Hamburg ace Evan Chaffee set for duel against Williamsville East and MLB prospect Joe Mack

Turns out this is a week full of memorable baseball games in Western New York, but not all of them are taking place at Sahlen Field.
In fact a big one is set to take place Saturday afternoon at Williamsville East. That’s when two of the top scholastic talents in recent memory to come out of the area meet for perhaps the only time this season – postseason pending, of course.
Hamburg, with its lefty fireballer and Alabama commit Evan Chaffee, closes out a home-and-home series with the Flames and potential MLB first-round draft pick and Clemson signee Joe Mack at noon.
While there have certainly been other heavyweight pitcher vs. hitter encounters over the years, nothing says must-see event like the one that’s on tap. Also, it’s not often where two big-time studs committed to southern schools in a major conference cross paths in Western New York.
The teams meet Friday in Hamburg, but Bulldogs coach Derek Hill said Chaffee likely will play centerfield in that one and pitch Saturday’s game.
Consigli was 2-1 in four starts heading into Thursday’s nonleague game against McQuaid. He has yielded 10 hits and struck out 25 in 21.2 innings. He was leading the Red Raiders in home runs (three) and RBIs (18).
“I have nothing but respect for what he’s doing right now,” Chaffee said of Mack. “I think it’ll be a really good opportunity for both of us to show what we got, and it’s just a good moment for Western New York baseball, as a whole. I think it should be a really good matchup.”
Chaffee is 2-0 with a 14-strikeout gem against Starpoint. He’s been throwing consistently in the high 80s, but has also uncorked 90 and 91 mph fastballs.
Mack has drawn an astounding 16 walks in 40 plate appearances. He’s batting .333 with 14 runs scored, a home run and six RBIs.
Chaffee said the two faced off two years ago. Mack hit a double.
Aside from the individual matchup, both teams are unbeaten in ECIC II play. The two-game set could determine which team wins the division and perhaps earns a higher seed in Class A-1 for the Section VI Tournament later this month.
Senior Brandon Thome pitched a two-hitter for St. Mary's in the opener against a Crusaders team that the Lancers had lost twice to in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association regular season.
“Those are two good ones,” longtime St. Joe’s coach and local baseball guru Paul Nasca said. “I think it’s going to be a good matchup.”
The big league scouts will be there as they have been this spring to keep tabs on Mack, a senior projected to be a mid- to late-first-round selection in July’s MLB Draft.
While doing that, it will be a chance for them to take a look at Chaffee, a junior who throws hard but also has a nice curve and changeup. He said this weekend will be his first time playing before MLB scouts.
“It’s a pretty great opportunity and it’s a pretty low risk opportunity for me as well, being a junior,” Chaffee said. “I think it’ll be a whole lot of fun. As long as I treat it as just another game, I don’t think anything should change really.”
Mack said Thursday he’s starting to see the ball better and is having quality at-bats. He is looking forward to the series against Hamburg and, especially, a chance to get his licks in against Chaffee.
Canisius High School won its first Georgetown Cup 50 years ago today.
“It’s going to be good,” Mack said. “I’m definitely going to be happy to see some velo. Between him and (Starpoint’s Tyler) Milleville, they’re very similar pitchers, except Evan is a lefty. I’m just going to do what I do in summer ball and have fun,” Mack said.
Chaffee didn't get many chances to pitch last year due to the pandemic. However, he still hit the weights and worked out with Hamburg alum and Niagara County Community College pitcher John Crowley, who's headed to George Mason next season. Chaffee said he learned about important facets of the game from Crowley. Training with Crowley and a couple other older locals also helped keep Chaffee humble.
Chaffee learned what it's like to be part of a championship outfit during the winter as he helped the boys basketball team win the Section VI title. He mixed in hitting big 3-pointers to taking charges at key times. The team won with contributions from everyone and Chaffee said he learned a lot about leadership and team play from that experience, one he hopes to duplicate with the baseball Bulldogs.
"I think if we continue to stay consistent like we do with basketball with our practice and just bring it 100% every single day, I definitely think we can replicate the same kind of success we had in winter sports," Chaffee said.
St. Joe's Cup pursuit
No. 2 seed St. Joe’s completed the sweep of a best-of-three series from No. 3 St. Francis on Wednesday in the Monsignor Martin Georgetown Cup semifinals to reach the championship series for the seventh time in coach Paul Nasca’s nine seasons.
Seven appearances in nine seasons is impressive considering just how close the teams tend to finish during the regular-season standings.
“We’ve gotten guys, we’ve gotten some luck,” Nasca said. “We’ve gotten good play. It’s tough to pinpoint over nine years one or two things. It’s been a crazy run. We’ve been very fortunate for certain. Like this year, we’re led by a good pitching staff. You have guys who can throw strikes, that’s very important.”
The Marauders face either No. 1 seed Canisius or defending champion St. Mary’s in the best-of-3 championship series beginning Monday. Canisius and St. Mary’s were scheduled to play Game 3 of their series Thursday.