Green Bay Packers take Bennett's Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round of NFL Draft

Isaiah McDuffie was chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round on Saturday, making him the first Buffalo Public Schools football product to be selected in the NFL Draft in eight years.
The Packers selected McDuffie, a linebacker who played at Bennett and at Boston College, at No. 220.
"It was a crazy process, sitting there, a lot of guys going before you," McDuffie told the News after he was selected by the Packers. "But after hearing your name called, the rush of emotions, and everything that you worked for your whole life, you reminisce on that, and you're super-excited to get back to work."
Bennett high school alum Isaiah McDuffie discusses being drafted by the @Packers with the 220th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft@TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/GRUdJUxsgI— Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) May 1, 2021
Prior to McDuffie being drafted, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Steven Means, a Grover Cleveland graduate who played at the University at Buffalo, at No. 147 in 2013. Jody Fortson, a 2013 South Park graduate, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2019.
McDuffie, who graduated from Olmsted in 2017, finished the 2020 season at Boston College second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation in tackles (107). McDuffie was a second-team all-ACC selection this fall, and he was the 2016 Buffalo News Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound linebacker spent his offseason training for the draft in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was an assistant coach with the Bennett football team this spring.
“I’m a guy with a great work ethic, and I pride myself in that work ethic,” McDuffie told the News prior to the draft. “I can play in any defense, at any position, and I can make plays and contribute on special teams.”
ESPN analysts on Saturday described McDuffie as an athletics player who has a nose for the football, and has the ability to sustain his intensity level through the course of a game.
McDuffie will join former Boston College teammate AJ Dillon in Green Bay. Dillon, a running back, enters his second season with the Packers.
LFG !!! @isaiahmcduffie_ welcome to the Bay!!! So excited for you my boy !!! 👀🤝 see you when u get to town lemme know— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) May 1, 2021
"Welcome to the Bay!!!" Dillon wrote to McDuffie Saturday on Twitter. "So excited for you my boy !!! see you when u get to town lemme know."
