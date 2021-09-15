Herd rout Rochester, magic number to clinch division at one

Major league veteran Gregory Polanco has added some batting punch to the Buffalo Bisons’ drive toward the championship of the Northeast Division of Triple-A East.

Wednesday, Polanco set the tone early with a two-run double in the first inning and a homer with a man on base in the third to lead a 20-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings. The rout at Frontier Field in Rochester virtually assured the Herd of clinching the Northeast Division pennant in Triple-A East, the first title for the franchise since Buffalo won the North Division championship of the International League in 2005.

Buffalo (70-43) went into the game with a magic number of two to clinch. Second-place Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the night 65-47. Its game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Allentown, Pa., was suspended due to rain.

Polanco made his contributions before he had to leave with an apparent injury to his left wrist in a collision with 6-foot, 225-pound Rochester first baseman Mike Ford on a play in which Wings pitcher Steven Fuentes was charged with a throwing error. Polanco is 6-5 and 240 pounds.

Since he was signed by Toronto on Aug. 31, the veteran of 823 major league games with the Pittsburgh Pirates has become increasingly valuable to the Bisons. He hit a two-run homer in Buffalo’s 5-4 victory over the Wings on Tuesday.