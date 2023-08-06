This is part of a series profiling the members of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The induction dinner is Nov. 8 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit buffalosportshallfame.com.

As a child, Dave Wohlabaugh would sneak across the train tracks behind William D. Williams Park to watch Hamburg Little Loop football practices.

It was one of those things he wasn’t supposed to do but did anyway, just because he was fascinated with the sport. His parents eventually agreed to let him play, and Wohlabaugh enjoyed it because he could stay active and get away with hitting people.

And what started as a fun, elementary school extracurricular led to a collegiate and professional career, a Super Bowl appearance and most recently a selection to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

“I was caught totally off guard,” Wohlabaugh, 51, said of the selection in June. “But it’s just such a good honor. You start thinking about all the people that were instrumental in just being part of your life and helping you develop and all the things that maybe enabled me to kind of move on each step along the way. It’s been really special, super special.”

Wohlabaugh, from Hamburg, was in a lunch meeting with a client when he got the call informing of his selection. Ninety percent of the time, he’d decline the call because he didn’t recognize the number, but he picked it up anyway. He thought the caller had the wrong number.

“The fact that it’s home where I grew up, but also too, that I was not expecting it made it really special,” Wohlabaugh said, adding Western New York has been a “big part” of his life.

The call was like one Wohlabaugh got in 1995. Then, it was New England Patriots coach Bill Parcells and owner Robert Kraft, informing the center that they had drafted him in the fourth round.

The phone rang as his name popped up in on the television in his parents’ Buffalo home, where he was just sitting quietly waiting to be selected.

“It was almost simultaneous,” Wohlabaugh said, mentioning it was a “shocker” to him that he was drafted.

The call validated four strong years at Syracuse University, a school just two-plus hours from where he grew up and where his son, David Jr., now plays on the offensive line.

Wohlabaugh said he was recruited by Bill Maxwell, who spent 10 years as an assistant coach on Dick MacPherson’s staff in the 1980s. Recruiting was more relationship-based back then, Wohlabaugh noted, as the coaches visited the family in his living room compared to the more impersonal texting, tweets and virtual visits that it can be today.

At the time he was recruited, Syracuse had come off an 11-0 season, just missing out on the national championship game in 1987. The Orange had played in the Sugar Bowl and were having success after several mediocre seasons. It gave him a new start, as his high school team at Frontier didn’t have a good record, he said.

“I think when you put those together, it ended up being really good for me,” Wohlabaugh said of his recruitment to Syracuse.

Though MacPherson left for the head coaching job with the Patriots after the 1990 season, when Wohlabaugh redshirted, he still was able to work with offensive coordinator and offensive line coach George DeLeone. DeLeone, whom Wohlabaugh dubbed the “godfather” of offensive line technique, helped teach him the fundamentals and prepared him for situations that he’d later encounter as an NFL center.

Wohlabaugh finished his Syracuse career as a three-time letterwinner. He said he was with the right people in the program. It was a similar feel with the Patriots in the early part of his professional career.

The franchise’s culture and coaching staff helped put him in the right direction for what would be a nine-year career that covered 128 regular-season games and eight in the playoffs.

New England wasn’t any “bus terminal,” which Wohlabaugh said were franchises that simply brought guys in to move them on soon thereafter.

“Bill (Parcells) was brutally honest,” Wohlabaugh said. “There was a certain accountability level of everybody. And I think being demanding like that was super helpful at a young part of my career. I think that kind of enabled me to carry through nine years in the NFL.”

In his rookie year, the Patriots struggled, going 6-10. Everyone was worried about their jobs, Wohlabaugh said. He had started 11 games.

But the following year, the 1996-97 season, the Patriots went to Super Bowl XXXI, eventually falling to the Green Bay Packers with Wohlabaugh as the true No. 1 center. Despite defeat, Wohlabaugh reached the biggest game in the sport.

“It was such a blur,” Wohlabaugh said. “Here you are, Year 2, not expecting to be playing. Next thing you know, you’re in a Super Bowl and actually starting. The Packers just had a better day unfortunately.”

After four seasons with New England, he signed a seven-year, $26.25 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, making him – at the time – the NFL’s highest-paid center. He played four seasons in Cleveland before playing his final year in 2003 with the St. Louis Rams.

A nagging hip injury forced him to retire. Still, he started all 128 games that he appeared in over those nine seasons. It exceeded his expectations.

“When I was at Syracuse, I didn’t expect to potentially have the opportunity to make in the NFL,” he said. “When I got drafted, I probably didn’t expect to be able to play nine seasons or go to the Super Bowl.”

Wohlabaugh is a financial advisor near Akron, Ohio. Plenty of his family remains in Western New York. It’s the place where his career began. And it’s the same place he’ll be formally enshrined as one of the region’s greats.

“You do what you’re supposed to do as best as you can,” Wohlabaugh said. “And hopefully that’ll be a good body of work that would maybe earn you some some accolades. It really kind of makes me feel good that it can be here. Just because it’s where it all started.”