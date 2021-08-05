Hamburg Legion loses tough 1-0 game at regional

An unearned run in the second inning was all Beverly, Mass., needed to down Hamburg Post 527, 1-0, Thursday in the second round of the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass.
The run came on a combination of two errors, a wild pitch and a single in wet conditions. The teams combined for five errors, most of them coming early in the game.
Hamburg had a chance to take the lead in the top of the first but stranded runners and second and third.
Hamburg managed four hits in the game, two by Jacob LaDuca. Aidan Brunner and Jack Duffek each had a hit.
Beverly pitcher Eric DiPiero threw the complete-game shutout with one strikeout.
Alex Dzimian took the loss for Hamburg, allowing five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.
Hamburg (1-1) faces Portsmouth, N.H., at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A win and the team moves to a Saturday game at 1 p.m.
At the Charles Blackburn NABF Majors World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., Buffalo Diesel went to 2-0 with a 9-2 win against the Battle Creek Merchants at C.O. Brown Stadium.
Diesel jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but Battle Creek answered with two in the second. Diesel tacked on another run for a 4-2 lead on a two-out balk in the second and added two more in the third for a 6-2 advantage. A sacrifice fly plated another run in the fourth.
Battle Creek had an opportunity to close the gap in the fifth but left the bases loaded.
A pair of RBI singles for Diesel in the sixth set the final score.
Diesel will play Berea (Ohio) at 3 p.m. ET Friday to close out pool play. Berea is the defending champion as the 2019 winner with no tournament played last summer.
Also in the NABF event, Buffalo MUNY AAA champion Team Deb lost both its games in Pool B play, falling 3-1, to the Garden State Surge of Hillsdale, N.J., and then, 5-3, to the Lombard (Ill.) Orioles.
Jason Castillo pitched a complete game for the Surge in the opening game. The teams were tied at 1-1 heading into the fifth, but the Surge added one in the fifth and then an insurance run.
In the second game, Lombard jumped to a 3-0 lead but Team Deb rallied with three runs in the third, two coming on a double by Chris Gruarin. Lombard answered as Adam Pottinger hit a solo home run just inside the right field foul pole for a 4-3 lead and the Orioles then tacked on another.
Team Deb brought the go-ahead runner to the plate in the seventh but could not rally.
Team Deb will play Detroit Jetbox at 1 p.m. ET Friday.
In the AAABA World Series in Johnstown, Pa., All-In Sports of Cheektowaga lost its final game in pool play, 10-6, to Paul Carpenter of Johnstown on Wednesday night.