Griff icers fall in American Hockey Association final

Canisius' ticket to the NCAA Division I hockey playoffs was canceled Saturday night.

AIC (15-3) scored the game winner with 2 seconds left on a 5-minute power play and added two empty-net goals in the last 2:08 for a 5-2 victory in the Atlantic Hockey Association championship game on the Yellowjackets' home ice at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

Canisius, which ended its fourth season under coach Kevin Large with an 11-6 record, led twice in the game, but the Griffs' penalties cost them.

Kevin Obssuth got Canisius in front at 10:09 of the first period. J.D. Pogue and Matt Long assisted on the goal.

That stood up until Justin Cole tied it for AIC at 1:21 of the second. Canisius quickly regained the lead when Grant Meyer scored his fifth of the season, with defenseman David Melaragni getting the assist.

The Yellowjackets tied it again, this time on a power play goal by Elijiah Barriga at 14:41. It was unassisted, with Logan Gestro of the Griffs serving a hooking penalty.

A pivotal moment came with 1:34 left in the second period. Brennen Kapcheck of AIC and Ryan Miotto of Canisius tangled and each received roughing minors.