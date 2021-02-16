Hamburg's Meghan Kruszka recovers from car crash to run point for the Bulldogs

Meghan Kruszka is lucky to be alive, let alone playing sports at a high level, after being hit by a car last spring. The 15-year-old Hamburg sophomore is also an important contributor to the Bulldogs' unbeaten start during this pandemic-impacted girls basketball season.

That’s kind of remarkable, considering nearly nine months ago she spent five days in intensive care due to head injuries sustained while out riding her bicycle with friends. Some of that time she was spent in an induced coma.

“My friends told me what happened, but I don’t remember anything,” Meghan said.

Back on June 5, Meghan said she was hit by a car that came up from behind her while she was cycling. The driver, an elderly man, allegedly didn’t see her. Meghan wound up on the hood and windshield before the vehicle stopped, sending her flying to the ground. She went into shock, but was told she said she had a headache and back pain, and wanted water while waiting for the ambulance.

She suffered a skull fracture and two brain bleeds, along with assorted scrapes and bruises.

“Very lucky,” she said. “There was a high chance of me not surviving.”