Hamburg Legion loses tough 1-0 game at regional

An unearned run in the second inning was all Beverly, Mass., needed to down Hamburg Post 527, 1-0, Thursday in the second round of the American Legion Baseball Northeast Regional in Worcester, Mass.

The run came on a combination of two errors, a wild pitch and a single in wet conditions. The teams combined for five errors, most of them coming early in the game.

Hamburg had a chance to take the lead in the top of the first but stranded runners and second and third.

Hamburg managed four hits in the game, two by Jacob LaDuca. Aidan Brunner and Jack Duffek each had a hit.

Beverly pitcher Eric DiPiero threw the complete-game shutout with one strikeout.

Alex Dzimian took the loss for Hamburg, allowing five hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Hamburg (1-1) faces Portsmouth, N.H., at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A win and the team moves to a Saturday game at 1 p.m.

At the Charles Blackburn NABF Majors World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., Buffalo Diesel went to 2-0 with a 9-2 win against the Battle Creek Merchants at C.O. Brown Stadium.