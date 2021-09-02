High school football countdown: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association

This is the fourth in a series previewing Western New York high school football in advance of Week 1. Today: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association
Teams: Six divided into two divisions.
A Division: Canisius, St. Francis, St. Joseph’s Collegiate.
B Division: Bishop Timon-St. Jude, Cardinal O’Hara, St. Mary’s of Lancaster.
Defending champions: Canisius won its second straight overall championship by defeating St. Francis 33-14 in the A Division final May 8 at the Stransky Complex.
St. Mary’s defeated Timon 26-0 April 23 to claim the B Division crown.
Returning All-WNY first teamers: Tyler Baker, Canisius, QB, senior. Jimmy Scott, St. Francis, DE, senior.
What to expect: Lots of nonleague games, with defending state Catholic champion Canisius' docket featuring foes from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. That includes a trip to Boston College High on Oct. 2 and a home game against perennial Pennsylvania state power Cathedral Prep on Oct. 30.
The Crusaders, coming off a 4-1 season, appear to be the hunted. Though they lost first team All-WNY receiver Nik McMillian to relocation (family moved to Maryland), they return Baker, a dual-threat playmaker. He passed for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 259 yards and five scores in only five games last season. There’s some chatter that even with Baker lining up under center, Canisius just might unleash its talented stable of running backs as Lamar Thomas, Zaire Leonard and Rod Miller could get the bulk of the carries. McMillian may have departed, but expect good things from wideout Mike Doctor. Miller, Thomas, Brayden Vandenberg and Donovan Davenport anchor the defense.
If there’s a team that could thwart Canisius’ quest to return to the state Catholic final, it’s old friend St. Francis. Returnees include Pitt commit and senior defensive end Jimmy Scott and team captain and corner Kimal Clark, who has an offer from Central Connecticut. Junior Steve Otremba returns as quarterback. He’ll have a sizeable target in 6-6 receiver/linebacker Logan Reaska. Junior corner Dylan Walker has run the 40 in 4.45 seconds.
St. Joe’s went 1-3 in Mike Corona’s wild first season. He hopes the campaign aided in the younger kids' development for this season. Returnees to watch are senior FB/LB Will Rahill, along with linemen Brandon Barone and Pharrell Livingston. Expect good things from Mike Noonan at wide receiver.
St. Mary’s went 3-2 in capturing the B Division playoff crown. It hopes to make it two in row with a roster that features nine returning starters on defense and eight on offense. Key returnee is quarterback Jayden Wilson, who had eight passing TDs and four rushing TDs last year. Coach Matt Ard said Wilson was the team’s “overall No. 1 weapon last year.”
Christian Lewis will get most of the carries now that first team All-Catholic JaQwan Manuel has graduated. Looking to clear an alley for him are fourth-year starting right tackle Will Rhodes and Cleveland Hill transfer Jamari Coleman.
Matt Weiser takes over for Joe Licata at Timon. He has a roster of 46, with 35 returning players. Those the Tigers will rely on figure to be seniors Makari Inaabenett, Jeff Pilarski and Ethan O’Hara.
Cardinal O’Hara has entered a merger with players from non-football playing private schools Nichols, Park and Christian Central Academy.
The Hawks, on paper, will be the final Western New York team to open the season when they take the field Sept. 17 at Cattaraugus/Little Valley. That’s because folks weren’t sure if O’Hara would have enough players. First-year coach Shawn Mangold challenged players last week to find friends from different schools who wanted to play. He’s hopeful the Hawks will be in the low to mid 20s when the season starts. Some kids who may turn heads include senior quarterback Brandon Threet and his brother Simmarion, a sophomore running back. Ty Mangione is the team’s top returning lineman.
Circle the date: Sept. 25, 1 p.m.: St. Joe’s at Canisius. Longtime rivals renew pleasantries.
Oct. 15, 7 p.m.: St. Joe’s at Sweet Home. St. Joe’s coach Mike Corona got his start in the business as an assistant under late Sweet Home great John Faller.
Oct. 23, 7 p.m.: Canisius at St. Francis. First of potentially two meetings between the teams.
Title time: The A and B Division playoff finals will be Nov. 13 at a site to be determined. The A Division champion advances to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game against the New York City Catholic champ either Nov. 27 or Dec. 4, depending on which team wins the title.