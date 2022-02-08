Hamburg's Clara Strack reaches 1,000 points, and then sets school record

Hamburg junior Clara Strack recorded her 1,000th career point last Wednesday against Depew and quickly followed that up by setting the school's single-season scoring record Tuesday night.

She entered the game against Depew needing 31 points for the milestone, and hit the mark midway through the third quarter, as she finished with 43 points.

Then, Tuesday in a 63-46 win against Orchard Park, she scored 26 points to move to 439 for the season to break the program record of 426 set by Class of 1999 graduate Lindsey Stephenson.

“It feels good to finally have accomplished something that I have worked for,” Strack said.

Strack has scored at least 40 points three times this season, including a 47-point outing against Jamestown, which set the school record for points in a game for the boys and girls programs.

Entering Tuesday's games, she was averaging 25.8 points, which is sixth in Section VI, and 16.8 rebounds, which is first.

Hamburg is ranked No. 3 in this week's News' large school poll and is aiming for a three-peat in Class A-1 when the Section VI tournament begins in two weeks.