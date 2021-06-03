Hamburg ace Evan Chaffee set for duel against Williamsville East and MLB prospect Joe Mack

Mack said Thursday he’s starting to see the ball better and is having quality at-bats. He is looking forward to the series against Hamburg and, especially, a chance to get his licks in against Chaffee.

“It’s going to be good,” Mack said. “I’m definitely going to be happy to see some velo. Between him and (Starpoint’s Tyler) Milleville, they’re very similar pitchers, except Evan is a lefty. I’m just going to do what I do in summer ball and have fun,” Mack said.

Chaffee didn't get many chances to pitch last year due to the pandemic. However, he still hit the weights and worked out with Hamburg alum and Niagara County Community College pitcher John Crowley, who's headed to George Mason next season. Chaffee said he learned about important facets of the game from Crowley. Training with Crowley and a couple other older locals also helped keep Chaffee humble.

Chaffee learned what it's like to be part of a championship outfit during the winter as he helped the boys basketball team win the Section VI title. He mixed in hitting big 3-pointers to taking charges at key times. The team won with contributions from everyone and Chaffee said he learned a lot about leadership and team play from that experience, one he hopes to duplicate with the baseball Bulldogs.