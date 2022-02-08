 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg's Clara Strack reaches 1,000 points, and then sets school record
Williamsville North takes on Hamburg in girls varsity basketball

Hamburg's Clara Strack attempts a layup while guarded by Williamsville North's Miranda Burgett in the first half of a girl's basketball game at Williamsville North High School on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Hamburg junior Clara Strack recorded her 1,000th career point last Wednesday against Depew and quickly followed that up by setting the school's single-season scoring record Tuesday night. 

She entered the game against Depew needing 31 points for the milestone, and hit the mark midway through the third quarter, as she finished with 43 points. 

Then, Tuesday in a 63-46 win against Orchard Park, she scored 26 points to move to 439 for the season to break the program record of 426 set by Class of 1999 graduate Lindsey Stephenson.

“It feels good to finally have accomplished something that I have worked for,” Strack said.

Strack has scored at least 40 points three times this season, including a 47-point outing against Jamestown, which set the school record for points in a game for the boys and girls programs.  

Entering Tuesday's games, she was averaging 25.8 points, which is sixth in Section VI, and 16.8 rebounds, which is first.

Hamburg is ranked No. 3 in this week's News' large school poll and is aiming for a three-peat in Class A-1 when the Section VI tournament begins in two weeks.

The 6-3 Strack was named to the All-Western New York third team last season by The News after averaging 19.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. 

“I think this season is going so well and everyone is doing so good,” she said. “I’m just excited to see how far we can go as a team."

