many schools who have made him an offer.

Antonio Corsi, St. Francis, TE, 12: Returning second team All-Western New York selection is one of the more intimidating receivers in the area at 6-3, 248 pounds. He is coming off a season in which he caught 51 passes for 734 yards and nine touchdowns.

John Swabik, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, RB, U, 12: Perhaps the most well-rounded athlete in Western New York. Defending state champion in pentathlon has been Mr. Versaility during the Wolfpack’s two state title runs. Coach Ty Harper said he’ll play multiple positions this season. Has full scholarship to Colorado for track and field.