Herd rout Rochester, magic number to clinch division at one

Major league veteran Gregory Polanco has added some batting punch to the Buffalo Bisons’ drive toward the championship of the Northeast Division of Triple-A East.
Wednesday, Polanco set the tone early with a two-run double in the first inning and a homer with a man on base in the third to lead a 20-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings. The rout at Frontier Field in Rochester virtually assured the Herd of clinching the Northeast Division pennant in Triple-A East, the first title for the franchise since Buffalo won the North Division championship of the International League in 2005.
Buffalo (70-43) went into the game with a magic number of two to clinch. Second-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the night 65-47. Its game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa., was suspended due to rain.
Polanco made his contributions before he had to leave with an apparent injury to his left wrist in a collision with 6-foot, 225-pound Rochester first baseman Mike Ford on a play in which Wings pitcher Steven Fuentes was charged with a throwing error. Polanco is 6-5 and 240 pounds.
Since he was signed by Toronto on Aug. 31, the veteran of 823 major league games with the Pittsburgh Pirates has become increasingly valuable to the Bisons. He hit a two-run homer in Buffalo’s 5-4 victory over the Wings on Tuesday.
By the time Polanco was injured, the Bisons were on their way to blowing the game open with a six-run inning for an 11-3 lead. The outburst started with four consecutive hits, doubles by Logan Wall and Otto Lopez and singles by Cavan Biggio and Kevin Smith. That produced three runs and three more scored on a hit baseman and a walk each with the bases loaded and a double-play grounder.
Four consecutive hits to start the seventh by Lopez, Biggio, Smith and Logan Warmoth, who took Polanco’s place, produced three more runs for a 15-3 lead. The Herd scored four more in the eighth and one in the ninth.
All but one player who started the game hit safely for the Bisons. The first five places in the Buffalo batting opener were a combined 17 for 25 through the first seven innings, making things easy for starting pitcher Casey Lawrence and the four others who followed him to the mound for the Bisons. Smith, regaining his batting stroke after a stint with Toronto, was 4 for 6. Lopez and Biggio had three hits each.
Of the 21 Buffalo hits, Polanco had the only homer.
The Bisons and Wings have four more scheduled in this series which is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday. Thursday afternoon’s probables for a 1:05 start are lefty Nick Allgeyer of the Herd against Cade Cavalli.