High school football countdown: Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association

If there’s a team that could thwart Canisius’ quest to return to the state Catholic final, it’s old friend St. Francis. Returnees include Pitt commit and senior defensive end Jimmy Scott and team captain and corner Kimal Clark, who has an offer from Central Connecticut. Junior Steve Otremba returns as quarterback. He’ll have a sizeable target in 6-6 receiver/linebacker Logan Reaska. Junior corner Dylan Walker has run the 40 in 4.45 seconds.

St. Joe’s went 1-3 in Mike Corona’s wild first season. He hopes the campaign aided in the younger kids' development for this season. Returnees to watch are senior FB/LB Will Rahill, along with linemen Brandon Barone and Pharrell Livingston. Expect good things from Mike Noonan at wide receiver.

High school football countdown: Class A preview The second part in our series previewing Western New York high school football takes a look at the 17-team Class A division.

St. Mary’s went 3-2 in capturing the B Division playoff crown. It hopes to make it two in row with a roster that features nine returning starters on defense and eight on offense. Key returnee is quarterback Jayden Wilson, who had eight passing TDs and four rushing TDs last year. Coach Matt Ard said Wilson was the team’s “overall No. 1 weapon last year.”

Christian Lewis will get most of the carries now that first team All-Catholic JaQwan Manuel has graduated. Looking to clear an alley for him are fourth-year starting right tackle Will Rhodes and Cleveland Hill transfer Jamari Coleman.