Griff icers fall in American Hockey Association final

Canisius' ticket to the NCAA Division I hockey playoffs was canceled Saturday night.
AIC (15-3) scored the game winner with 2 seconds left on a 5-minute power play and added two empty-net goals in the last 2:08 for a 5-2 victory in the Atlantic Hockey Association championship game on the Yellowjackets' home ice at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.
Canisius, which ended its fourth season under coach Kevin Large with an 11-6 record, led twice in the game, but the Griffs' penalties cost them.
Kevin Obssuth got Canisius in front at 10:09 of the first period. J.D. Pogue and Matt Long assisted on the goal.
That stood up until Justin Cole tied it for AIC at 1:21 of the second. Canisius quickly regained the lead when Grant Meyer scored his fifth of the season, with defenseman David Melaragni getting the assist.
The Yellowjackets tied it again, this time on a power play goal by Elijiah Barriga at 14:41. It was unassisted, with Logan Gestro of the Griffs serving a hooking penalty.
A pivotal moment came with 1:34 left in the second period. Brennen Kapcheck of AIC and Ryan Miotto of Canisius tangled and each received roughing minors.
However, Mitchell Martan of Canisius received as 5-minute major and a game misconduct.
AIC didn't cash in on the long power play until Chris Theodore scored at 3:24, with just two seconds left in the 5-minute penalty.
Tobias Fladeby and Kapcheck assisted on the winner.
AIC's empty net goals by Chris Dodero and Zak Galambos came after Canisius had pulled goalie Jacob Barczewski after calling a time out with 2:08 left.
Canisius had only 17 shots on goal. AIC had 36. Much of that differential came in the first 10 minutes of the third, when the Griffs were outshot 11-2.
Barczewski, a sophomore, had 31 saves for Canisius. AIC's goalie, senior Stefano Durante, had 15 saves.
Canisius was making its first championship game appearance since 2014. It was the second straight AHA title for AIC, which defeated Niagara in overtime in the 2019 title game. The Griffs have lost six straight to the Yellowjackets since the start of the 2018-19 season.
Last year's AHA playoffs and the NCAA Tournament were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year's NCAA Tournament will open March 26. Regional sites are Bridgeport, Conn., Fargo, N.D., Albany and Loveland, Colo. The Frozen Four will be held April 8-10 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.